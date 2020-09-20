MVC moves girls swimming to Fall II

Andover High, North Andover’s Malia Amuan and Haverhill’s Cailey Simard will have to wait for an encore to their dominant 2019 swim seasons.
The Merrimack Valley Conference (MVC) has announced that it has moved girls swimming from its traditional fall season to “Fall II,” which is scheduled to run from Feb. 22 to April 25. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) previously moved all football and cheer to Fall II.
“As a result of the lack of facilities availability to a number of member schools, the MVC has made the difficult decision to postpone the Fall I girls swimming and diving season to Fall II,” the MVC wrote in a press release.
The decision postpones what promised to be another outstanding season for local swimmers.
Andover, of course, is the dominant force in Massachusetts girls swimming, having won six straight Division 1 state titles. The Golden Warriors would have been the favorites again this fall, led by defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Michaela Chokureva, who set state records in the 50 freestyle (22.18) and 100 freestyle (50.09) last year as a freshman.
North Andover junior Amuan, the 2018 Eagle-Tribune MVP, won Division 1 titles in the 200 freestyle (1:48.32) and 500 freestyle (4:53.56) last fall as a sophomore.
Haverhill’s Simard, also a junior, rolled to the Division 1 title in diving last fall (450.25) as a sophomore. She was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
The traditional fall season, or “Fall I,” will now feature boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, golf, and girls volleyball. Fall II will consist of football, girls swimming, cheer and unified basketball.
