MVC: Schools begin practices Dec. 14; schedule games beginning Jan. 11

The school leaders of the Merrimack Valley Conference (MVC) have spoken. And they have put together their guidelines for winter sports.
In a statement by the MVC, it noted "We share a common commitment to keeping our students, staff, and community safe during the current health crisis. We also know that the commitment to safety extends beyond the impact of COVID-19, and includes the physical, social, and emotional health of our students. As part of that commitment to student safety, we understand the important role that athletics plays in our students’ lives and aim to balance the ability for students to participate athletically with the need to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our schools and communities."
On Nov. 20, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors voted to approve sport-specific modifications for the 2020-2021 winter season.
These modifications include basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, skiing, and swimming & diving, but do not include wrestling, indoor track, winter cheerleading, and dance, which have been moved to future seasons.
The modifications also set a new start date for the winter sports season of Dec. 14, 2020.
The MVC have been meeting weekly since early October, and developed the following two-phased approach to the upcoming winter season:
Phase I (Practices/Tryouts)
Start date: Dec. 14, 2020
• The winter sports season for practices/tryouts will begin no earlier than December 14.
• Individual schools will make decisions about the timing for beginning practices/tryouts based upon the local context of each school community.
• Over the four weeks of Phase I, schools will assess the effectiveness of sports modifications and cleaning protocols, as well as the trajectory of the virus, to determine if athletics can proceed to
Phase II - Interscholastic Competitions
Start date: January 11
• Interscholastic competitions can start no earlier than Jan. 11.
• Schedules will be designed, by sport, to minimize the number of schools within a competitive cohort in a given week.
• Spectators will not be permitted to attend any indoor competitions.
The MVC leaders noted, "We are hopeful that we will be able to continue to have athletics, including interscholastic competitions, among our member schools this winter, and we urge the members of our communities to practice proper health protocols (mask wearing, physical distancing, etc.) so that our student-athletes can have the opportunity to compete."
