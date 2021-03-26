MVC Football: Lawrence shows improvement but falls to Lowell

LAWRENCE -- While he was coaching for seven years at Salem, Rob Pike's teams were known for ball control and defense.
Now the head coach at Lowell, his squad showed the same attributes Friday night as the Red Raiders stifled a young Lawrence team, 24-0.
Other than giving up a 65-yard run to exciting sophomore Andy Medina in the second quarter, Lowell's defense limited Lawrence to short yardage throughout the contest and displayed its ball control offense to perfection in the second half.
Ahead 17-0 at halftime, Lowell took the third quarter kickoff and marched down the field in eight plays to take the 24-0 lead. Lawrence responded with a nice 40-yard drive, but it stalled on the Lowell 32 and it never saw the ball again.
So, with Lowell running the clock out over the last nine minutes of the game, Lawrence had only one possession for the entire second half.
Offensively, the key man for Lowell was speedy junior Aaron Morris, who scored on runs of 56 and 23 yards, had a 30-yard TD called back by a penalty, and finished with 137 yards on just nine carries.
After losses to Central Catholic and Andover, Pike was pleased with his club's progress.
"It's hard when you have to put in a new system, but the kids have been awesome and we've been improving," said Pike.
Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate also saw improvement from the Lancers' opener.
"We had more positive plays and we had less fumbled snaps," said Audate. "These guys are young and I'm just looking for progress."
Running hard for the Lancers was Sergio Mendez (40 yards on 12 carries) while Estarling Morales, Chris Garcia and Erek Gomez were among the defensive standouts.
Of concern for Lawrence is that Medina wasn't able to play in the second half due to a leg injury suffered in the second half. The Lancers will need him when they travel to Andover Friday.
LOWELL 24, LAWRENCE 0
Lowell (1-2): 10 7 7 0 — 24
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Low — Blake Ramos 33 FG, 5:56
Low— Aaron Morris 56 run (Ramos kick), 2:29
Second Quarter
Low — Morris 23 run (Ramos kick), 7:10
Third Quarter
Low — Jack Frediani 3 run (Ramos kick), 7:26
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LOWELL (28-203) — Nathan Doung 3-15, Kyle Shanahan 1-3, Jayden Sim 3-4, Blake Ramos 1-9, Aaron Morris 9-137, Jack Frediani 5-7, Kevin Yrrizarry 4-18, Travis Vandinter 2-8; LAWRENCE (24-97) — Jadiel Gomez 12-40, Andy Medina 2-69, Jayden Abreu 3-(-16), Janiel Herrera 6-3, Jayzius Perez 1-1
PASSING: LOWELL — Aidan Finn 1-2-0,7; LAWRENCE — Abreu 5-11-1, 31; Herrera 0-1-0, 0; Julian Rosario 1-2-0, 4
RECEIVING: LOWELL — George Dristilaris 1-7; LAWRENCE — Jaydes Cartagena 2-10, Gomez 1-4, Sergio Mendez 1-9, Chris Garcia 1-8, Medina 1-4
