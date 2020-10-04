The Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball scene is wide open this fall.
Defending champion Lawrence would have been the favorite, but the Lancers are unable to play all season because of the coronavirus.
Haverhill was 18-3 last year and beat Lawrence twice in the regular season, but the Hillies graduated a strong 8-player senior class and will need to rely heavily on returning All-Star Jada Burdier and sister Kya Burdier to contend for top honors.
Central is also rebuilding after graduating the talented nucleus of Emily Downer, Olivia Hall and Olivia Thomas-Roy and will rely on middle hitter Maggie Smith to remain strong.
Andover, North Andover and Methuen all have plenty of new faces but should be more than competitive. Who will emerge as contenders — assuming there is a season — remains to be seen.
Merrimack Valley Conference
Andover
2019 record: 9-11
Top returning players: Maddie Tutwiler, Sr., 5-8, OH; Abbie Ledoux, Sr., 5-10, MH; Hannah Goff, Sr., 5-9, Right-side; Tatum Shaw, Sr., 5-7, utility; Alex Papazian, Sr., 5-5 L; Emma Kindland, Sr., 5-4, DS; Allie Kindland, Sr., 5-8, Setter; Olivia Foster, Jr, 5-8, OH; Marissa Kobleski, Soph., 5-10, OH
Promising newcomers: Ava Sipley, Jr., 5-7, S/OH; Ksenia Julie Kessler, Jr., 5-6, DS; Gabby Roldan Rodriguez, Jr., 5-4, L; Isabel Rodenberger, Jr., 5-7, Oh; Sophia Miele, Soph., 5-8, OH; Lila Sipley, Soph., 5-7, DS
Coach Jane Bergin (7th year, 111-24)
Central Catholic
2019 record: 11-8
Top returning players: Rachel Holliday, Sr., 5-6, OH; Maggie Smith, Sr., 6-1, MH; Lily Golden, Sr., 5-10, OH; Taya Marinaro, Sr., 5-8, Right-side
Promising newcomers: Kelsey Perez, Sr., 5-7 OH; Meghan Goulet, Sr., 5-7, Setter; Logan Miller, Sr. 5-8 OH; Vitoria Baddour, Sr., 5-3 , DS; Jalexa Abreu, Sr., 5-3, DS; Farrah Sousa, Sr., 5-9 MH; Mary Grace Sorenson, Jr., 5-8, OH; Kayleigh Holland, Jr., 5-3, Setter; Leah DeLeon, Jr., 5-6, Setter; Sruthvika Kandru, Jr., 5-2, DS; Ava Pawlus, Soph., 6-1, MH; Kathleen Smith, Soph., 6-1, MH; Laura Thomas-Roy, Soph., 5-9, Right-side; Eva Coutu, Soph., 5-1, Libero
Coach Gannon Paris (16th year, 217-85)
Haverhill
2019 record: 18-3
Top returning players: Shiloh Osmer, Sr., 5-2, libero; Jada Burdier, Sr., 5-4, OH; Jaylin Pearl, Sr., 5-4, setter; Victoria Giampa, Sr., 5-7, defense; Sophia Ferrani, Sr., 5-6, defense; Kya Burdier, Jr., 5-7, setter
Promising newcomers: Caroline Burns, Sr., 5-9, OH; Ally Wizst, Sr., 5-6, OH; Melissa Hilton, Sr., 5-3, defensive specialist; Summer Zaino, Jr., 5-8, MH; Sam Nelson, Jr., 5-9, MH; Christina Hamel, Jr., 5-7. Opposite; Morgan Flaherty, Soph., 5-11, MH; Ferrer Valdez, Frosh., 5-10, setter/opposite
Coach Vincent Pettis (3rd year, 34-9)
Methuen
2019 record: 11-9
Top returning players: Emily Spina, Sr., 5-2, libero; Erin Smith, Sr., 5-8, opp; Haylee Berry, Sr., 5-4, OH; Elizabeth Staugler, Sr., 5-8, setter; Jenny El Helou, 5-7, DS; Katelyn Tierney, Jr., 5-6, OH; Kat DeLap, Jr., 6-0, MH; Samantha Driend, Soph., 5-9, OH; Michaela Henrick, Soph., 5-7, OH; Ella Barron, Soph., 5-11, MH
Promising newcomers: Tori Twomey, Sr., 5-5, DS; Avry Nelson, Jr., 5-2, S.; Juliana Buck, Jr. , 5-4, DS; Yacibelle Santos, Jr. , 5-4, OH; Ella Barletta, Soph. , 5-10, Opp.; Hailey D’Hont, Soph., 5-4, DS; Sydney Chalupa, Frosh., 5-9, MH
Coach Matt Twomey (16th year, 200-117)
North Andover
2019 record: 13-7
Top returning players: Hannah Connolly, Sr. 5-5, defense; Kendall Dowdie, Sr., 5-6, opposite; Maddy Sweeney, Sr., 5-8, OH; Emma Bosco, Jr., 5-4, setter; Nadine Abdat, Soph., 5-11, OH
Promising newcomers: Leah Warren, Jr., 5-8, opposite; Christina Crateau, Jr., 5-5, defensive specialist; Maeve Gaffny, Jr., 5-10, MB; Chloe Marconi, Jr., 5-8, setter; Amanda Steely, Jr., 5-6, defensive specialist; Isabelle McElhiney, Jr., 5-10, OH; Anna Wong, Soph., 5-6, setter
Coach Christin Augustini: (2nd year, 13-7)
