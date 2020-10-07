Andover is coming off its best season in nearly two decades, advancing to the Division 1 North finals for the first time since 2001. The Golden Warriors graduated three Eagle-Tribune All-Stars, but — if the season is played — return 15 players from last year’s squad, including Emma Azzi (7 goals last fall, tied for team-high), and reigning Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year Meghan Matson.
Central Catholic returns lots of talent, including Eagle-Tribune All-Star Sydney Wnek (11 goals last fall) and Southern Connecticut soccer recruit Faith Lee (8 goals).
Haverhill could be a team to watch. The Hillies return Eagle-Tribune All-Star Meggie Dellea, who led the MVC with 22 points (14 goals, 8 assists) last fall. Also back is top midfielder Elena Albano and Maci Gould, who missed last season with a knee injury and could be the most talented player in the MVC, coach Fred Tarbox said.
Methuen could be dangerous, led by Bella Keaney (11 goals last fall), Brooke Tardugno (13 goals), her sister Stephanie Tardugno (4 goals) and goalie Stephanie Henrick (four shutouts).
North Andover graduated two Eagle-Tribune All-Stars, but return Ella Slayton (7 goals last fall) and multi-sport standout twins Ainsley Dion and Kelcey Dion.
Lawrence is not playing this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andover
2019 record: 14-3-3, lost D1 North final
Coach Meghan Matson: (17th year, 180-85-53)
Returning players (15): Ashley Kendrigan, Sr., midfield; Colleen Shay, Sr., defense; Ashley Smith, Sr., defense; Ashley Sheldon, Soph., defense; Annabelle Chan, Sr., midfield; Emma Azzi, Sr., forward; Riley Lowe, Sr., forward/midfield; Val MacDonald, Sr., defense; Maya Schwinn-Clanton, Sr., forward; Amanda Smith, Sr., defense; Lauren Adams, Jr., midfield; Morgan Nusky, Jr., defense; Dylan Troy, Jr., midfield; Vi Quan Bach, Soph., forward; Samantha Jenney, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Grace Hauser, Sr., midfield; Ameera Mazraany, Sr., midfield; Sophie Azzi, Jr., forward; Aimee Lu, Jr., forward/midfield; Morgan Shirley, Jr., midfield; Kaitlyn Crowley, Jr., goalie; Ainsley Napolitano, Soph., goalie
Central Catholic
2019 record: 11-5-3, lost D1 North quarters
Coach Casey Grange: (11th year, 151-28-19)
Returning players (15): Sydney Wnek, Sr., forward; Adrianna Niles, Sr., forward; Faith Lee, Sr., forward; Claudia Porto, Sr., midfield; Hannah Watson, Sr., defense/midfield; Katie Regan, Sr., defense; Carly LaFerriere, Sr., defense; Allie Fischer, Sr., forward; Kate Reagan, Jr., defense; Zarina Pinto, Jr., forward; Adrianna Marinello, Jr., forward; Grace Lydon, Jr., midfield; Kaley Romansik, Jr., forward; Caitlin Andrews, Jr., defense; Sofia Schwarz, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Amelia Holmes, Jr., forward; Juliana Calderone, Jr., midfield; Megan Malolepszy, Jr., forward; Abby Regan, Jr., midfield; Daniela DiNitto, Soph., defense; Mary Olsen, Frosh., defense; Macy Daigle, Frosh., forward; Anya Neira, Frosh., defense; Lauren Sanchez, Frosh., goalie
Haverhill
2019 record: 9-8-1, lost D1 North first round
Coach Fred Tarbox: (13th year, 125-84-33)
Returning players (12): Jennifer Sahagian, Sr., midfield; Marisa Allen, Sr., midfield; Meggie Dellea, Sr., forward; Elena Albano, Sr., midfield; Megan McAuliffe, Sr., midfield; Molly Owen, Sr., midfield; Natalie Keenan, Sr., midfield; Maci Gould, Jr., forward; Julia Rodgers, Jr., midfield; Katelynn Burns, Jr., defnese; Livvy DiCicco, Jr., defense; Sydney Vets, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Katheryn Pistone, Sr., midfield; Sarah Walters, Sr., midfield; Olivia Peterson, Sr., midfield; Emily McLaughlin, Sr., midfield; Maddy Seavey, Jr., defense; Ashley Walters, Jr., defense; Samantha Robertson, Frosh., midfield; Hannah Allen, Frosh., midfield; Kendal Holmes, Frosh., forward
Methuen
2019 record: 6-10-2, missed tournament
Coach Kayla Grover (2nd year, 6-10-2)
Returning players (16): Kaitlyn Wrisley, Sr., midfield; Bella Keaney, Sr., midfield; Stephanie Tardugno, Sr., midfield; Kendall McKenna, Sr., forward; Stephanie Ceballos, Sr., midfield/forward; Gaby Fiato, Sr., forward; Stephanie Henrick, Sr., goalie; Gianna Fiore, Sr., forward; Maddie O’Hearn, Sr., defense; Emily Pfeil, Jr., defense; Isabella Lizardo, Jr., M/forward; Nashary Lima, Jr., defense; Emma Kwong, Jr., midfield; Brooke Tardugno, Soph., midfield; Hailee Pickles, Soph., defense; Riley O’Hearn, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Abby Sapienza, Sr., defense; Kendra DeMelo, Sr., forward; Doris Marroquin, Jr., defense; Jamie Slattery, Soph., M/forward; Lea Lynch, Soph., forward; Makayla Campagnone, Soph., defense; Sarah Petisce, Soph., defense
North Andover
2019 record: 10-5-3, lost D2 North quarters
Coach Lisa Rasanen: (8th year, 78-40-19)
Returning players (10): Ainsley Dion, Sr., midfield; Kelcey Dion, Sr., forward; Katie Wojick, Sr., midfield; Sophie Znamierowski, Sr., midfield; Calry Bielicki, Sr., midfield/defense; Emily Brandner, Sr., defense; Samantha Klimas, Jr., defense; Maddie Jackson, Jr., defense; Ella Slayton, Jr., forward; Paige Pefine, Jr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Mia Muse, Sr., defense; Ella Roe, Jr., midfield; Annie Doorack, Jr., defense;/midfield; Ainsley Chittick, Jr., defense;/midfield; Emma Wennar, Jr., forward; Cassidey Buelow, Soph., forward; Jordan Lamphere, Soph., forward; Janie Papell, Frosh., midfield; Erika Wojick, Frosh., forward
