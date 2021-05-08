ANDOVER
2019 season: 6-12, didn’t make tourney
Returning lettermen: Vanessa Pierni, Sr., defense; Kalli Archambault, Sr., midfield; Erica Flowers, Sr., attack; Jacklyn Brussard, Jr., midfield; Tess Gobiel, Jr., midfield; Lily Farnham, Jr., attack; Olivia Beucler, Jr., defense; Lauren Adams, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Grace Reilly, Jr., defense; Lillian Jagger, Jr., goalie; Brooke Cedorchuk, Soph., midfield; Hannah Jordan, Soph., midfield; Rose MacLean, Soph., midfield; Maddie Shattuck, Frosh., defense
Captains: Erica Flowers, Vanessa Pierni, Kalli Archambault
Fast facts: Starting goalie Lillian Jagger is also the ice hockey goalie. ... There are three new assistants. Meg Reddy, the former Salem and UMass Amherst star, coaches with Revolution Lacrosse. Ilana Cohen was an Andover star (AHS ‘08) and played with Coach Stager at UNH. Ex-Andover star Veronica Alois (75 goals as a senior) played soccer and ice hockey at Brown. ... Vanessa Pierni, Hannah Jordan, Tess Gobiel and Jacklyn Brussard have shined in the preseason. ... In Thursday’s season-opening 10-2 loss to Central, Vanessa Pierni scored both goals.Assistants: Meg Reddy, Ilana Cohen, Meg Keefe, Veronica Alois
Coach Ally Stager (1st year): Ally Stager took over for Cat Gross, who went 66-43 in five seasons. Stager joined the staff as an assistant in 2019. She made second-team all-conference at UNH in 2011. She set the Reading High scoring record (158-92-250). She is a 7th grade science teacher at Ipswich Middle School and coaches with Storm Lacrosse. She was hired in March, when Gross had a baby.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2019 season: 14-6, lost in D1 North quarters
Returning lettermen (5): Carly LaFerriere, Sr., midfield; Logan Miller, Sr., midfield; Taya Marinaro, Sr., defense; Lily Angluin, Sr., attack; Grace Lydon, Jr., midfieldPromising newcomers: Isabella Fagone, Sr., defense; Hayley Creegan, Jr., attack; Maegan Wilson, Jr., attack; Cecilia Sinopoli, Soph., attack; Alexandra Paglia, Soph., defense; Grace Cashman, Soph., Goalie; Kierstyn Zinter, Frosh., midfield; Abigail Yfantopulous, Frosh., midfield; Maeve DeLisle, Frosh., defense; Jacqueline Tattan, Frosh., midfield; Nicolette Licare, Frosh., midfield; Bella Angluin, Frosh., defense; Delaney True, Frosh., defense
Captains: Carly LaFerriere, Logan Miller, Taya Marinaro, Lily Angluin, Isabella Fagone
Returning goal leaders: Logan Miller 32, Grace Lydon 30
Fast facts: The Raiders have two new assistants alums Vanessa Pino (CC ‘15) and Emily Frocione (CC ‘16). Pino scored 163 goals at Lasell College. ... Carly LaFerriere (Flagler) and Taya Marinaro (Merrimack) have made lacrosse commitments. Marinaro’s dad, Joe, and Kierstyn Zinter’s brother, Zak, were/are both University of Michigan football star offensive linemen. ... In Thursday’s season-opening 10-2 win over Andover, Lily Angluin had three goals and Grace Cashman (5 saves) earned the win.
Assistants: Vanessa Pino, Emily Frocione
Coach Ashley Tsoukalas: (8th year, 66-50)
HAVERHILL
2019 season: 0-18, didn’t make tourney
Returning lettermen: Natalie Keenan, Sr., attack; Emily McLaughlin, Sr., attack; Fiona Dean, Jr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Maeve Saindon, Jr., attack; Katrina Savvas, Soph., midfield; Sophia Lundgren, Soph., attack; Mikayla Tzortzis, Frosh., defense; Alexandra Bushey, Frosh., midfield; Ava Votto, Frosh., defense; Jillian Schultz, Frosh., midfield; Sydney Riley, Frosh., defense; Sophia Riley, Frosh., midfield; Keira Bushey, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Natalie Keenan
Fast facts: The Hillies (varsity and JV) have three sets of sisters: Alex and Keira Bushey; Sydney and Sophia Riley; Isabelle and Sophia Giampa. ... Former lax player Ivy Ackerman is now running track. ... There were 36 players who reported to tryouts (all four grades). ... In Thursday’s season-opening 17-5 loss to Methuen, Fiona Dean (4 saves) and Keira Bushey (6 saves) both showed promise in net.
Assistants: Dave Robertson
Coach Kristy Robertson (1st year): Former coach Christina Lynch went 4-36 in two seasons including the winless 2019 season. New coach Kristy Robertson was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (2012-13) for the Hillies with a whopping 216 career goals. She was a two-year captain at UMass Lowell and just completed her fourth year as an assistant at Endicott. Her father, Dave, is her new assistant.
METHUEN
2019 season: 9-10, lost D1 North first round
Returning lettermen: Siobhan Howell, Sr., midfield; Mir Morales, Sr., midfield; Bella Keaney, Sr., defense; Vanessa Andreottola, Jr., attack; Julia Bryant, Jr., defense; Elise Ellis, Jr., defense; Adianne Ramos Delgado, Jr., attack; Mackenzie Tierney, Jr., attack
Promising newcomers: Emily Giles, Sr., attack; Lori Lester, Sr., defense; Olivia Patturelli, Sr., defense; Morgan Bellavance, Jr., attack; Alexsa Carreiro, Jr., attack; Kat DeLap, Jr., defense; Maryrose Moschitto, Jr., attack; Bridget Munroe, Jr., midfield; Jenny Nguyen, Jr., defense; Chloe Seccareccio, Jr., defense; Hannah Forget, Soph., defense; Maggie Kloster, Soph., goalie; Gianna Silverio, Soph., attack; Mika Vuong, Soph., attack; Brooke Carter, Frosh., attack
Captains: Siobhan Howell, Bella Kenney, Mir Morales
Fast facts: New assistant Aryanna Poirier is a 2015 Methuen grad. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star who led the area with 85 goals as a senior. ... Lori Lester will be playing at Mass. College of Liberal Arts. ... In Thursday’s 17-5 season-opening win over Haverhill, Vanessa Andreottola (4 goals), Mir Morales (3) and Maryrose Moschitto (3) had hat tricks.
Assistants: Aryanna Poirier
Coach Krystal DePaolo (5th year overall, 33-39-1): In the fall of 2019, Krystal Ortiz, who is now Krystal DePaolo, returned as head coach, replacing Briana Gross, who went 29-47 in four years. Ortiz served as Methuen coach for the first four years of the program’s history (2012-15, 33-39-1). She was an assistant at Frostburg St. for a year and was head coach at Dean College for three years.
NORTH ANDOVER
2019 season: 17-6, lost D1 North semis
Returning lettermen: Ainsley Dion, Sr., midfield; Kelcey Dion, Sr., midfield; Solana Fahey, Sr., midfield; Katy Corrigan, Sr., defense; Kalista Ringler, Sr., midfield; Lexi Swartz, Sr., attack; Kaleigh Regan, Sr., defense; Michaela Downer, Sr., attack; Caleigh Applegate, Jr., attack; Priscilla Murray, Jr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Camille Lopez, Sr., defense; Emma Daubresse, Jr., defense; Emma Scully, Soph., attack; Katherine Fitzgibbons, Soph., defense; Halle Crawford, Frosh., attack; Sam Guarini, Frosh., defense; Janie Papell, Frosh., attack; Maisie Wood, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion, Kalista Ringler, Lexi Swartz
Returning goal leaders: Kelcey Dion 35, Ainsley Dion 31
Fast facts: New assistant Jenn Pino starred at North Andover and Merrimack. The other new assistant, Becca Fisher, played for Katie Blair at Dracut. ... The Dion twins will be playing lax in the NESCAC with Kelcey at Middlebury and Ainsley at Colby. ... Lexi Swartz is headed to Division 1 Drexel, which is currently ranked No. 10 in the country. ... Michaela Downer and Solana Fahey are commmitted to Babson.
Assistants: Caitlin Enright, Jenn Pino, Becca Fisher
Coach Katie Blair (1st year): In December of 2019, Katie (Bourque) Blair replaced Meredith Prior, who had a spectacular 105-34-1 record in six seasons. Blair is best known as head coach of the powerhouse Windham field hockey team and had been lax coach at Dracut for 10 years, the last seven as head coach. Despite that resume, she’s only 31 years old. Coach Prior is now at Austin Prep.
