Central Catholic receiver/defensive back Nick Donatio took home Division 1 Most Valuable Player honors, to lead the All-Merrimack Valley Conference football team.
Donatio, who made 91 tackles and had 476 yards and six touchdowns receiving, was one of seven players from the MVC Division 1 champion Raiders to make the first team.
Andover star linebacker Michael Slayton (118 tackles) earned Division 1 defensive Player of the Year honors. He was one of six Golden Warriors selected to the first team.
Area passing leader Jacob Tamayo of Lawrence, Methuen star linebacker Anthony Romano, Haverhill running back Jabari Baptiste and North Andover deep threat Matt Chicko were among the other locals selected.
ALL-DIVISION 1
Andover — Michael Slayton, Sr.; Kelvin Davila, Sr.; AJ Heidtke, Jr.; Shamus Florio, Sr.; Josh “Bibi” Ramos, Sr.; Scott Brown, Frosh; Central Catholic — Nick Donatio, Sr.; Michael Finneran, Sr.; Mark Kassis, Sr.; Uyi Osayimwen, Jr.; Ayden Pereira, Soph.; Mike Sader, Sr.; Jermaine Wiggins, Jr.; Haverhill — Jabari Baptiste, Jr.; Teyshon McGee, Jr.; Lawrence — Manny Lara, Sr.; Eric Sanchez, Sr.; Santana Silverio, Sr.; Jacob Tamayo, Sr.; Methuen — Connor Bryant, Sr.; Kareem Coleman, Sr.; Anthony Romano, Jr.; Lowell — Luis Cadime, Sr.; Jakob Rivers, Sr.; Brendan Tighe, Sr.
ALL-DIVISION 2
North Andover — Matt Chicko, Sr.; Freddy Gabin, Sr.; Jadynn Mencia, Sr.; Will Schimmoeller, Jr.; Max Wolfgang, Jr.; Billerica — Ryan Hogan, Sr.; Colby Cyrus, Sr.; Joe Dufour, Jr.; Nicholas Gualtieri, Sr.; Brian Hamilton, Jr.; Nolan Houlihan, Sr.; Chelmsford — Jake Chiasson, Sr.; Dominic DiBari, Sr.; Sean Stackpole, Jr.; Dracut — Sloan Carter, Jr.; Lucas Ibarguen, Jr.; J.C. Santiago, Jr.; Tewksbury — Kyle Darrigo, Jr.; Dan Fleming, Soph; Owen Gilligan, Sr.; Tyler Keough, Sr.; Ryne Rametta, Jr.; Shane Aylward, Sr.; Robbie Kimtis, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Andover: Lincoln Beal, Frosh.; Victor Harrington, Soph.; Jackson McCarthy, Soph.; Aneudy Moreno, Sr.
Central Catholic: Brendan Cesati, Sr.; Mark Ciccarelli, Jr.; Nate Hebert, Sr.; Nick Mueller, Sr.; Dom Pedi, Sr.
Haverhill: Carlton Campbell, Sr.; Brandon Grundy, Sr.; Brady Skafas, Sr
Lawrence: Isaias Richards, Sr.; Keylan Romain, Sr.; Vinny Schmidt, Jr.; Gianni Vargas, Sr.; Marc Wilmo, Sr.
Methuen: Zac Bergeron, Jr.; Jordan Duran, Sr.; Ben Cadet, Sr.; Lesley Theodore, Sr.
North Andover: Jack Carbone, Jr.; Tim Iannarone, Sr.; Jack Roche, Jr.; Sebastian Vente, Sr.; Jake Wolinski, Jr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVP: Nick Donatio, Central Catholic (Division 1)
Defensive Player of the Year: Michael Slayton, Andover (Division 1)
Coach of the Year: E.J. Perry, Andover (Division 1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.