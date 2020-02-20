MVC Gymnastics Awards: Methuen’s Ramos takes home postseason honor

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoMethuen's Adiamis Ramos, right celebrating at the MVC Championship, was named league Senior Gymnast of the Year.

ALL-MVC

All-Around: Kasey Burke, Soph., No. Andover; Maren Eramo, Sr., Haverhill; Vault: Andrew Monayer, Jr., Methuen; Lily Hoyt, Jr., Chelmsford; Adiamis Ramos, Sr., Methuen; Bars: Sara Bourdelais, Sr., Chelmsford; Amanda Ogden, Frosh., Tewksbury; Beam: Bella Schille, Soph., Tewksbury; Jessica Nugent, Jr., Dracut; Meagan Kelley, Sr., Central Catholic; Floor: Deirdre Donovan, Frosh., Central Catholic; Regina Dieli, Sr., Central Catholic

LOCAL ALL-STARS

Andover: Ksenia Kessler, Soph.; Maddy Francis, Sr.

Central: Meghan Silk, Sr.; Anna McLarney, Jr.

Haverhill: Cailey Simard, Soph.; Jenna Dutton, Sr.

Methuen: Molly Beeley, Jr.; Emily Loan, Jr.

North Andover: Lindsay Neyman, Frosh.; Drew Perry, Frosh.

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS

Division 1 champion: Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsboro

Division 2 champion: Methuen

Senior Gymnast of Year: Adiamis Ramos, Methuen

League Meet champion: Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsboro

