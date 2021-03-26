HAVERHILL -- After watching the hosts open the game with a long drive and its first touchdown of the Fall 2 season, Andover rebounded to claim a 23-7 victory over Haverhill.
A week after being shutout in its opener, Haverhill took the opening kickoff and went 12 plays before a Jabari Baptiste touchdown provided the quick lead.
But Andover responded running the ball nine times on an 11-play possession and tied the score on a Lincoln Beal touchdown run.
“Lincoln is a man,” Andover coach E.J. Perry said. “Receiving and running today, he was unbelievable, and he’s our linebacker, so playing like that he’s pretty special.”
Andover ran the ball eight times on its ensuing 12-play drive that was capped by Scotty Brown’s 7-yard keeper for a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
“They came out on us tough,” Brown said. “But when we got the ball, we took it down their throats, and we knew we were in this game. We just had to score more, which we did.”
Two-way starter Tomas Loureiro then provided the offense help by picking off a pass and returning it 30 yards for a 20-7 lead 33 seconds before half.
“(Haverhill) came out and woke us up,” Perry said. “When we woke up, I think we got in some rhythm. Obviously, Loureiro played out of his mind, catching that screen and taking the interception for six. And he made a lot of tackles.”
The only scoring in the second half was a 25-yard field goal by Andrew Wetterwald with 5:25 left in the fourth.
Beal accounted for 21 of Andover’s 40 rushes and finished with a season-high 112 yards while Andrew Layman accumulated 40 yards on his six carries. Brown completed 10 of his 14 attempts for 90 yards, with Beal hauling in five passes for 43 yards. The Golden Warriors, however, had six of their 20 second-half rushing attempts end in negative yardage, including three sacks of at least 11 yards.
“Offensively, we were very good at times,” said Perry, whose squad improved to 2-1. “But we have things to clean up. We have to get rid of the sacks. But I think we’re going to be alright.”
Haverhill picked up its offensive output dramatically following a 43-0 season-opening defeat the previous week at Central Catholic.
“We’re finding our pieces,” Haverhill coach Tim O’Connor said. “This is spring ball for us … Andover is good, but they’re not Central. We knew we could compete.”
The Hillies had their best production on its first drive behind freshman Alex Gomes, who was making his first varsity start under center. Baptiste took the handoff on eight of the 11 plays that opening drive, including a fourth-and-1 situation, and ended it with his 3-yarder that provided Haverhill its first lead of the season. Baptiste finished with 96 yards on 20 carries.
Besides Gomes, Haverhill also went young on the line.
“We moved some pieces around,” O’Connor said. “We made the commitment to the freshman quarterback and the three sophomore linemen. If we’re going to say it’s spring ball we’re going to treat it like spring ball and hopefully have some growth.
“There are a lot of puppies out there who have never played before, and they’re getting their feet wet. The growth is there, and you just hope to build off it. I’m sure we’ll be better by Week 5 when it’s all said and done.”
Unfortunately for the Hillies, they lost the services of junior two-way player Zach Lopes, who severely injured his lower leg while blocking late in the third quarter and was taken by ambulance for X-rays.
“Zach Lopes getting hurt is devastating for us because he plays six spots for us,” O’Connor said. “He’s very active, and very unfortunately we might have lost him for fall ball.”
Andover 23, Haverhill 7
Andover (2-1): 7 13 0 3 — 23
Haverhill (0-2): 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Haverhill — Jabari Baptiste 3 run (Joey Spero kick) 4:44
Andover — Lincoln Beal 2 run (Andrew Wetterwald kick) 0:20
Second Quarter
Andover — Scotty Brown 7 run (Wetterwald kick) 6:09
Andover — Tomas Loureiro 30 interception return (pass failed) 0:334
Fourth Quarter
Andover — FG Wetterwald 25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (40-154) — Beal 21-112, Andrew Layman 6-40, Team 1-(-1), Brown 12-(-7); Haverhill (27-93) — Baptiste 20-96, Zach Lopes 3-2, Alex Gomes 4-(-5)
PASSING: Andover — Brown 10-14-90, 1 interception; Haverhill — Gomes 3-13-25, 2
RECEIVING: Andover — Beal 5-43, Aidan Ritter 4-35, Loureiro 1-12; Haverhill — Teyshon McGee 2-16, Lopes 1-9
