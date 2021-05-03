ANDOVER
2019 season: 11-8, lost Div. 1 North first round
Returning starters (2): Paige Gillette, Sr., Inf/OF; Juliana Alperts, Sr., RF
Promising newcomers: Morgan Shirley, Jr., OF; Abby Murnane, Jr., C; Sofia Beraldi, Jr., OF/P; Molly Duval, Jr., 1B; Adelaide Weeden, Soph., SS; Maddie Parrish, Soph., C; Zoe Magenheim, Soph., 1B; Eliza Rousseau, Soph., CF; Alyssa Sellinger, Soph., OF/INF; Eliza O’Sullivan, Soph., 3B; Katie O’Brien, Soph., 3B; Jackie Giordano, Frosh., P
Captains: Paige Gillette, Juliana Alperts
Candidates: 30
Fast facts: Paige Gillette is a 3-sport captain and, says coach Rick Quattrocchi, “the best captain I’ve had in 29 years as a coach.” ... Morgan Shirley is a recent transplant from Delaware. She will start and is also a fine basketball player. ... Veteran pitcher Sara Folan decided to skip softball and compete in track this spring. ... New assistant Neil Magenheim is the father of sophomore first baseman Zoe Magenheim.
Assistants: Nicole Catino, Neil Magenheim
Coach Rick Quattrocchi (2nd year): “I have a strong sophomore class and we’re excited about the season. Realistically, we could go 9-6, which would be good for a young team. I’m very high on my freshman pitcher (Jackie Giordano).”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2019 season: 13-11; Lost in Div. 1 North semis
Returning starters (2): Hayley Rapaglia, Jr., P; Ava Ianessa, Jr., IF
Returning lettermen: Laci Swift, Sr., OF; Maddie Guy, Sr., OF;
Promising newcomers: Audra Gearin, Sr., C; Shruth Kandru, Jr., IF; Brianna John, Jr., OF; Ayanna Latulipe, Soph., IF; Kayliz Ortega, Soph., Utility; Julia Malowitz, Frosh., P; Ava Shea, Soph., Utility; Bella Monsanto, Frosh., Utility; Katie Fox, Frosh., Utility; Julia Malowitz, Frosh., P
Captains: TBA; Candidates: 38
Fast facts: Ayanna Latulippe is a transfer from Lowell Catholic. ... Bella Monsanto is assistant Mike’s daughter. ... Hayley Rapaglia was second-team All-MVC in 2019.
Assistants: Kevin Niceforo, Mike Monsanto, Eric Boucher, John Sears
Coach Stacy Ciccolo (17th year, 258-105): “We have very small numbers but we have talented freshmen and sophomores who we are seeing for the first time because of the absence of a 2020 season. We have excellent leadership in the returners and that should help us come together.”
HAVERHILL
2019 season: 12-9, lost in Div. 1 North prelims
Returning starters (3): Jalyn Pearl, Sr., 1B; Lauren Iannitelli, Sr., IF; Sicily DiDomenico, Sr., P
Returning lettermen: Shelby Eason, Sr., CF/C; Olivia DeCicco, Jr., P/OF
Promising newcomers: Giavanna Torrence, Sr. IF; Riley Windle, Jr., OF; Samantha Neal, Frosh., IF; Jamieson Pearl, Frosh., SS; Samantha Dion, Frosh., IF/P; Emma Crockett, Frosh., IF/OF; Kendal Powe, Jr., OF
Captains: Jalyn Pearl, Sicily DiDomenico, Shelby Eason, Lauren Iannitelli
Candidates: 34
Fast facts: Graduated 12 seniors last season, five of whom are playing in college: Shannon Alvino and Alyssa Wilson (UNE), Eliana Kane (hockey at UNE), Felicya DeCicco (Nichols), and Lindsay Joubert (Endicott).
Assistants: Jay Sirois, Bryana Michitson; JVA Coach Kendra Hobbs; JVB Coach Natalie Willwerth, Assistant Erin Doherty
Coach Kara Melillo (7th year, 60-47): “We have strong leadership, led by our senior captains and a lot of newcomers. The team is excited to get to work this spring and we are grateful to be playing.”
LAWRENCE
2019 season: 6-14 didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (2): Thiana Brito, Jr., SS; Lucinia Russo, Sr., OF/INF
Promising newcomers: Amaiya Lu, Jr., INF/OF; Ilahna Piantini, Jr, INF; Gabby Setiawan, Soph., P/OF; Ailee Garcia, Soph., 1B; Yaneirys Gonzalez Soph., OF
Captains: TBA; Candidates: 17
Fast facts: The Lancers in 2019 won the most games in six years, but due to the pandemic with the 2020 season lost they graduated seven solid seniors. ... Four-year starter Mikayla Rivera is playing at Wentworth.
Assistants: David Rivera, Nardi Lawrence, Victor Vega
Coach John Delaney (4th year, 14-44): “We are a young and inexperienced team that is working hard every day and will get better as the season goes on.”
METHUEN
2019 season: 21-5, lost in Div. 1 state finals
Returning starters (1): Stephanie Tardugno, Sr., SS
Returning lettermen (2): Emily Spina, Sr., OF; Avry Nelson, Jr., C.
Promising newcomers: Emma Daly, Sr., 2B/OF; Amanda Saba, Sr., OF/C; Victoria Santiago, Sr., OF; Makenna Donovan, Jr., OF/C; Jenny Grelle, Jr., INF; Kyra Meuse, Jr., INF/C; Lea Lynch, Soph., 3B; Brooke Tardugno, Soph., INF; Ariana Baez, Frosh., 3B; Kiele Coleman, Frosh., INF; Ilene Rickard, Frosh., P; Thyanais Santiago, Frosh., OF; MacKenzie Yirrell, Frosh., P.
Captains: Stephanie Tardugno, Emily Spina, Avry Nelson
Candidates: 50
Fast facts: The Rangers have had 17 straight winning seasons with 19 straight tourney berths. They are coming off a berth in the Division 1 state finals in 2019. ... Senior captain Stephanie Tardugno is two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and played four sports this school year and is a captain for three of them. Sister Brooke Tardugno is recovering from a knee injury and hopes to return before the end of the season.
Assistants: Jackie Rubino, Lauren Otto (pitching), Hayley Andrade (JV A), Dan Favreau (JV B)
Coach Jason Smith (15th year, 218-95): “We are really excited to play softball again and have a season after an amazing 2019 run. Our team is relatively inexperienced at the varsity level, but we are eager to see our leaders guide our very talented young roster.”
NORTH ANDOVER
2019 season: 12-9, lost Div. 1 North prelims
Returning players: None
Promising newcomers: Lilly Andriolo, Sr., utility; Elizabeth Foraste , Sr., 2b/SS; Marygrace Sicheri, Sr., OF; Maeve Gaffny, Jr., 1b; Josilin Gove, Jr., P/utility; Maria Mangiamelli, Jr., SS; Chloe Marconi , Jr., 3b/Inf; Julianna Roche, Jr., C; Amanda Steely, Jr., OF; Briget Bernard, Soph., C/utility; Brigid Gaffny, Frosh., P; Jenna Roche, Frosh., C/utility
Captains: None; Candidates: 34
Fast facts: There are two sets of siblings on the team: Maeve and Brigid Gaffny and Julianna and Jenna Roche.
Assistants: Liz Day, Tripp Dimauro, Dave Brown
Coach Caitlin Flanagan (8th year, 44-77): “This has to be the youngest but most versatile team I’ve ever had. Several players play multiple positions (and play them well) and the bats are strong 1-9. This team has a ton of energy and has already been fun to coach and will be even more fun to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.