MVC Girls Lacrosse: Knights' Dion twins named all-conference

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Twin sisters Ainsley (Colby), left, and Kelcey Dion (Middlebury) of North Andover High will be playing college lacrosse at rival schools.

 MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

North Andover High senior twins Kelcey and Ainsley Dion highlighted the 19-player All-MVC girls lacrosse first team. They were joined by teammate Lexi Swartz. The Lowell area teams swept MVP and Coach of Year honors.

ALL-MVC GIRLS LACROSSE

ANDOVER: Tess Gobiel, Jr.; BILLERICA: Julia Trainor, Jr.; Paige Murphy, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Grace Lydon, Jr.; Taya Marinaro, Sr.; Carly LaFerriere, Sr.; CHELMSFORD: Kate Krueger, Sr.; Sophia D’Agostino, Sr.; Julia Pitts, Jr.; Sarah LaChance, Sr.; Leah Green, Sr.; DRACUT: Leah Durkin, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Mikayla Tzortzis, Frosh.; LOWELL: Elizabeth Tighe, Sr.; Abigail Mitchell, Sr.; METHUEN: Mirelys Morales, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Kelcey Dion, Sr.; Ainsley Dion, Sr.; Lexi Swartz, Sr.

LOCAL ALL-STARS

ANDOVER: Haley Carver, Frosh.; Lillian Jagger, Jr.; CENTRAL

CATHOLIC: Grace Cashman, Soph.; Lily Angluin, Sr.; Nicolette Licare, Frosh.; HAVERHILL: Katrinna Savvas, Soph.; METHUEN: Bella Keaney, Sr.; Mackenzie Tierney, Jr.; Elise Ellis-Wright, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Michaela Downer, Sr.; Kaleigh Regan, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS HONORS

MVPs: Kate Krueger, Chelmsford; Leah Durkin, Dracut

Coach of Year: Ashley Rokas, Chelmsford; Kerri Bomil, Lowell

Sportsmanship: Central Catholic, Haverhill

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you