MVC Gymnastics Awards: Methuen’s Ramos takes home postseason honor

ALL-MVC
All-Around: Kasey Burke, Soph., No. Andover; Maren Eramo, Sr., Haverhill; Vault: Andrew Monayer, Jr., Methuen; Lily Hoyt, Jr., Chelmsford; Adiamis Ramos, Sr., Methuen; Bars: Sara Bourdelais, Sr., Chelmsford; Amanda Ogden, Frosh., Tewksbury; Beam: Bella Schille, Soph., Tewksbury; Jessica Nugent, Jr., Dracut; Meagan Kelley, Sr., Central Catholic; Floor: Deirdre Donovan, Frosh., Central Catholic; Regina Dieli, Sr., Central Catholic
LOCAL ALL-STARS
Andover: Ksenia Kessler, Soph.; Maddy Francis, Sr.
Central: Meghan Silk, Sr.; Anna McLarney, Jr.
Haverhill: Cailey Simard, Soph.; Jenna Dutton, Sr.
Methuen: Molly Beeley, Jr.; Emily Loan, Jr.
North Andover: Lindsay Neyman, Frosh.; Drew Perry, Frosh.
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
Division 1 champion: Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsboro
Division 2 champion: Methuen
Senior Gymnast of Year: Adiamis Ramos, Methuen
League Meet champion: Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsboro
