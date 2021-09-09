Searching for a pack and looking for depth. Those are the themes for Merrimack Valley Conference girls cross country teams this fall.
There are certainly some impressive frontrunners in the MVC. Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds, Andover’s Molly Kiley, Methuen’s Miana Caraballo and North Andover’s Leyla Kvaternik can run with anyone in the state but, too often, there is too big of a gap between them and their teammates.
The teams that can most close the gap will be who will be fighting it out for top league honors
Merrimack Valley Conference
Andover
2020 season: 1-4
Top returning runners: Leila Boudries, Sr.; Juliet Sellers, Sr.; Camille Storch, Sr.; Abby Redington, Sr.; Meredith Williamson, Sr.; Mary Lonergan, Jr.; Molly Kiley, Jr.; Abby Osborne, Jr.; Aayah Mazraany, Soph.; Anika Kapadia, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Rose Tarbox, Soph.; Claire DeMersseman, Frosh.; Jane Lonergan, Frosh.
Fast facts: The Warriors had a strong turnout of 40 candidates.
Coach Sue Kiley (4th year): “I’m excited to see them compete this year; they come to practice ready to work. That drive with the talent makes for a competitive season. I think missing real competition feel/meets last year in pandemic has made us all appreciate this season even more.”
Central Catholic
2020 season: 1-6
Top returning runners: Alyssa Pizutto, Sr.; Michaela Staniec, Jr.; Bridget Underwood, Jr.; Alexandra Harrington, Soph.; Savannah Lewis, Soph.; Cassidy Lightfoot, Soph.; Sydney Ng, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Emma D’Agostino, Jr.; Olivia Guillet, Jr.; Elianna Rosario, Frosh.; Jillian Clements, Frosh.; Madeline Courtemanche, Frosh.; Lyndsay Dallaire, Frosh.; Chloe Khoury, Frosh.; Madelyn O’Neill, Frosh.; Lauren Sughrue, Frosh.; Noel Wilson, Frosh.
Coach Colette Madore (15th year): “We are a young team with lots to learn especially since last year was a different season due to COVID. Captain Alyssa Pizzuto and the returning juniors are leading with experience. The newbies are learning fast. We are excited to compete.”
Haverhill
2020 season: 5-1
Top returning runners: Brynne LeCours, Sr.; Emily Coulantoni, Sr.; Vanessa Doulous, Sr.; Monique Jennings, Sr.; Finleigh Simonds, Jr.; Ally Powell, Jr..; Linda Laffey, Jr.; Mia Smith, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Lauren Downer, Frosh.
Fast facts: With only nine girls on the team, there is hope of adding more girls during the first few weeks of school. ... Finleigh Simonds broke Katie Graham’s 1991 HHS School record in the 800 last spring. As a freshmen in XC she was 3rd in the MVC and 2nd in EMass D1. ... Brynne LeCours’ sister Ariann is running for Westfield State. ... Linda Laffey was one of the few four sport letter award winners (cross country, basketball, fall 2 track, outdoor track) at HHS. ... Freshmen Lauren Downer was the Haverhill Middle School Champ who broke Simond’s course record as a 7th grader (there was no middle school cross country last year). .. Haverhill opened with a 25-30 win over Lowell.
Coach Mike Maguire (30th year, 211-72-1): “We will make the most of what we have.”
Lawrence
2020 season: No season
Top returnees: Tamara Nicholls, Sr.; Diana Lantigua Sr.
Newcomers: Aahliyah Anaskevich, Soph.; Jailiani Marquez, Soph.
Luis Cruz (3rd year): “The girls are still rebuilding, but we have a strong culture with some very devoted individuals that try their best.”
Methuen
2020 season: 2-5
Top returning runners: Emily Charest, Sr.; Olivia Rosano, Sr.; Miana Caraballo, Sr.; Lauren Schena, Sr.; Alyssa Rosano, Jr.; Elise Anderson, Jr.; Ariana Castiello, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Olivia DeNaro Sr.; Karmen Goggin, Jr.; Tanvi Patel Soph.; Ariana Rosano, Frosh.
Coach Marissa Nunes (2nd year): “Miana Caraballo is hoping to have a strong senior season with a solid pack of Alyssa Rosano, Emily Charest, and Elise Anderson behind her.”
North Andover
2020 season: 4-0
Top returning runners: Elie McGilivray, Sr.; Leyla Kvaternik, Sr.; Lucy Depolito, Sr.; Priyanka Kumar, Sr.; Gabby Harty, Soph.; Leigha Leavitt, Soph.; Maddie Kennedy, Soph.; Priyanka Kumar, Sr.
Promising newcomers: Catherine Roche, Soph.; Luna Prochazkova, Frosh.; Nicole Kroon, Frosh.; Maeve Bissonette, Frosh.
Fast facts: The Knights graduated a strong senior class that included standouts Courtney Dalke and Abby Mastromonico but still retain a decent nucleus. ... The team received a blow, however, when junior Hannah Martin did not come out, opting for fall basketball instead. ... Senior girls basketball captain Katie Robie is running cross country for the first time. ... Julia Maguire, daughter of Haverhill coach Mike Maguire, is a captain. ... The Knights opened with an impressive 15-49 victory over Central.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie (23rd year)
