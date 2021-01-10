Andover
2019-20 season: 11-7-4, lost Division 1 first round
Returning lettermen: Kalli Archambault, Sr., center; Kelsey Dennehy, Sr., left wing; Vanessa Pierni, Sr., defense; Lilly Reeves, Sr., right wing; Lauren Adams, Jr., center; Lillian Jagger, Jr., goalie; Rose MacLean, Soph., left wing
Promising newcomers: Brooke Cedorchuk., Soph., left wing; Amy Pinkham, Soph., center; Rose Memmolo, Frosh., right wing
Captains: Lilly Reeves; Alternates: Kalli Archambault, Kelsey Dennehy
Returning leaders: Lauren Adams 16 goals, five assists; Kalli Archambault 3 goals, five assists; Vanessa Pierni nine assists; Lilly Reeves two goals, three assists
Returning honorees: Lauren Adams All State, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Assistant coach: Meagan Keefe
Fast facts: Lauren Adams was fourth in the area with a team-high 19 goals last year. The junior forward scored in all but one match and had a hat trick against Methuen/Tewksbury … Fellow junior Lillian Jagger looks to repeat a solid season in which she recorded four shutouts, tied for second in the area.
Coach: Tyler Vigue (2nd, 11-7-4)
Central Catholic
2019-20 season: 3-15-2, did not make tourney
Returning lettermen: Meggie Briley, Sr., forward; Grace Gervais, Sr., forward/defense; Maddie Guy, Sr., forward; Kristin Litzenberg, Sr., defense; Jodi Mercier, Sr., defense; Liz Smith, Sr., goalie; Britnei Curley, Jr., forward; Ava Ianessa, Jr., forward; Marissa MacPhearson, Jr., forward; Megan Malolepszy, Jr., forward; Cecilia Sinopoli, Soph., forward; Maeve Hurley, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Allison Bolton, Frosh., forward; Maddy Burke, Frosh., forward
Captains: Maddie Guy, Jodi Mercier
Returning leader: Maddie Guy 5 goals
Returning honoree: Maddie Guy, MVC All-Star
Assistant coaches: Michelle Collett, Joe Micciche
Fast facts: Mike Collett takes over the reigns from Jeff Marggraf, who was 31-105-18 in seven campaigns … A star forward and 1996 graduate at Northeastern University Collett is taking over his first girls squad after coaching boys at Nashoba Valley Technical and Malden Catholic, forging a 12-42-3 record … Assistant and wife of the first year coach Michelle Collett has been with the program since its inception nine years ago … Joe Micciche will be spending his first season behind the Raiders’ bench.
Coach: Mike Collett (1st year)
Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover
Coach Gary Kane: (8th year, 78-41-23)
2019-20 record: 18-1-2, lost in D1 first round
Returning lettermen: Liv Cole, Sr., defense, Pentucket; Sophie Znamierowski, Sr., forward; Morgan Whitlock, Sr., forward; Rachelle Zinland, Sr., forward; Kira Connors, Sr., goalie; Katerina Yelsits, Jr., forward; Alyssa Mazzocchi, Jr., defense; Riley Buckley, Jr., forward; Ella Roe, Jr., defense; Emma Skafas, Jr., forward; Ally Albano, Jr., defense; Brooke Duquette, Soph., forward; Shelby Nassar, Soph., forward; Kaitlyn Bush, Soph., forward; Cassy Doherty, Soph., defense; Kaylee Palladino, Soph., forward;
Newcomers: Ashley Whitehouse, Soph., forward; Gabby Harty, Frosh., forward; Rachel Keating, Frosh., defense; Zoe Davis, Frosh., forward, Pentucket; Meaghan Grenham, Frosh., forward, Pentucket
Captains: Liv Cole, Sophie Znamierowski, Morgan Whitlock, Katerina Yelsits
Candidates: 21
Returning goal leaders: Morgan Whitlock 6-10-16, Katerina Yelsits 7-8-15
Returning honoree: Liv Cole, MVC/DCL Large Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: HPNA is coming off its greatest season in program history, going undefeated in the regular season before finishing the year 18-1-2 following a tournament upset. ... New freshmen Gabby Harty and Rachel Keating are the younger sisters of Rebecca Harty and Hannah Keating, two of the greatest players in program history. ... Kira Connors will take over for graduated Pentucket star Jenny Hubbard as the Hillies’ new goalie. She will be mentored by former Hillie great Michaela Kane, who is back with the program as goalie coach after finishing her college career at St. Anselm.
Assistants: Bernie Hoar, Kristina Brown, Emily Silvestri, Christina Lynch, Michaela Kane, Dave Warwick (trainer)
Methuen/Tewksbury
2019-20 season: 11-5-6, lost Division 1 first round
Returning lettermen: Alexis Raymond, Sr., defense; Madison Robillard, Sr., defense; Tory Sweeney, Sr., forward; Jessica Driscoll, Jr., forward; Michelle Kusmaul, Jr., goalie; Kylie Winsor, Jr., forward; Hannah Forget, Soph., defense; Nikole Gosse, Soph., forward; Riley Sheehan, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Emma Giordano, Frosh., forward; Emma Ryan, Frosh, forward; Kat Schille, Frosh., forward; Brooke Harb, 8th grade, forward; Bre Lawrence, 8th grade, forward; Livia Lawrence, 8th grade, defense; MJ Petisce, 8th grade, forward
Captain: Jessica Driscoll; Alternate: Alexis Raymond
Returning leaders: Jessica Driscoll 25 goals, 10 assists
Returning honorees: Jessica Driscoll All-Conference
Assistant coaches: Dave O’Hearn, Brianna McCarthy
Fast facts: After losing seven players to graduation, Sarah Oteri opens the season with seven eighth graders and six freshmen on the roster … Five years on the job, Oteri has built an .835 winning percentage … Brooke Harb and MJ Petisce both have brothers who play for the Methuen boys team … Kat Schille’s older sister Tori played for the Red Rangers … Emma Ryan is the daughter of Methuen football coach Tom Ryan.
Coach: Sarah Oteri (6th year, 91-12-5)
