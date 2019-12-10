The Merrimack Valley Conference has always featured wide open battles for supremacy, but this year Central Catholic team appears to be the favorite thanks to good depth throughout its lineup as well as standouts like the Glynn brothers, senior Mike and sophomore Jimmy, leading the way.
But defending champ Haverhill is not about to give up its crown easily, and is paced by standouts Jake Nicolosi, Steven Wise, Ben Davoli and Jay Levy. Also, Chelmsford should be a contender led by standout Evan Goodall, North Andover should be vastly improved if it stays healthy and Lawrence is always dangerous. Methuen looks to be rebuilding a bit, but never discount the Rangers and Andover should remain highly competitive and capable of pulling off an upset or two.
In short, it looks like a typical wild MVC season is ahead of us.
Andover
2018-19 season: 20-8
Returning starters (8): Kelvin Davila, Sr. 152; Brendan Major, Sr., 195; Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc, Sr., 126/132; Elias Maita, Sr., 160 Daonysos Hatzigiannis, Jr., 126/132; Sean Ballou, Jr., 170; Connor Sheehan, Jr., 170/182; Miles Fraser, Soph., 138
Returning lettermen: Quaid Johnson, Jr., 160; James Archambault, Soph., 120; Theodore Krueger, Soph., 120/126; Max McNeeley, Soph., 132; Mahesri Hussain, Soph., 132/138; Jonathan Davila, Soph., 145
Promising newcomers: AJ Heidtke, Jr., 285 Alec O’Brien, Soph., 138
Candidates: 26; Captains: Kelvin Davila, Elias Maita
Fast facts: Kelvin Davila is coming off a strong football season. ... Junior and first-year wrestler AJ Heidtke, brother of former football standout Payton, will step in at heavyweight. ... Sophomore Jonathan Davila had an early season-ending injury last year but is back healthy and looks solid.
Assistant coaches: Ken Najem
Coach Mike Bolduc (5th year, 53-49-2): “The front end and back end of the lineup is very inexperienced. We’ll rely heavily on the middle of the lineup early until we can get some mat time for the younger wrestlers. With only a couple days of practice behind us, I am pleased with the tempo of practice and the athleticism of some of the student/athletes on the mat.”
Central Catholic
2018-19 season: 21-1
Returning starters (8): Nate Vachon, Sr., 126; Mike Glynn, Sr., 120; Matt Shaw, Sr., 152; Jorge Cosme, Sr., 285; Anthony Mears, Jr., 220; Kyle Hebert, Jr., 145; Brian Buffagna, Jr., 182; Jimmy Glynn, Soph., 106
Returning lettermen: Cody Reuda, Jr., 113; William Derocha, 195/220, Jr.; Aaron Coppeta, 170. Jr. Eddie Ayotte 152, Soph.; Jon Delany, 160, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Stephen Donovan, Jr., 132; Jackie Denehey, 120, Frosh.; James Bohenko, 113, Frosh.; Nick Spero, 106, Frosh; Sean Finneran, 170, Frosh.
Candidates: 37; Captains: Mike Glynn, Nate Vachon
Fast facts: Central is an impressive 40-3 over the last two years. ... Mike Glynn was 46-8 last year and finished 3rd in New England. ... The Raiders return five state placers and seven sectional placers. ... Transfer Stephen Donovan comes in from Westford Academy where he was 3rd in D1 North at 126. ... Freshman sensation Jackie Dehney of Pelham, N.H., comes in as one of the most decorated freshman in recent history (placing in both Fargo and Super 32). She will probably start at 120. ... Freshman Nick Spero is the younger brother of graduated Greg Spero. ... Another freshman, Sean Finneran, could ultimately start at 170 and freshman James Bohenko, who trains at Doughboy, will likely start at 113.
Assistant coaches: Dennis King, Rich Durkin, Matt Armano, Jake Durkin, Trevor Abdallah
Coach Jamie Durkin (4th year, 60-5): “We look to be in a solid position to do some good things in both the league and the state level.”
Haverhill
2018-19 season: 21-0
Returning starters (6): Jake Nicolosi, Sr., 145; Steven Wise, Sr., 152; Jaydahrius Levy, Sr., 285; Jackson DiFloures, Jr., 138; Israel Tricoche, Jr., 160; Ben Davoli, Soph., 113
Returning lettermen: Dryden Fisher, Sr., 145; Elijah Moncrief, Sr., 126; Joe Meehan, Sr., 195; Dan Toothaker, Jr., 220; JanCarlos Figueroa, Jr., 182
Promising newcomers: Edgar Feliciano Sr., 132; Jaheim Nieves, Sr., 160; Allahborn Canario, Sr., 182; Yacoub Abu Ghoush, Jr., 170; Joel Cordero, Jr., 152; Jordan Damske, Soph., 120; Carlos Picardi, Soph., 160; Gretchen Fieldhouse, Frosh., 160; Jacob Flaherty, Frosh., 152; Roger Trongeau, Frosh., 182; Colin McAninch, Frosh., 285; Jesse Rodriguez, Frosh., 120
Candidates: 45; Captains: Jake Nicolosi, Steven Wise
Fast facts: Haverhill graduated seven starters from last year’s powerhouse. ... Jake Nicolosi (50-7) led Haverhill in wins last year. ... Edgar Feliciano is a transfer from Whittier Tech. ... Thanks to some heavy recruiting within the school, this year’s freshman class is the biggest in years.
Assistant coaches: Nick Wormald, Tony Griffin, Bill Mears, Tom Pagliarulo
Coach Tim Lawlor (5th year, 72-26): “We have 15 freshman this year, and 27 newcomers altogether. They’re impressing early on and making for an exciting room. We’ve lacked depth the last few years, so we’re looking to build a strong JV program and continue to grow the sport within the school.”
Lawrence
2018-19 season: 22-10
Returning starters (8): Luis Mauricio, Sr., 106; Eric Sanchez, Sr., 182; John Vasquez, Sr., 182; Jaycob Zapata, Jr., 113; Angel Miranda, Soph., 160; Armani Maldonaldo, Soph., 132
Returning lettermen: Carlos Monge, Sr., 182; Freddy Collazo, Jr., 195; Eddy Santos, Jr., 220; Jr., Davidson Theosmy, Soph., 120; Fernando Alvardo, Soph., 113; Brandon Lavasta, Soph., 285; Remy Lefebvre, Soph., 113; Joel Baretto, Soph., 285; Azais David, Soph., 145;, Hezekiah Leonor, Soph., 170
Promising newcomers: Carlos Portela, Jr, 170; Alex Chhy, Jr, 126; Dudley Derival, Soph., 138; Jaden Pich-Nong, Soph., 120; Janir Guzman, Soph., 138; Elijah Cartagena, Frosh., 182; Josiris Gomez, Frosh., 220; Christian Ramirez, Frosh., 220; Domenic Vasquez, Frosh., 113
Candidates: 45; Captains: Luis Mauricio, John Vazquez
Fast facts: The turnout of 45 wrestlers is the smallest in at least 12 years. ... Luis Mauricio returns at 106 after qualifying for New Englands last year and should contend for a state title. ... Luis and Eric Sanchez will compete in the MVC all star meet against the Middlesex league this Thursday at Melrose High.
Assistant coaches: Ozzy Morales, Christian Guzman, Alex Vargas, Hector Reynoso, Ron Portante, Michael Mena
Coach Rob Niceforo (17th year, 285-133-2): “We have one of the youngest teams I have coached in a while, but I like the attitudes and the efforts of the team so far.”
Methuen
2018-19 season: 22-2
Returning starters (4): CJ Brown, Sr., 160/170; Anthony Romano, Jr., 182; Joe Gangi, Jr., 138; Michael Crowe, Jr., 113
Returning lettermen: Corey Ciccotelli, Sr., 132/138; Adam Rader, Jr., 126; Dom DeMaio, Jr.,145/152
Promising newcomers: Jay Ramos, Sr., 220; Gokay Goktug, Sr., 285; Corey Bard, Sr., 285; Ryan Melo, Jr., 160; Dan Guzman, Jr., 195; Xavier Cordero, Jr., 132; Zachary Tavares, Soph., 152; JeanCarlos Paula, Soph. 138; Bryan Jacinto, Soph., 195; Lex Flores, Soph., 126; Dillon Dao, Soph., 132; Corey Boiselle, Soph., 106; Enrique Binet, Soph., 132; Rhomel Valera, Frosh., 132; Jack Stoddard, Frosh., 106; Wiliam Simmons, Frosh., 138; Osias Rodriguez, Frosh., 182; Alex Peavey, Frosh., 132; Caleb Miguel, Frosh., 126; Jariel Julio, Frosh., 195; Braeden Delaney, Frosh., 138; Dan Warner, Frosh., 285
Candidates: 38; Captains: TBA
Assistant coaches: John Sughrue, Kevin Sughrue, Paul Sughrue
Fast facts: Methuen is an impressive 119-6-1 over the last five years. ... The team returns only four starters from last year after graduation and wrestlers choosing not to return. ... The 38 candidates is the lowest number in over 15 years. ... Anthony Romano is coming off an outstanding football season -- MVC First Team All-Conference and Junior Player of the Year. ... CJ Brown was fourth in the Division 1 state tournament last year at 160. ... Dom DeMaio had 19 varsity wins last year filling in at two different weight classes. ... Methuen will host Division 1 North Sectionals, Division 1 States and the New England Tournament this year.
Coach Bill James (19th year, 346-68-2): “We are very young and inexperienced. Most of our lineup will feature wrestlers with only 1 or 2 years experience. The wrestlers we have are doing a good job, but we have a lot of work ahead of us to be able to compete with the teams on our schedule.”
North Andover
2018-19 season: 19-12-1
Returning starters (9): Ethan Ford, Sr., 126/132; Sam Mountain, Sr, 145; Will Shimmoeller, Jr., 182; Cam Watson, Jr., 160; Jared Hiller, Jr, 152; Jack Carbone, Jr, 195; Tommy Cox, Jr, 170 Anthony McCann, Soph., 113/120; Carson Milovanovic, Soph.,120/126
Returning lettermen: Chad Rogers, Sr, 152; Kris Rhoton, Jr, 138; Kenlei Milovanovic, Jr, 120;
Promising newcomers: Jack Dalton, Soph 132/138; Kaleb Rhoton, Frosh, 152; Colby Carbone, Frosh., 182; Alex Sutera, Frosh. 132
Candidates: 26
Captains: Ethan Ford, Sam Mountain
Fast facts: Former Knights standout and assistant Larry Coughlin takes over as head coach for Carl Cincotta, who retired after a 152-59-3 record and one Division 2 state title in eight years. Another former Knight and assistant, Mike Wilson, returns as an assistant as does Adrian Polanco. ... Sophomore Jack Dalton returns after missing all of last year with an injury.
Assistants: Mike Wilson, Adrian Polanco
Coach Larry Coughlin (1st year): “We are returning a great group of kids and have a large freshman class. I’m impressed with the team’s effort so far and I’m excited to see what we can do.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.