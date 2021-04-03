MVC Football: Shorthanded Knights (COVID) no match for Tewksbury

NORTH ANDOVER — Kyle Darrigo, a 5-6, 160-pound running back, stole the show with 20 carries for 218 yards and 4 scores as Tewksbury (4-0) rolled past North Andover, 41-14, on Friday night.
According to the Boston Globe, the Scarlet Knights “(Were) playing shorthanded with a large portion of the roster in quarantine because of contract tracing related to a recent JV game.” Late in the first half, Will Schimmoeller threw TD passes to Max Wolfgang and Jack Ferullo (24 seconds left) but it wasn’t enough as the Knights (1-3) dropped their third straight.
Tewksbury 41, North Andover 14
Tewksbury (4-0): 14 7 13 7 — 41
North Andover (1-3): 0 14 0 0 — 14
SECOND QUARTER
NA — Will Schimmoeller 14 pass to Max Wolfgang
NA — Schimmoeller 31 pass to Jack Ferullo (Steve Ferullo) rush
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NA — Steve Ferullo 18-81; Tewks Kyle Darrigo 20-218, 4 TDs
