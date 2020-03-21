MVC Track All-Stars: Local athletes pile up postseason honors

ALL-MVC (Boys)
55 meter: Jerimil German, Lawrence; Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell; Franco Recto, Lowell; 55 hurdles: Nathan Hebert, Central; Jordany Volquez, Lawrence; Samuel Mutiso, Lowell; 600: Evan Mills, Central; 1,000: James Pothier, Central; Mile: Jack Determan, No. Andover; 2-Mile: Joeben Jacobs, Lowell; 4x200: Ryan D’Agostino, Rodrigo Freitas, Stephen Harris, William West (Billerica); Adonis Garcia, Eddie Gonzalez, Jerimil German, Jordany Volquez (Lawrence); Richmond Kwaateng, Aaron Morris, Samuel Mutiso, Franco Recto (Lowell); Nassim Bendimerad, John Dowgiert, Stanley Hanci, Michael Soucy (Methuen); Jack Chace, Paul Fernandez, Angel Gonzalez, Sebastian Vente (No. Andover); 300: Stephen Harris, Billerica; 4x400: Jack Chace, Matthew Chicko, Andrew Howard, Peter Martel (No. Andover); 4x800: Thomas Dinsmore, John Holden, Gachau Kabuga, Brandon Marion (Billerica); Juan Giron, Joeben Jacobs, Luke Silva, Ricky Thyne (Lowell); HJ: Jackson Drake, Andover; Michael Makiej, Andover; Jalen Dibbles, Lowell; LJ: James Sorenson, Central; Eddie Gonzalez, Lawrence; Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell; SP: Luis Cadime, Lowell
LOCAL ALL-STARS (BOYS)
Andover: Conor Moses, 55 hurdles; James Chen, 55 hurdles
Central Catholic: Bobby Bakhtiari, 4x400; Alex Hay, 4x200; Brendan Cesati, SP; Cormac Crippen, 2-Mile, 4x800; Jeyis Gomez, HJ; Kaiden Nobrega, 4x400, 4x200; Luke Ryan, 4x800; Matt Giannasca, Mile, 4x800; Matthew Grella, SP; Osamuyimen Osayimwen, SP
Haverhill: Brandon Grundy, SP; Hayden Makarow, 600
Methuen: Freddy Coleman, 1,000; Xavier Metivier, 2-Mile
North Andover: Camden Reiland, Mile; Connor McGarry, 55 hurdles; Jett Stad, 1,000, 4x800; Leniel Veguilla, 4x800; Matt Palmisano, HJ; Nathan Jacques, HJ; Owen Phelan, 600
ALL-MVC (GIRLS)
55m: Ava Soucy, Dracut; 55 hurdles: Katharine Duren, Central; Jodi Parrott, Andover; Deborah Ofodile, Lowell; 600: Courtney Dalke, No. Andover; Kelcey Dion, No. Andover; Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; Kaleigh Lane, Central; 1,000: Nicole Anderson, Billerica; Mile: Deidra Anderson, Billerica; Slap Mirambeaux, Lowell; 2-Mile: Hannah Doherty, Billerica; Molly Kiley, Andover; 4x200: Faith Lee, Katharine Duren, Grace Lydon, Victoria Moda (Central); 300: Faith Lee, Central; Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; 4x400: Ainsley Dion, Courtney Dalke, Katie Wojcik, Kelcey Dion (No. Andover); 4x800: Deidra Anderson, Hannah Doherty, Nicole Anderson, Sydney Diorio (Billerica); HJ: Sarah Lavery, No. Andover; LJ: Katharine Duren, Central; SP: Emily DeMinico, Central
LOCAL ALL-STARS (GIRLS)
Andover: Leila Boudries, 2-Mile, 4x800; Abby Buckley, SP; Elaine DeBonis, HJ; Kayla DiBenedetto, 1,000, 4x800; Nicole Major, 4x800; Angela McNeeley, HJ; Allison Regnante, 55 hurdle
Central Catholic: Addison Jaromin, 1,000; Carla Bouchrouche, 4x400, 55 hurdles; Ciera Licare, 4x400, 600; Elizabeth Dankert, 300, 4x400; Kaitlyn Sawyer, SP; Kelsey Seamans, 2-Mile
Haverhill: Brianna Hill, 55; Brynne LeCours, Mile; Delani Dorsey, 1,000, 4x800; Finleigh Simonds, Mile, 4x800; Gabrielle DeRoche, 4x800; Keegan Wipff, 4x800; Meghan Dellea, LJ
Methuen: Brianna Aigbogum, 4x200; Elise Ellis, 4x200; Haylee Berry, 300m, 4x200; Kassidy Chim, 4x200, 55; Miana Caraballo, Mile
North Andover: Abby Mastromonaco, 4x800; Aisling Callahan, 1,000, 4x800; Alessandra Antonelli, HJ; Angelique Coa, 4x200; Ava Nassar, 4x200, 55m, LJ; Caleigh Applegate, 4x800; Ella Slayton, 300m, 4x200; Emily Grant, SP; Emma Martin, 4x200, 55m, LJ; Gwendolyn Bruton, HJ; Jordan Lamphere, HJ; Lauren O’Connell, 2-Mile; Leyla Kvaternik, 2-Mile, 4x800
