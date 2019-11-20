MVC Girls Soccer North Andover's Gotobed named MVP

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoNorth Andover's Olivia Gotobed had 14 goals this fall.

After scoring 14 goals this fall, North Andover senior Olivia Gotobed was selected as the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division MVP. She becomes the second Knight in a row to win the award, following in the footsteps of last year’s Eagle-Tribune MVP Rileigh Cinquegrano.

Andover, which advanced to the Division 1 North finals, led the 11-person All-MVC Large team with four selections. Goalie Izzy Shih also took home the Goalie of the Year honor for the entire conference, and Warriors coach Meghan Matson won Coach of the Year in the Large Division.

Billerica’s Vasiliki Flaouna won MVC Small MVP.

ALL-MVC (LARGE)

Andover: Izzy Shih, Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Ava Trapp, Rachel Souza; Central Catholic: Lizzie Dankert, Sydney Wnek; Haverhill: Meggie Dellea; North Andover: Olivia Gotobed, Samantha Klimas, Sara Mellody; Tewksbury: Daniela Almeida

ALL-MVC (SMALL)

Billerica: Madison Bulens, Vasilika Flaouna, Taylor Gibson, Julia Trainor; Chelmsford: Kate Krueger, Hannah Polce, Kathyrn Slattery; Dracut: Leah Durkin

LOCAL ALL-STARS

Andover: Emma Azzi, Nicole Major

Central Catholic: Samantha Andrews, Kaleigh Lane, Faith Lee

Haverhill: Elana Albano, Delani Dorsey, Tara Thompson

Lawrence: Taimara Teixeira

Methuen: Bella Keaney, Brooke Tardugno

North Andover: Rachel Hunt, Katie Sullivan

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS

MVP (Large): Olivia Gotobed, North Andover

MVP (Small): Vasiliki Flaouna, Billerica

Coach of the Year (Large): Meghan Matson, Andover

Coach of the Year (Small): Thomas Foley, Billerica

Goalie of the Year: Izzy Shih, Andover

Sportsmanship Award: Lawrence

