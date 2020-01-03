MVC Girls Basketball: Connors, protective tape at the ready, helps Knights dump Methuen

NORTH ANDOVER — The protective tape on her shoulders has been both blue and black this season, but whichever color hasn’t stopped Norah Connors from draining 3s.
The senior tri-captain knocked down two more Friday night, and finished with 10 points to help North Andover beat Methuen, 63-32.
“I partially tore my rotator cuff (playing volleyball),” said Connors, who was the team’s starting libero in the fall. “It’s been an issue, but it doesn’t stop me for sure! I just get it taped up.”
She credits the blue tape she was wearing during the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic to the only choice host Methuen High had in stock — which makes sense.
But, after getting the job done wearing black Friday night, Connors is thinking she might introduce some new colors.
The high-energy 5-foot-5 guard scored all 10 of her points in the first half to help the Knights (3-3) take a 29-13 lead into the break. For the season, she’s now averaging 10.8 points per game and has hit a team-high 11 3s.
“It felt really good to get the win,” said Connors. “In practice we were really focusing on the intensity of our defense. We wanted to start with our defense and let that help our offense.”
The Knights did just that in blitzing Methuen (0-5).
Fellow senior tri-captain Caitlin Panos also had 10 points, and freshman point guard Hannah Martin scored eight of her game-high 13 in the second half to help the Knights open up a 47-28 lead after three.
It was a solid rebound win for North Andover after a pair of tough losses in the Christmas tournament.
“We had to do it for ourselves,” said coach Jess Deveny. “We had to make sure we focused on us and doing the simple things like always. We came out here ready. They hyped themselves up, they came together as a team and really thought about what they needed to do.
“I was so pleased with how they played tonight.”
Methuen got strong efforts from Olivia Barron (11 points, 6 rebounds) and Stephanie Tardugno (9 points). The Rangers will try to pick up their first win at Medford on Sunday (noon).
North Andover, meanwhile, got scoring from 11 of the 13 girls on its roster. Connors, Panos, Martin and sophomore Hannah Whipple have all shown they can catch fire from beyond the arc, and the Knights could be a dangerous team when the shots are falling.
“When everybody is on we could easily win the MVCs,” said Connors. “So, all we have to do is play together, and that’s what we did tonight. That’s what we’re focusing on. Positivity, bringing each other up and really just trying to make this season last as long as it can.
“We didn’t get to the (state) tournament last year. So that’s what we want to try to do this year.”
North Andover 63, Methuen 32
Methuen (32): Belle Keaney 0-3-3, Stephanie Tardugno 3-3-9, Olivia Barron 4-2-11, Mirelys Morales 1-0-2, Marren Donovan 1-0-2, Yarmilis Vasquez 0-2-2, Brooke Tardugno 0-3-3, Megan Melia 0-0-0, Stephanie Henrick 0-0-0, Madyson Paradis 0-0-0, Katherine DeLap 0-0-0. Totals 9-13-32
North Andover (63): Caitlin Panos 4-1-10, Hannah Martin 3-7-13, Norah Connors 3-2-10, Elle Dadiego 1-1-3, Sara Mellody 0-0-0, Jackie Rogers 2-0-4, Ella Flanagan 1-0-2, Hannah Whipple 1-4-7, Katie Robie 1-1-3, Katrina Garcia 2-0-4, Solana Fahey 0-0-0, Hannah Rogers 1-3-5, Emma Ventre 1-0-2. Totals 20-19-63
3-pointers: NA — Connors 2, Whipple, Panos; METH — Barron
Methuen (0-5): 8 5 15 4 — 32
North Andover (3-3): 15 14 18 16 — 63
