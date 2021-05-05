Merrimack Valley Conference
Andover
2019-20 season: 21-3
Returning starters (6): AJ Heidtke, Sr., 285; Sean Ballou, Sr., 182; Connor Sheehan, Sr., 170/182; Jonathan Davila, Jr., 152; Miles Fraser, Jr., 145/152; Yasser Maita, Jr., 195/220
Returning lettermen: Max McNeeley, Jr., 145; Mahesri Hussain, Jr., 152/160; Alec O’Brien, Jr., 138; Lucas Oliveira, Soph., 160/170; Jason Osborne, Soph., 220; Juemill Meija, Soph., 195/220
Promising newcomers: Gianni DeFilippis, Jr., 138; William Sheehan, Soph., 195; Christian Tompkins, Frosh., 132; Nicholas Archambault, Frosh.,120/126
Candidates: 16
Captains: Sean Ballou, Connor Sheehan
Fast facts: AJ Heidtke, brother of former state place winner and football standout Payton, had a fine debut season last year. He is committed to Brown for football. But he got hurt in the last football game and may be lost for the season. ... ... Connor Sheehan is coming off a terrific football season for the 5-2 Warriors and recruited his younger brother William a sophomore, to wrestle this season. ... Highly regarded Chuck Tedeschi joins the staff to replace Ken Najem, who is busy as head track coach at Notre Dame of Tyngsboro.
Assistant coach: Chuck Tedeschi
Coach Mike Bolduc (6th year, 74-52-2): “This season presents challenges unlike any I’ve experienced, but those will be shared by of the teams across the league. Andover has four potential starters that committed to their normal spring sport and COVID-19 has certainly hurt our numbers. On a positive note, the team has started practices with great enthusiasm. Jonathan Davila, Sean Ballou, Connor Sheehan, Yasser Maita, and AJ Heidtke are all returning D1 North place winners. I am excited to see how our other returning lettermen will perform. The first couple days of practice were very encouraging.”
Central Catholic
2019-20 season: 21-2
Returning starters (8): Anthony Mears, Sr., 220; Kyle Hebert, Sr., 145; Brian Buffagna, Sr., 195; Jimmy Glynn, Jr., 138; Jackie Denehey, Soph., 113; James Bohenko, Soph., 113; Nick Spero, Soph., 106; Sean Finneran, Soph., 170
Returning lettermen: Jon Delany, 160, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Nate Blanchette, Frosh., 160; Brandon D’Augustino, Frosh., 170
Candidates: 21
Captains: Jimmie Glynn, Anthony Mears, Owen Buffagna
Fast facts: Central is an impressive 81-7 over the last four years. ... Jimmy Glynn finished 2nd at 132 pounds at the recent Spartan New England tournament, and was 46-8 last year and finished 3rd in New England. ... The Raiders return five state placers and seven sectional placers. ... The sister of sophomore standout Jackie Dehney of Pelham, N.H., Ashley, joins the team as a freshman. ... Freshmen newcomers Nate Blanchette and Brandon D’Augustino are highly regarded with great success on the younger levels and should make an immediate impact.
Assistant coaches: Rich Durkin, Matt Armano, Jake Durkin, Trevor Abdallah, Jarrod Durkin
Coach Jamie Durkin (5th year, 81-7): “Like most teams in the MVC, Central has a historic low as far as numbers. Hopefully, the numbers stay where we are so we can be competitive in the league.”
Haverhill
2019-20 season: 9-12
Returning starters (4): Israel Tricoche, Sr., 170; Ben Davoli, Jr., 132; Dan Toothaker, Sr., 220; JanCarlos Figueroa, Sr., 182
Returning lettermen: Gabe Nunez, Sr., 160; Carlos Picardi, Jr., 160; Colin McAninch, Soph., 285; Michael Wightman, Soph., 195;
Promising newcomers: Kaeden Dixon, Sr., 160; Noah Levesque, Soph., 138; Brent Nicolosi, Frosh., 145; Jayden Flanagan, Frosh., 152; Erik Baez, Frosh., 182; Shany Velasquez, Frosh., 220.
Candidates: 17
Captains: Ben Davoli
Fast facts: Haverhill lost four starters to other spring sports including standout and captain Jackson DiFloures. ... After having 45 athletes start the season last year, COVID decimated that to just 17 this year. ... Graduated Jake Nicolosi was a New England champions last year. Younger brother Brent is a promising freshman who recently placed fifth at the Freshman Nationals.
Assistant coaches: Nick Wormald, Tony Griffin, Bill Mears, Tom Pagliarulo
Coach Tim Lawlor (6th year, 81-38): “We have a small group, but we have a great group, and we’re growing every day. They are all responding well and working hard. We’re fortunate to have a season and to be on the mats doing what we love. The future is bright.”
Lawrence
2019-20 season: 15-16
Returning starters (6): Freddy Collazo, Sr., 195; Hezekiah Leonor, Sr., 182; Fernando Alvarado, Sr., 113; Angel Miranda, Jr., 160; Armani Maldonaldo, Jr., 152, Davidson Theosmy, Jr., 138
Returning lettermen: Eddy Santos, Sr., 220; Jose Reyes, Sr., 285; Brandon Lavasta, Jr., 285; Remy Lefebvre, Jr., 132; Jaden Pich Nong, Jr. 120; Chris Garcia Jr. 182; Jeter Kava, Soph, 195; Darlin Sicard, Soph, 182
Promising newcomers: Richard Pichardo, Sr.. 195, Chris Gonzalez, Jr. 160; Estarling Morales Jr. 195; Jerinso Morales, Soph, 145; Juan Carlos Brito, Frosh., 220; Muricio Garcia, Frosh., 220; Gean Carlos Bencosme, Frosh., 138; Howardy Williams, Frosh., 195
Candidates: 23
Captains: TBD
Fast facts: Nearly half the team consists of football players, showing good support from the football program.
Assistant coaches: Ozzy Morales, Christian Guzman, Alex Vargas, Ron Portante, Michael Mena
Coach Rob Niceforo (18th year, 300-149-2): “Students returned to in-person learning last week, so I believe a few more students will be interested. It is very nice to see the kids again. So far, they are working hard and having fun! We are excited for the wrestlers, especially seniors to have the opportunity to be part of a team and compete again.”
Methuen
2019-20 season: 22-4
Returning starters (5): Anthony Romano, Sr., 182; Joe Gangi, Sr., 138; Michael Crowe, Sr., 113; Adam Rader, Sr., 126; Dom DeMaio, Sr.,145/152
Returning lettermen: Josiah Concepcion, Sr., 195: Ryan Melo, Sr., 170; Dan Guzman, Sr., 182; Nick Notenboom, Sr., 220; Elias Concepcion, Jr., 220
Promising newcomers: Tim Traynor, Sr., 285; Chris Ventura, Jr. 285; Jeremee Morales-Carrasquillo, Jr., 126; Jay Lopez Cruz, Jr. 120; Jay Cruz, Jr. 285; JeanCarlos Paula, Jr., 152; Bryan Jacinto, Jr., 195; Dillon Dao, Jr., 132; Corey Boiselle, Jr., 120; Enrique Binet, Jr., 145; Julio Ulloa Lopez Soph., 145; Caitlyn McGhee, Soph., 106; Josirus Gomez Soph. 220; Jared Rao Soph., 220; Alex Stoddard, Soph., 120; Jack Stoddard, Soph., 126; Caleb Miguel, Soph., 145; Braeden Delaney, Soph., 145 Dominic Gangi Frosh., 106; Joe Bolduc Frosh., 152; Cam Moreira Frosh., 138; Riley Lyons Frosh., 120; Corey Bistany Frosh., 145; Khang Nguyen Frosh. 285; Harold Acosta Frosh., 220
Candidates: 32
Captains: Joe Gangi, Anthony Romano, Dom DeMaio, Michael Crowe, Adam Rader
Assistant coaches: John Sughrue, Paul Sughrue, Travis Manick
Fast facts: Methuen is an impressive 141-10-1 over the last six years. ... Senior captain Anthony Romano placed 6th in the State last year and made the tough decision to wrestle instead of lacrosse where he was also captain. ... Dominic Gangi is the younger brother of Joe Gangi and had considerable success at the youth level. ... Josiah Concepcion was looking good last year before a knee injury ended his season. He had a great football season and should have a solid wrestling season. ... Freshman Joe Bolduc comes in with considerable youth wrestling success and could challenge for a starting position. Former Methuen All-State Champion Travis Manick has joined the staff as a volunteer coach.
Coach Bill James (20th year, 368-72-2): “We are excited that our seniors will get to wrestle this year. Our wrestlers are working hard and are motivated for the season. It will be different, but it will still be a great experience and our wrestlers will learn the same life skills we have been emphasizing every year. If we keep working hard and stay healthy we should have a pretty successful season.”
North Andover
2019-20 season: 9-21
Returning starters (6): Will Shimmoeller, Sr., 182; Cam Watson, Sr., 160; Jack Carbone, Sr, 195; Tommy Cox, Sr, 170 Anthony McCann, Jr., 113/120; Carson Milovanovic, Jr.,120/126
Returning lettermen: Kris Rhoton, Sr, 152; Kenlei Milovanovic, Sr, 132; Kaleb Rhoton, Soph., 170/182; Brendon Garcia, Soph., 152/160; Colby Carbone, Soph., 182/195; Alex Sutera, Soph., 138/145
Promising newcomers: Josh Lister, Frosh., 106; Kyle Rhoton, Frosh,, 113/120; Sebastian Hunter, Frosh., 132; Jack Hart, Frosh., 182/195, Gabriel Spanks, Frosh. 220/285.
Candidates: 20
Captains: Jack Carbone, Tommy Cox, Cam Watson
Fast facts: Jack Carbone is a returning All-State placer and the first multi-year captain in recent memory. ... Kenlei Milovanovic also returns as a 2-time Girls States placer. .. .Will Schimmoeller returns to the team after missing all of last season due to injury.
Assistants: Mike Wilson, Adrian Polanco
Coach Larry Coughlin (2nd year): “We are just incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete this year, no matter the circumstances. Our seniors deserve a chance to finish their careers. We are also excited about our freshmen and sophomores classes. I think we have an amazing group of senior leaders that will have a tremendous effect on our younger kids that will positively impact our program for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.