MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Editor’s note: Lawrence could not be contacted for this preview. The Lancers’ preview will run at a later date.
Andover
2018 record: 10-8-2, lost in D1 North quarters
Coach Meghan Matson: (16th year, 166-82-50)
Returning players (13): Katelyn Kendrigan, Sr., midfield; Libby Pustis, Sr., midfield; Monique O’Toole, Sr., midfield; Katherine Billings, Sr., defense; Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Sr., defense; Anna Riley, Sr., midfield; Rachel Souza, Sr., forward; Ava Trapp, Sr., forward; Nicole Major, Sr., defense; Izzy Shih, Sr., goalie; Colleen Shay, Jr., defense; Ashley Smith, Jr., defense; Ashley Kendrigan, Jr., midfield;
Promising newcomers: Amanda Smith, Jr., defense; Valerie MacDonald, Jr., midfield; Annabelle Chan, Jr., midfield; Maya Schwinn-Clanton, Jr., midfield; Emma Azzi, Jr., forward; Riley Lowe, Jr., forward; Lauren Adams, Soph., midfield; Morgan Nusky, Soph., defense; Dylan Troy, Soph., midfield; Vi Quan Bach, Frosh., forward; Samantha Jenney, Frosh., midfield; Ashley Sheldon, Frosh., defense
Captains: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Anna Riley, Libby Pustis
Candidates: 84
Returning goal leaders: Katherine Billings 3, Monique O’Toole 3, Ava Trapp 3
Returning honorees: Nicole Major, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: Andover will truly be a family-oriented team this year. The Warriors have six sets of sisters in the entire program, and three of them are on varsity. ... The Warriors are 1-0-1 after tying Billerica (0-0) and beating Dracut (5-1).
Assistants: Don Sheldon, Rachel Garabedian
Central Catholic
2018 record: 8-9-1, lost in D1 North first round
Coach Casey Grange: (10th year, 140-23-16)
Returning players (15): Madelyn Zubiel, Sr., defense; Kaleigh Lane, Sr., defense; Addison Jaromin, Sr., midfield; Samantha Andrews, Sr., midfield; Juliana Porto, Sr., midfield; Elizabeth Dankert, Sr., defense; Victoria Moda, Sr., forward; Kat DeSimone, Sr., goalie; Izzy Majewski, Sr., goalie; Adrianna Niles, Jr., forward; Claudia Porto, Jr., midfield; Sydney Wnek, Jr., forward; Faith Lee, Jr., forward; Carly LaFerriere, Jr., defense; Grace Lydon, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Lorelie Murphy, Sr., defense; Hannah Watson, Jr., defense; Katie Regan, Jr., defense; Allie Fischer, Jr., forward; Kaley Romansik, Soph., forward; Caitlin Andrews, Soph., defense; Sofia Schwarz, Soph., midfield; Kate Reagan, Soph., defense; Zarina Pinto, Soph., forward; Adrianna Marinello, Soph., forward
Captains: Addison Jaromin, Samantha Andrews, Kaleigh Lane
Candidates: 50
Returning goal leaders: Sydney Wnek 5
Returning honorees: Elizabeth Dankert, All-MVC; Sydney Wnek, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: Sydney Wnek is committed to St. Anselm. ... Caitlin and Sam Andrews are sisters. ... Sisters Juliana and Claudia Porto are rising basketball players. ... Thankfully for coach Casey Grange, Kate Reagan and Katie Regan have the same name but are spelled differently. ... The Raiders are 1-0 after beating Chelmsford (2-1).
Assistants: Katie Andrade, Jami Hayden, Shannen Styrczula
Haverhill
2018 record: 9-6-3, lost in D1 North first round
Coach Fred Tarbox: (12th year, 116-76-32)
Returning players (13): Felicya DeCicco, Sr., goalie; Brianna Harrington, Sr., midfield; Delani Dorsey, Sr., forward; Tara Thompson, Sr., defense; Jennifer Sahagian, Jr., midfield; Meggie Dellea, Jr., forward; Elena Albano, Jr., midfield; Megan McAuliffe, Jr., midfield; Molly Owen, Jr., midfield; Marisa Allen, Soph., midfield; Julia Rodgers, Soph., midfield; Katelynn Burns, Soph., defense; Livvy DiCicco, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Olivia Garrity, Sr., defense; Kaila Nelson, Sr., forward; Taylor Bruneau, Sr., defense; Molly Caron, Sr., defense; Emma Eramo, Sr., midfield; Natalie Keenan, Jr., midfield; Erin O’Neil, Jr., forward; Maci Gould, Soph., forward; Sydney Vets, Frosh., forward
Captains: Felicya DeCicco, Brianna Harrington, Delani Dorsey, Tara Thompson
Candidates: 38
Returning goal leaders: Delani Dorsey 3, Marisa Allen 3
Returning honorees: Tara Thompson, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: The Hillies will need to make up the scoring left behind by Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Sydney Owen (10 goals last year) and Kylee Murphy (8). ... Felicya and Livvy DeCicco are sisters. ... The Hillies are 1-1 after losing to Chelmsford (3-1) and beating Lawrence (5-0).
Assistants: Bill Tarbox, Casey DeFelice, Bob Caprini
Methuen
2018 record: 3-15-2
Coach Kayla Grover: (1st year)
Returning players (12): Emily Donovan, Sr., midfield; Sam Matarazzo, Sr., forward; Kaitlyn Wrisley, Jr., defense; Bella Keaney, Jr., midfield; Stephanie Tardugno, Jr., midfield; Maddie O’Hearn, Jr., defense; Gaby Fiato, Jr., midfield; Kendall McKenna, Jr., midfield; Isabella Lizardo, Soph.. midfield; Nashary Lima, Soph., defense; Emma Kwong, Soph., midfield; Emily Pfeil, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Milardie Milard, Sr., forward; Stephanie Henrick, Jr., goalie; Gianna Fiore, Jr., forward; Hailee Pickles, Frosh., defense; Riley O’Hearn, Frosh., defense; Brooke Tardugno, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Emily Donovan, Sam Matarazzo, Kaitlyn Wrisley, Stephanie Tardugno
Candidates: 43
Returning goal leaders: Bella Keaney 6, Stephanie Tardugno 6
Returning honorees: Bella Keaney, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: New coach Kayla Grover takes over for Tim Gordon, who went 42-54-22 in six years and is the new head girls coach at Bradford Christian. Grover was a four-year starting goalie for Haverhill High (Class of ‘07) and Bridgewater State, where she still currently ranks fourth all time in career minutes played (4,753), games played (55) and is fifth all-time in career goals against average (1.51). She was most recently the goalies coach at Salem State. ... The Rangers have two sets of sisters in Maddie and Riley O’Hearn and Stephanie and Brooke Tardugno. ... The Rangers have also started the season 0-2 after losses to North Andover (8-0) and Tewksbury (4-1).
Assistants: Orazio Finocchiaro, Emily Wehring, Stephanie Ceballos (manager)
North Andover
2018 record: 12-5-4, lost in D1 North semifinals
Coach Lisa Rasanen: (7th year, 68-35-16)
Returning players (11): Olivia Gotobed, Sr., forward; Katie Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Rachel Hunt, Sr., defense; Claudia Mabley, Sr., defense; Emily Thurber, Sr., midfield; Ashley Yonchak, Sr., midfield; Madison Palumbo, Sr., midfield; Sara Mellody, Sr., defense; Julia Ward, Sr., midfield; Loreah Klimas, Sr., midfield; Caitlin Wessel, Sr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Carly Bielick, Jr., defense; Ainsley Dion, Jr., midfield; Kelcey Dion, Jr., forward; Katie Wojcij, Jr., midfield; Sophie Znamierowski, Jr., midfield; Emily Brander, Jr., defense; Samantha Klimas, Soph., defense; Ella Slayton, Soph., forward; Paige Pefine, Soph., goalie; Madison Jackson, Soph., defense
Captains: Olivia Gotobed, Katie Sullivan
Candidates: 78
Returning goal leaders: Olivia Gotobed 12, Katie Sullivan 3
Returning honorees: Olivia Gotobed, Eagle-Tribune All-Star, All-MVC
Odds and ends: North Andover lost 13 key seniors from last year’s roster, but still returns plenty of talent. ... Top scoring threat Olivia Gotobed is committed to St. Anselm, and she already has 4 goals in three games this fall. ... The Knights are already 3-0 after wins over Methuen (8-0), Lowell (5-0) and Peabody (3-0).
Assistants: Debra Daley, Caitlin Enright, Jenn Pino
