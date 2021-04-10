MVC Football: Ferullo brothers, Knights hold off Dracut

TIM JEAN/Staff file photo In an early-season game, North Andover's Steven Ferullo, left, celebrates with Aidan Lynch and Jake Wolinski (11). Lynch had a TD and the Ferullo brothers starred for the Knights on Friday.

 Timothy Jean

DRACUT — North Andover stormed to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to beat Dracut, 27-20.

The Middies (0-4) cut it to 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter but the Scarlet Knights held on.

Aidan Lynch got the visitors on the board in the first quarter with a 20-yard TD grab from Will Schimmoeller. A.J. Lawrence (17 run) and Steven Ferullo (2 run) scored in the second quarter.

But the Middies made it interesting, scoring on a long TD run and a long TD pass in the third quarter. Those were sandwiched around a Jack Ferullo 30-yard TD run.

Dracut passed for another score in the fourth with plenty of time remaining.

The Knights (2-3) were led by senior Steven Ferullo, who carried 25 times for 90 yards. Junior brother Jack Ferullo had the TD run and 12 tackles. And sophomore brother Brian had a big late interception.

UP NEXT?

North Andover at Andover, Friday, 6 p.m.

North Andover 27, Dracut 20

North Andover (2-3): 7 14  6 0 — 27

Dracut (0-4): 0  0 13 7 — 20

First Quarter

NoAnd — Aidan Lynch 20 pass from Will Schimmoeller, Seth DiSalvo kick

Second Quarter

NoAnd — AJ Lawrence 17 run, kick fail

NoAnd — Steven Ferullo 2 run, S. Ferullo rush

Third Quarter

DRAC — 64 run, kick good NoAnd — Jack Ferullo 30 run, kick fail DRAC — 65 pass, kick fail

Fourth Quarter

DRAC — 20 TD pass, kick good

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: NoAnd — Steven Ferullo 25-90

