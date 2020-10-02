This was a girls cross country season that North Andover coach Rick Dellechiaie was anxiously awaiting.
With the return of four All-MVC runners in Courtney Dalke, Abby Mastromonaco, Leyla Kvaternik, and Hannah Martin and good competition for the fifth runner, Dellechiaie was really looking forward to seeing how well the Knights would fare at states — until the coronavirus struck down invitationals and the postseason.
“Coming into the season we had the strongest girls team since 2008 and potentially one of the best in the region,” said Dellechiaie. “Unfortunately, with an abridged schedule we will never get to see just how good this team would have been. With the graduation of Billerica’s top runners we stood as the prime contenders for the MVC title along with the Lowell girls. With just a partial league dual meet season in the offing our goal is to go undefeated.”
No local team will likely be able to keep pace with the Knights but Haverhill, led by super sophomore Finleigh Simonds, returns the core of last year’s 7-3 squad and could challenge and Andover shows promise with sophomore Molly Kiley leading the way.
Central Catholic is rebuilding a bit but has good numbers and boasts Lily Angluin as a solid No. 1 runner while Methuen will build with a young squad behind new coach Marissa Nunes, who was an assistant last year.
Merrimack Valley Conference
Andover
2019 season: 4-6
Top returning runners: Kayla DiBenedetto, Sr.; Leila Boudries, Jr.; Juliet Sellers, Jr.; Camille Storch, Jr.; Jenna Freeland, Jr.; Abby Redington, Jr.; Molly Kiley, Soph.; Abby Osborne, Soph.; Hannah Rose, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Meredith Williamson, Jr.; Mary Lonergan, Soph.
Coach Sue Kiley (3rd year)
Central Catholic
2019 season: 5-5
Top returning runners: Lily Angluin, Sr.; Keilyn Bradley, Jr.; Alyssa Pizutto, Jr.; Sofia Ruiz, Jr.; Vanessa Shea, Jr.; Michaela Staniec, Soph.; Bridget Underwood, Soph.
Promising Newcomers: Savannah Lewis, Frosh.; Sydney Ng, Frosh.
Coach Colette Madore (14th year)
Haverhill
2019 season: 7-3
Top returning runners: Ivy Ackerman, Sr.; Ariann LeCours, Sr.; Helen Burgess, Sr.; Brynne LeCours, Jr.; Amber Pagliuca, Jr.; Emily Coulantoni, Jr.; Vanessa Doulous, Jr.; Finleigh Simonds, Soph.; Ally Powell, Soph.; Linda Laffey, Soph.; Keegan Wipf, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Monique Jennings, Jr.; Mia Smith, Frosh.
Coach Mike Maguire (29th year, 206-71-1)
Methuen
2019 season: 2-8
Top returning runners: Emily Charest, Jr.; Olivia Rosano, Jr.; Miana Caraballo, Jr.; Meriem Elkoudi, Jr.; Alyssa Rosano, Soph.; Elise Anderson, Soph.; Ariana Castiello, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Lauren Schena, Jr.; Olimpia Rosano, Soph.; Marie-Maxime Metivier, Soph.
Coach Marissa Nunes (1st year)
North Andover
2019 season: 8-2
Top returning runners: Courtney Dalke, Sr.; Abby Mastromonaco, Sr.; Anna Likhanova, Sr.; Kate Lovett, Sr.; Hanna Quinn, Sr.; Ally Antonelli, Sr.; Elie McGilivray, Jr.; Leyla Kvaternik, Jr.; Lucy Depolito, Jr.; Hannah Martin, Soph.
Promising Newcomers: Gabby Harty, Frosh.; Leigha Leavitt, Frosh.; Maddie Kennedy, Frosh.; Priyanka Kumar, Frosh.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie (22nd year)
