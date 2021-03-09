MVC Gymnastics: Andover freshmen make All-MVC

Four freshmen were chosen to the All-Merrimack Valley Conference gymnastics team including Gabby Bresnick and Molly Foster, who led Andover to the MVC Cup Division 1 title.
Central freshman Julia Turrisi was also chosen.
Each team had two gymnasts named to the All-MVC squad. The conference didn’t name MVPs or Coaches of the Year.
MVC GYMNASTICS
ANDOVER: Gabby Bresnick, Frosh.; Molly Foster, Frosh.; BILLERICA-CHELMSFORD-TYNSGBORO: Cady Serrano, Soph.; Lily Hoyt, Sr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Julia Turrisi, Frosh.; Madison Naroian, Jr.; DRACUT: Jessica Nugent, Sr.; Ciara Kehoe, Frosh.; HAVERHILL: Cailey Simard, Jr.; Maeve Hess, Sr.; LOWELL: Nina Morales, Sr.; Malinda Yim, Soph.; METHUEN: Molly Beeley, Sr.; Andrew Monayer, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Kasey Burke, Jr.; Lindsay Neyman, Soph.; TEWKSBURY: Isabella Schille, Jr.; Amanda Ogden, Soph.
