MALDEN — North Andover took to the road Saturday for a nonconference matchup against a tough Catholic Conference foe, and the Scarlet Knights twice held a solid lead.
Host Malden Catholic, however, scored a combined three touchdowns within the final 20 seconds of each half — and the second of which proved to be the game winner in a 32-21 victory.
The Knights (1-2) took a 21-20 lead on a 13-yard scoring run by Jake Wolinski and conversion kick by Seth DiSalvo five seconds into the fourth quarter. And after Steven Fuller later successfully converted a gutsy fourth-and-1 play at its own 30 with 2:44 remaining, North Andover appeared set for an enjoyable ride home.
But Malden Catholic (1-1) first forced then pressured an errant North Andover punt that set the Lancers up at the Knights' 33 with 30 seconds left.
After three incompletions, Andover resident and Malden Catholic quarterback Will Perry appeared to roll out on a fourth-down play but instead handed off to Isaiah Bragg. And the same running back that had burned the Knights to the tune of 215 yards to that point, capped off his stellar day with a 33-yard burst on the draw with 8 seconds left.
“That was gangster motion right, 30 draw,” said the sophomore Perry, an Andover High transfer making his second start for Malden Catholic, where previously his uncle James played and father E.J. coached. “It worked out great.”
Malden Catholic, which earlier had taken a 20-14 lead on a Michael Azzari run with 18 seconds left in the first half, added another score on the game’s final play when Daps Olatunbosun returned a North Andover fumble for a touchdown.
“We had some things we wanted to do with our quarterback and opening our passing game,” said Lancer coach Bill Raycraft, a former state championship-winning Windham coach. “We weren’t able to hit the spots we wanted to, but we saw the draw was there, and Isaiah Bragg is just a great athlete. You get him in open space and good things happen.”
North Andover jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead, going 10 plays with its first drive that ended on Steven Fuller’s 10-yard run. The Knights’ second possession was set up by a Berk Uluoglu fumble recovery, and two plays later Will Schimmoeller hooked up on a 50-yard scoring play with tight end Max Wolfgang, who made a nice move on a defender at the 20.
But a 75-yard blast by Bragg on the ensuing play and a 31-yard scoring toss from Perry to Aidan Sweeney early in the second closed the score to 14-13 before the Lancers claimed their first lead on the Azzari score with 18 seconds left.
“They made more plays than we did at the end,” North Andover coach John Dubzinski said. “When plays needed to be made at the end — that was the difference … We’re shooting ourselves in the foot in crucial situations and that bit us in the end. It’s a heartbreaking loss.”
Schimmoeller was plagued with a twisted ankle and gave way in the second half to senior backup Jack O’Connell.
“We didn’t want to send (Schimmoeller) back in and make anything worse,” Dubzinski said.
Malden Catholic 32, North Andover 21
North Andover (1-2): 6 14 0 12 — 32
Malden Catholic (1-1): 14 0 0 7 — 21
First Quarter
NA — Steven Fuller 10 run (kick blocked) 2:47
NA — Max Wolfgang 50 pass from Will Schimmoeller (Fuller run) 0:33
MC — Isaiah Bragg 75 run (kick fail) 0:18
Second Quarter
MC — Aidan Sweeney 31 pass from Will Perry (Jackson Martin kick) 8:27
MC — Michael Azzari 1 run (Martin kick) 0:18
Third Quarter
NA — Jake Wolinski 13 run (Seth DiSalvo kick) 11:55
Fourth Quarter
MC — Bragg 33 run (pass failed) 0:08
MC — Daps Olatunbosun 10 fumble recovery 0:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NA (34-132) — Fuller 18-51, Wolinski 10-46, Aiden Lynch 3-18, Jack O’Connell 1-9, Schimmoeller 2-8; MC (37-314) — Bragg 17-248, Sweeney 12-41, Azzari 8-25
PASSING: NA (5-7-43, 0 interceptions) — Schimmoeller 4-6-54, O’Connell 1-1-(-11); MC — Perry 2-7-34
RECEIVING: NA — Wolinski 3-4, Wolfgang 1-50, Fuller 1-(-11); MC — Sweeney 2-34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.