MVC Football: Ferullo brothers, Knights hold off Dracut

DRACUT — North Andover stormed to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to beat Dracut, 27-20.
The Middies (0-4) cut it to 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter but the Scarlet Knights held on.
Aidan Lynch got the visitors on the board in the first quarter with a 20-yard TD grab from Will Schimmoeller. A.J. Lawrence (17 run) and Steven Ferullo (2 run) scored in the second quarter.
But the Middies made it interesting, scoring on a long TD run and a long TD pass in the third quarter. Those were sandwiched around a Jack Ferullo 30-yard TD run.
Dracut passed for another score in the fourth with plenty of time remaining.
The Knights (2-3) were led by senior Steven Ferullo, who carried 25 times for 90 yards. Junior brother Jack Ferullo had the TD run and 12 tackles. And sophomore brother Brian had a big late interception.
UP NEXT?
North Andover at Andover, Friday, 6 p.m.
North Andover 27, Dracut 20
North Andover (2-3): 7 14 6 0 — 27
Dracut (0-4): 0 0 13 7 — 20
First Quarter
NoAnd — Aidan Lynch 20 pass from Will Schimmoeller, Seth DiSalvo kick
Second Quarter
NoAnd — AJ Lawrence 17 run, kick fail
NoAnd — Steven Ferullo 2 run, S. Ferullo rush
Third Quarter
DRAC — 64 run, kick good NoAnd — Jack Ferullo 30 run, kick fail DRAC — 65 pass, kick fail
Fourth Quarter
DRAC — 20 TD pass, kick good
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NoAnd — Steven Ferullo 25-90
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.