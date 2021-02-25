Following are the tentative football schedules for the area Merrimack Valley Conference teams.
Dates are subject to change and times are yet to be determined.
March 12 -- Andover at Methuen; Central Catholic at Lowell; Lawrence at Haverhill; Chelmsford at North Andover
March 19 -- Lowell at Andover; Haverhill at Central Catholic; Methuen at Lawrence; Billerica at North Andover
March 26 -- Andover at Haverhill; Central Catholic at Methuen; Lowell at Lawrence; North Andover has a bye
April 2 -- Lawrence at Andover; Methuen at Haverhill; Tewksbury at North Andover; Central Catholic has a bye
April 9 -- Andover at Central Catholic; Haverhill at Billerica; Methuen at Lowell; Lawrence at Tewksbury; North Andover at Dracut
April 16 -- North Andover at Andover; Central Catholic at Lawrence; Haverhill at Lowell; Dracut at Methuen
