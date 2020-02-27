MVC Girls Hoop Awards Central's Bridgewater, Downer share MVP

It makes sense that after another undefeated season in the MVC, the Central Catholic girls basketball team cleaned up in the league awards.
Most notably, seniors Emily Downer and Nadeshka Bridgewater were named co-MVPs in the MVC Large, while their coach, Casey Grange, was the Large Coach of the Year. Junior Adrianna Niles and sophomore Claire Finney were also named to the All-MVC team, as the Raiders had the most with four selections.
Elsewhere, Andover’s Anna Foley was the lone freshman to be named All-MVC. She joined teammate Tatum Shaw on the All-league team that also includes Haverhill’s Leandra Kwo and Lawrence’s Portia Batistine.
ALL-MVC
Andover: Tatum Shaw, Jr., Anna Foley, Frosh.; Billerica: Madison Watford, Jr.; Central Catholic: Emily Downer, Sr., Nadeshka Bridgewater, Sr., Adrianna Niles, Jr., Claire Finney, Soph.; Chelmsford: Hannah Polce, Sr., Kate Krueger, Jr., Meghan Goode, Jr.; Haverhill: Leandra Kwo, Sr.; Lawrence: Portia Batistine, Sr.; Tewksbury: Alli Wild, Sr.
LOCAL MVC ALL-STARS
Andover: Shea Krekorian, Sr.
Haverhill: Christina Firek, Sr., Kya Burdier, Soph.
Lawrence: Yarleen Betances, Sr.
Methuen: Olivia Barron, Sr., Stephanie Tardugno, Jr.
North Andover: Norah Connors, Sr., Hannah Martin, Frosh.
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
Division 1 MVP(s): Emily Downer and Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central Catholic
Division 2 MVP: Hannah Polce, Chelmsford
Division 1 Coach of Year: Casey Grange, Central Catholic
Division 2 Coach of Year: Kevin Branco, Chelmsford
