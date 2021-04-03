MVC Football: Shorthanded Knights (COVID) no match for Tewksbury

Will Schimmoeller:2 TD passes

NORTH ANDOVER — Kyle Darrigo, a 5-6, 160-pound running back, stole the show with 20 carries for 218 yards and 4 scores as Tewksbury (4-0) rolled past North Andover, 41-14, on Friday night.

According to the Boston Globe, the Scarlet Knights “(Were) playing shorthanded with a large portion of the roster in quarantine because of contract tracing related to a recent JV game.” Late in the first half, Will Schimmoeller threw TD passes to Max Wolfgang and Jack Ferullo (24 seconds left) but it wasn’t enough as the Knights (1-3) dropped their third straight.

Tewksbury 41, North Andover 14

Tewksbury (4-0): 14  7 13 7 — 41

North Andover (1-3):  0 14  0 0 — 14

SECOND QUARTER

NA — Will Schimmoeller 14 pass to Max Wolfgang

NA — Schimmoeller 31 pass to Jack Ferullo (Steve Ferullo) rush

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: NA — Steve Ferullo 18-81; Tewks Kyle Darrigo 20-218, 4 TDs

