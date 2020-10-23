LOWELL -- If it looks like a real golf tournament, feels like a real golf tournament and scores like a real golf tournament, then it must be a real golf tournament, right?
Sort of. Maybe. Could be.
This particular round of golf was played yesterday by the best high school golfers in the Merrimack Valley Conference, at the beautiful Mount Pleasant Golf Club in Lowell, with extremely fast greens and only one player out of 40 shooting under par.
In other words, yesterday's event in Lowell checked all of the boxes for the typical, annual MVC Golf Championship.
Only this day, though, during the pandemic, it was called "MVC Golf Day."
There were a few differences. Instead of putting groups together, by seeding, with the best of the best players in the final group, each foursome consisted of one school.
Why would that matter?
Because you'd rather have the best players going head to head, sort of like the first round of The Masters with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka teeing off together.
But because of the coronavirus, the MVC athletic directors continued with its regular season format with each group consisting of players from the same school.
Keeping players from the same school is easier.
"Is it ideal? No. You'd rather see the top guys you're going against," said North Andover High's James Robbins, who finished first with a 1-under-par 71.
Andover High senior captain Stephen Ingram, who was on the winning team -- all four individual scores were added up -- said the toughest part of playing this style was the guessing.
"You don't know where you stand when you're on the course," said Ingram. "That's a little tough."
But, it must be noted, nobody was complaining.
While some fall sports like soccer basically changed the way the game is played, trying to keep crowds of players from assembling on the courts and fields, other sports like football have to wait until the two-month February-April grid begins.
"We're very thankful that we were able to play this fall, being seniors and loving our team," said Andover senior Cade Cedorchuk. "It caps off a great start to our senior year. We weren't sure we were going to be able to play back in the summer. But it was great."
MVC Golf Commissioner Ron Drouin, the Tewksbury High athletic director deserves high marks for the "MVC Golf Day" idea and making it feel like a true championship. The winner got a plaque, as did the four members of the winning team.
"It's not perfect, but there are a lot other sports that weren't able to have any kind of postseason," said Drouin, who resides in Methuen. "Is it a true a championship? I don't know. It felt that way. I guess you'd have to ask the kids who played."
So I did.
"Absolutely," said North Andover senior Adam Heinze. "This course is awesome. The greens were great. It felt like a championship."
His teammate, the individual winner, concurred.
"All of the best players were here," said Robbins, a junior. "I love the course. I played well. I had a great time today."
Oh one other thing, all of the players were treated to a nice meal, including choices of chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and unlimited french fries.
Sounds like a tournament to me.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.