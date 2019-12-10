MELROSE — The third annual Middlesex vs. Merrimack Valley Conference all-star wrestling meet gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Melrose High School.
Among the wrestlers for the MVC are Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn, who was third in New England last year at 138, and teammates Matt Shaw (152) and Andy Mears (220). Haverhill is represented by Jake Nicolosi (145), Steven Wise (160) and Jay Levy (heavyweight), while Elias Maita (160) and Sean Ballou (170) will be on the mat for Andover and Luis Mauricio (106) and Eric Sanchez (182) will vie for Lawrence.
Ethan Ford will be wrestling for North Andover at 132, which will be the first match of the night.
Highlighting the Middlesex squad will be 120-pounder Hunter Adrian of Melrose, who is a defending New England champion. Also for Middlesex, Burlington 106-pounder Zack Soda was sixth in New England last year.
Haverhill’s Tim Lawlor and Central’s Jamie Durkin will be coaching the MVC all-stars while Larry Tremblay will be one of the Middlesex coaches.
The MVC captured the first two meets by lopsided margins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.