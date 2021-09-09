Andover
2020 record: 2-2-2
Coach Meghan Matson: (18th year, 182-87-55)
Returning starters (6): Tri-captain Lauren Adams, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Dylan Troy, Sr., midfield; Morgan Shirley, Sr., midfield; Kaitlyn Crowley, Sr., goalie; Ashley Sheldon, Jr., defense, Tribune All-Star; Ainsley Napolitano, Jr., goalie
Returning lettermen: Aimee Lu, Sr., forward; Samantha Jenney, Jr., midfield; Tri-captain Morgan Nusky, Sr., defense; Vi Quan Bach, Jr., forward (injured)
Promising newcomers: Maddy Zugel, Sr., defense; Anika Booth, Sr., forward; Peyton Levental, Sr., defense; Bethany O’Toole, Sr., midfield; Lindsey Balfour, Jr., midfield; Ainsley Khatchadurian, Jr., defense; Maggie Mullen, Jr., midfield; Kielan Dennehy, Jr., defense; Kathleen Yates, Jr., midfield; Charlotte Weiner, Jr., midfield; Hannah Jordan, Jr., forward; Sophia Gaetano, Jr., midfield; Katie Ambrose, Jr., midfield; Catherine Linehan, Soph., defense; Michaela Buckley, Soph., defense; Ari Schwinn-Clanton, Frosh., forward
Returning goal leader: Lauren Adams 2
Odds and ends: Hannah Jordan scored in the season-opening 1-0 win over Tewksbury. ... Letterman Vi Quan Bach is out for the season with another knee injury. ... Talented freshman Ari Schwinn-Clanton is the sister of 2019 Tribune MVP Olivia. ... Ashley Sheldon has played almost every minute of every game since freshman year. ... Aimee Lu is in Andover’s show choir. ... Returning goalies Ainsley Napolitano and Kaitlyn Crowley split time in net last season
Assistants: Jen Hagopian, Don Sheldon, Rachel Garabedian
Central Catholic
2020 record: 8-1-2
Coach Jami Hayden: (1st year)
Returning starters (7): Co-captain Grace Lydon, Sr., midfield; Co-captain Caitlin Andrews, Sr., defense; Kate Reagan, Sr., defense; Zarina Pinto, Sr., forward; Adrianna Marinello, Sr., forward; Daniela DiNitto, Jr., defense; Lauren Sanchez, Soph., goalie
Returning lettermen: Kaley Romansik, Sr., forward; Sofia Schwarz, Sr., midfield; Amelia Holmes, Sr., forward; Juliana Calderone, Sr., midfield; Megan Malolepszy, Sr., forward; Abby Regan, Sr., midfield; Mary Olsen, Soph., defense; Macy Daigle, Soph., forward; Anya Neira, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Kristin Gnabasik, Sr., goalie; Shelagh Murphy, Jr., goalie; Cecilia Sinopoli, Jr., forward; Kellianne Walsh, Soph., midfield; Maeve Delisle, Soph., defense; Isabella Vena, Soph., midfield; Catherine Butler, Frosh., defense; Sera Triglio, Frosh., defense
Returning goal leaders: Adrianna Marinello 7, Zarina Pinto 6
Odds and ends: In Central’s 5-0 season-opening win over Haverhill, Megan Malolepszy, a rare 4-sport athlete last year, had a hat trick. Nine-year assistant Jami (Styrczula) Hayden replaces new assistant AD Casey Grange, who had a brilliant 159-29-21 record in 11 years. Hayden was 2007 Eagle-Tribune MVP at Haverhill High. Her husband, Sean Hayden, was our 2008 baseball MVP. ... Veteran assistant Shannen Styrczula is Jami’s sister. ... Zarina Pinto (St. Anselm soccer) and Grace Lydon (UMass Lowell lacrosse) have made commitments.
Assistants: Katie Andrade, Shannen Styrczula, Lanie Jowett, Kelley Mikus, Ricardo Mendoza (volunteer)
Haverhill
2020 record: 3-5
Krystyna Callagy: (1st year)
Returning starters (7): Quad-captain Maci Gould, Sr., forward, Tribune All-Star; Quad-captain Julia Rodgers, Sr., midfield; Quad-captain Livvy DiCicco, Sr., defense; Quad-captain Maddy Seavey, Sr., defense; Katelynn Burns, Sr., defense; Sydney Vets, Jr., forward; Kendal Holmes, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Ashley Walters, Sr., defense; Marisa Allen, Sr., midfield; Samantha Robertson, Soph., midfield; Hannah Allen, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Keira Mulcahy, Sr., forward; Kayla Davis, Sr., defense; Joella Harrison, Jr., defense; Sam Nelson, Soph., midfield; Ava Votto, Soph., midfield; Abby Brownrigg, Soph., midfield; Mallory Amirian, Soph., goalie; Meredith Amirian, Soph., defense; Christina Decoteau, Frosh., forward; Kaitlin Brownrigg, Frosh., midfield; Fran Purdy, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: In Central’s 5-0 season-opening win over Haverhill, Mallory Amirian had 19 saves, ... Maci Gould scored a team-high 7 goals in 8 games last fall. ... In early August, Krystyna Gagne Callagy replaced Fred Tarbox (13 years, 128-89-33). Tarbox has been placed on paid administrative leave while officials review the results of an investigation by the state’s Department of Children and Families into allegations of abuse and neglect of a minor. Callagy lives in Haverhill and teaches in Peabody. She starred at Methuen (12 goals in 2005) and is in the Elms College Hall of Fame (46 career goals). She was co-coach of PMA in 2015 and has been a softball pitching coach at Andover High. ... The Allens and Brownriggs are sisters and the Amirians are twins.
Assistants: Abby Zelenka, Peter Morse
LAWRENCE
2020 season: Cancelled due to COVID
Coach Patrick Hamilton: (2nd year, 0-18-1)
Returning players (4): Co-captain Arianna Pereyra, Sr., defense; Co-captain Joelina Pereyra, Sr., midfield; Lucia Pinto, Jr., midfield; KayMarie Hernandez, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Jennifer Estrada, Sr., striker; Santos Calmo, Sr., defense; Lindsay Lopez, Jr., defense; Fedalis Rodriguez, Soph., goalie; Maricela Medina, Soph., goalie; Angie Boche, Soph., defense; Ismaely Cartagena, Soph., midfield; Sem Ciara, Soph., midfield; Leslie Perez, Soph., midfield; Melisa Esteban, Soph., defense; Amleth Almonte, Soph., defense; Hazyl Polanco, Frosh., goalie; Ahlany Martinez, Frosh., defense; Keyly Arreaga, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: In a season-opening 8-1 loss to Methuen, Jennifer Estrada scored for Lawrence. ... The Pereyras are sisters but not twins. ... Coach Hamilton is a paraprofessional in the Lawrence School District. ... The Lancers don’t have a JV or freshman team. ... Twenty-two girls are playing. Assistants: Matt Pierangeli
Methuen
2020 season: 1-4-4
Coach Kayla Camara: (3rd year, 7-14-6)
Returning starters (10): Tri-captain Emily Pfeil, Sr., defense; Isabella Lizardo, Sr., midfield; Nashary Lima, Sr., defense; Emma Kwong, Sr., midfield; Doris Marroquin, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Brooke Tardugno, Jr., midfield, Tribune All-Star; Tri-captain Hailee Pickles, Jr., defense; Riley O’Hearn, Jr., midfield; Jamie Slattery, Jr., forward; Sarah Petisce, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Lea Lynch, Jr., forward; Makayla Campagnone, Jr., defense;
Promising newcomers: Arianna Gangi, Jr., forward; Hailey Smart, Jr., forward; Sara Dornelas, Jr., defense; Lily Finocchiaro, Soph., midfield; Samantha Pfeil, Soph., goalie; Courtnee Pickles, Frosh., forward; Kiera Fitzpatrick, Frosh., midfield; Kate Fitzpatrick, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: In a season-opening 8-1 win over Lawrence, Courtnee Pickles and Lily Finocchiaro each scored twice. ... Emma Kwong is the daughter of Methuen’s Superintendent. The freshman Fitzpatricks are twins. ... The Pfeils are sisters. The Pickles are sisters. ... Lily Finocchiaro is the daughter of the Ranger assistant. ... New JV coach Nicole De Almeida is a math teacher at the school and was a soccer-track athlete at Keene State (KSU ‘20). She was a first-team all-conference defender all four years. ... Coach Kayla Grover Camara was teammates with Central coach Jami Hayden at Haverhill High. Congrats to Coach Camara, who got married on May 31 to Brian Camara, an adaptive phys. ed teacher at Methuen. ... Brooke Tardugno is the top returning goal-scorer (3 last fall).
Assistants: Orazio Finocchiaro, Nicole De Almeida, Sarah Selig
North Andover
2020 season: 2-0-2
Coach Lisa Rasanen: (9th year, 80-40-21)
Returning starters (6): Co-captain Sam Klimas, Sr., defense; Co-captain Ella Slayton, Sr., forward; Maddie Jackson, Sr., defense; Paige Pefine, Sr., goalie; Emma Wennar, Sr., forward, Tribune All-Star; Ella Roe, Sr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Ainsley Chittick, Sr., defense; Cassidy Buelow, Jr., forward; Jordan Lamphere, Jr., forward; Janie Papell, Soph., midfield; Erika Wojcik, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Paige Papa, Sr., defense; Jackie Rogers, Jr., midfield; Emma Scully, Jr., midfield; Emma Palmisano, Jr., defense; Quinn Phillips, Soph., defense; Olivia Siwicki, Soph., defense; Kendall Ruhland, Soph., defense; Charlotte Martel, Soph., midfield
Odds and ends: North Andover had a 3-week midseason COVID pause last fall, thus only the four games. Clemson recruit Emma Wennar scored 5 goals in the four games. She transferred in last year from NMH. Wennar broke her shin in the spring in club soccer and then 18 seconds into the first scrimmage this fall was hurt again in a collision. The Knights are hoping she’ll return in a couple weeks. ... Track star Charlotte Martel missed last season with an injury. ... Ella Slayton is primed for a big year. ... Sam Klimas will play soccer at Endicott. ... Paige Papa is class president. ... Returning starter Annie Doorack moved to Connecticut.
Assistants: Deb Daley, Caitlin Enright, Jenn Pino
