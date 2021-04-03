BILLERICA — When you outscore opponents by a combined 115 points in the opening half, chances are second-stringers will be enjoying their season.
Central Catholic once again went deep into the bench Saturday afternoon, dedicating the new field at Billerica High School with a 47-6 victory over the Indians, who were a late substitution for Boston College High, which had to cancel its scheduled game with the Raiders because of Covid protocols.
With a different player doing the honor each time, the Raiders (4-0) found paydirt on their first six possessions, scoring 40 points on 27 plays from scrimmage.
“Everyone wants to come out and play well right off the bat, and we’ve done a good job with that,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos, whose squad has outscored opponents 156-12 through three quarters. “I think the key is we have an explosive offense. We haven’t been winning coin tosses this year, so the ball has been kicked to us more than normal because they’ve been deferred. We’ve opened with scores right off the bat in all four games. Kids play better with a lead.”
Saturday’s explosion began with a 40-yard reception by Preston Zinter from Ayden Pereira, who added a 3-yard scoring run fewer than two minutes later.
“Something we emphasize is jumping up on teams and not giving them life,” said Pereira, who was an efficient 10 of 13 for 132 yards in less than two full quarters. “Starting fast is something we preach.”
Matthias Latham (31-yard run), Michael Brown (3-yard run), Markys Bridgewater (40-yard run) and Nathel Achuo (19-yard run) capped off the ensuing drives as Central built a 40-0 advantage with 5:06 left in the half.
Backup Ruben Castillo took control of the offense on the final first-half possession. It was the second time this season, the senior received significant playing time.
“It means a lot,” said Castillo, whose uncle David was a guard on Central’s 1989 team that made the Eastern Mass. Division 2 Super Bowl.
“Over the past four years there’s been a lot of learning, a lot of taking things in and a lot of hard work and long hours. But to finally be able to translate that onto the field and see the other guys around me doing good as well is a good feeling.”
Castillo, who scored his first varsity touchdown against Haverhill two weeks ago, scored Central’s final touchdown with a 29-yard run late in the third quarter.
“Ruben’s a great kid,” Adamopoulos said. “He’s the backup quarterback to a real good kid. He does his job, so it’s cool when he can get in there and get his time in.”
Billerica scored just the fourth touchdown the Raiders have surrendered this season midway through the third on a 39-yard pass from Joseph Green to Jacob Metivier. The Indians compiled 141 of their 190 total yards after half.
Adamopoulos said, “I think our first (team) defense has given up only one touchdown (in the season opener). Everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Central has dominated opponents, racking up 1,302 yards while giving up only 466.
“Yesterday I said to these guys when we were breaking practice that not everyone has been able to play four games and we were lucky to play four games,” Adamopoulos said.
“We were lucky enough to match this (game) up within our league. Before the season started, I was hoping we’d be able to get five of the (scheduled) seven (games) in. Now, I’m greedy and I want to play all seven.”
Up Next?
Central hosts Andover, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Central Catholic 47, Billerica 6
Central (4-0): 27 13 7 0 — 47
Billerica: 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
CC — Preston Zinter 40 pass from Ayden Pereira (Nick Mazzie kick) 8:09
CC — Pereira 3 run (Mazzie kick) 6:16
CC — Matthias Latham 31 run (Mazzie kick) 4:30
CC — Michael Brown 3 run (kick blocked) 2:27
Second Quarter
CC — Markys Bridgewater 40 run (Mazzie kick) 7:57
CC — Nathel Achuo 19 run (kick blocked) 5:06
Third Quarter
Billerica — Jacob Metivier 39 pass from Joseph Green (run failed) 7:12
CC — Ruben Castillo 29 run (Jeremy Barton kick) 1:56
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CENTRAL (35-264) — Bridgewater 5-56, Latham 3-44, Achuo 5-43, Vito Piro 6-40, Matthew Blanchard 6-36, Castillo 5-34, Jackson Burns 1-8, Pereira 2-6, Michael Brown 1-3; BILLERICA (35-85) — Jacob Linton 12-34, Green 9-23, Dominic Gird 7-18, Dennett Sidell 6-11, Nasser Atigo 1-(-1)
PASSING: CENTRAL (10-14-132, 0 interceptions) — Pereira 10-13-132, Castillo 0-1-0; BILLERICA (8-21-105, 2) — Sidell 5-12-58, 1, Green 3-9-47, 1
RECEIVING: CENTRAL — Zinter 4-75, Mark Ciccarelli 4-44, Justice McGrail 2-13; BILLERICA — Metivier 3-64, Daniel Cabrera 3-34, Albert Tassone 1-7, Myles Jean 1-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.