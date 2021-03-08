MVC Swimming: Hillies' McLaughlin among state's best

The All-Merrimack Valley Conference swim team was named and one of the big stars is Dan McLaughlin. The junior is establishing himself as one of the greats that Haverhill High has produced in recent memory.
Each team had two players named to the All-MVC squads.
The conference didn’t name MVPs or Coaches of the Year.
MVC SWIMMING
ANDOVER: Henry Campbell, Soph.; Eric Xu, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Victor Saldanha, Sr.; Andrew Kelley, Jr.; CHELMSFORD: Connor Quirbach, Jr.; Nathaniel Murray, Soph.; HAVERHILL: Daniel McLaughlin, Jr.; Casey Connors, Soph.; LOWELL: Jonathan Santos, Sr.; Xavier Freitas, Sr.
