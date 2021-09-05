Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball has a big question this fall.
How good will Lawrence be?
The traditionally strong Lancers, who won the league and were 18-3 two years ago, didn’t play at all last year and are totally rebuilding. Will there be more young talent to fill in the void?
Haverhill, meanwhile, graduated a strong senior class that included Eagle-Tribune MVP Jada Burdier, but Kya Burdier returns from last year’s memorable 11-0 team along with several promising youngsters, North Andover looks to be vastly improved and Methuen — led by Sam Driend — could have its best team in several years.
It all should lead leads to an exciting season in the MVC.
ANDOVER
2020 record: 0-5
Returning players: Olivia Foster, Sr, 5-8, OH; Ava Sipley, Sr., 5-7, S/OH; Ksenia Julie Kessler, Sr., 5-6, DS; Gabby Roldan Rodriguez, Sr., 5-4, L; Isabel Rodenberger, Sr., 5-7, OH; Sophia Miele, Jr., 5-8, OH; Lila Sipley, Jr., 5-7, DS; Marissa Kobleski, Jr., 5-10, OH
Promising newcomers: Erin Workman Soph., 5-5 DS/L ; Adrie Waldienger Soph., 5-9 OPP; Sam Daly Jr., 6-0 MB; Maddy Robertson Jr., 5-8 OH
Fast facts: The Warriors graduated six seniors from last year’s team. ... Olivia Foster was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star pole vaulter in the spring.
Coach Jane Bergin (8th year, 111-24 plus 2020): “We will look to the youth of the program to rebuild the Warrior lineup. Players are excited and energized to play a full schedule this season.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2020 record: 6-2
Returning players: Kayleigh Holland, Sr., 5-3, Setter; Leah DeLeon, Sr., 5-6, Setter; Sruthvika Kandru, Sr., 5-2, DS; Ava Pawlus, Jr., 6-1, MH; Kathleen Smith, Jr., 6-1, RS; Laura Thomas-Roy, Jr., 5-9, OH; Eva Coutu, Jr., 5-1, Libero
Promising newcomers: Fracheska Paulino, Jr., 5-5, OH; Herian Perez, Jr., 5-10, MH; Jaqueline Sweeney, Jr., 5-5, Setter; Natasha Widmayer, Jr., 5-11, MH; Bella Bouraphael, Jr., 5-5, DS; Abigail Yfantopulos, Soph., 5-6, OH; Abigail Dick, Soph. 5-9, MH; Olivia Jeffries, Soph., 5-3, DS
Fast facts: Alana McNeil, who coached the Central boys last spring, takes over for Gannon Paris, who posted a 223-87 record in 16 years. ... Central graduated 10 seniors last year.
Coach Alana McNeil (1st year): “The girls are looking forward to a full season after last year. Having graduated 10 seniors, the young promising new talent is ready to work with our experienced returning players.”
HAVERHILL
2020 record: 11-0
Top returning players: Kya Burdier, Sr., 5-7, setter; Summer Zaino, Sr., 5-8, MH; Samantha Nelson, Sr., 5-10, MH; Morgan Flaherty, Jr., 5-10, MH; Mia Ferrer Valdez, Soph., 5-10, setter/opposite
Promising newcomers: Taylor Lewis, So., 5-5, OH/DS; Emmerson Cerasoulo, So., 5-9, Setter/hitter; Gabriella Burdier, Fr., 5-6, Libero
Fast facts: Haverhill graduated a strong senior class from last year’s memorable season including Eagle-Tribune MVP Jada Burdier, who is playing at St. Anselm College. ... Gabbi Burdier is sister to Jada and Kya (captain). ... Mia Ferrer Valdez is the granddaughter of the Lawrence head coach and daughter of assistant Lawrence coach Marletti Valdez.
Coach Vincent Pettis (4th year, 45-9)
LAWRENCE
2020 record: Did not play; 18-3 in 2019
Returning starters: None
Returning lettermen: Amaia Lu, Sr., 5-4, DS
Promising newcomers: Ismarie Delacruz, Sr., 5-11, OH; Ashley Nivar, Sr., 5-3, OS; Heidy Acevedo, Sr., 5-5, OH; Anyelis Hernández, Jr., 5-6, OH, Anyelis de la Cruz, Soph., 5-4, OH
Fast facts: Marleti Valdez, whose daughter plays for Haverhill, returns as an assistant. ... With no season last year, the Lancers have some serious rebuilding to do. ... Lawrence only has one player taller than 5-8.
Coach Marino Valdez: (8th year, 74-53)
Methuen
2020 record: 5-3
Top returning players: Katelyn Tierney, Sr., 5-6, OH; Kat DeLap, Sr., 6-0, MH; Avry Nelson 5-1, Sr. 5-1 S; Juliana Buck, Sr., ,5-6, DS; Samantha Driend, Jr., 5-9, OH; Michaela Henrick, Jr., 5-7, OH; Ella Barron, Jr., 5-11, MH; Ella Barletta, Jr., 6-0 OPP; Hailey DHondt, Jr., 5-6 DS; Sydney Chalupa, Soph., 5-9, MH
Promising newcomers: Julia Rowe, Sr., 5-7, OPP; Carolina Rodriguez, Jr. ,4-11 L; Ariana Baez, Soph., 5-8 S; Kacey Buck, Soph., 5-7 OPP; Elizabeth Descheneaux, Frosh. 5-8, OH
Fast facts: Sam Driend and Kat DeLap were starting members of the Baystate Games Northeast team which won the gold medal. ... Sophomore Kacey Buck is the younger sister of senior Julianna Buck. Freshman Elizabeth Descheneaux is progressing much faster than anticipated.
Coach Matt Twomey (17th year, 205-20): “We have the potential to be a very exciting team this fall. We will absolutely take things one game at a time, but we are strong defensively, have height, and power from some positions. Sam Driend had a tremendous summer and proved to everyone that she is one of the best players in the area and will be a player to watch this season.”
North Andover
2020 record: 3-2
Returning players: Emma Bosco, Sr., 5-4, setter; Leah Warren, Sr., 5-8, opposite; Christina Crateau, Sr., 5-5, defensive specialist; Maeve Gaffny, Sr., 5-10, MB; Chloe Marconi, Sr., 5-8, setter; Amanda Steely, Sr., 5-6, defensive specialist; Isabelle McElhiney, Sr., 5-10, OH; Anna Wong, Jr., 5-6, setter Nadine Abdat, Jr., 5-11, OH
Promising newcomers: Annie Lacombe, Jr., 6-0, MB; Sadie Salafia, Jr., 5-7, DS; Jaylynn DesRochers, Jr., 5-8, OPP; Brigid Gaffny, Soph., 5-6, OH; Kathryn Crateau, Soph., 5-4, DS/S
Fast facts: Nadine Abdat was named to the 2021 AVCA Phenom Watch List for the class of 2023. ... The team has two sets of sisters — Maeve and Brigid Gaffny and Christine and Kathryn Crateau. ... Former North Andover and Merrimack College standout Catherine Flaherty joins the staff as JV coach replacing Meg Pinksten, who stepped down after 15 years.
Coach Christin Augustini (3rd year, 16-9)
