The cross country All-21st Century Team was up to the challenge.
That is, the challenge of following an impressive group of runners who dominated the 1990s.
Among the boys in the 90s were the likes of Pinkerton national champion Matt Downin and Timberlane’s Jason Vanderhoof, both of whom had great Big 10 careers at Wisconsin, and Pelham’s Patrick Moulton, who was a stalwart at cross country powerhouse Providence.
The girl runners of that last decade of the 20th century weren’t quite as accomplished, but Timberlane’s Kristin Cobb and Phillips Academy’s Melissa Donais of Haverhill were exceptional runners who went on to run at Dartmouth and Yale respectively.
If the boys from the 20th century were slightly more successful, the girls of the 21st century have stepped up, led by our female MVP, North Andover’s Kirsten Kasper, who is clearly the premier female distance runner in area history.
Kasper, a three-time All-State cross country champion, likely would have been the state’s first four-time champ if injuries hadn’t sidelined her as a sophomore.
Her area-best mile time of 4:49.15 may last for decades, and she followed her great high school career with an excellent career at track/cross country power Georgetown. She is now one of the top triathletes in the country.
Kasper is only the most impressive runner on our seven-runner 21st century girls team. All of them backed up their high school resume by competing at a high level in college, three of whom (Jess Flinn, Alanna Poretta and Maggie Mullins) at Boston College.
The 21st century boys team has the same attribute. All seven members, led by our MVP, Methuen’s Mike O’Donnell, backed up their high school accomplishments by standing out in college. O’Donnell was one of UConn’s top runners in both cross country and track.
BOYS
Pat Fullerton, Haverhill (2007) — Two-time All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2006. Finished fifth and fourth in the Div. 1 state meet as a junior and senior. Ran great 15:43 to win Catholic Memorial Meet at Franklin Park. MVC Runner of the Year. New England 1,000-meter champ. Went to Iona, transferred to Stonehill where he stood out.
Eric McDonald, Pentucket (2008) — Four-time Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star and MVP in 2007. Placed first in Div. 3 EMass. meet as junior. Placed third in Division 2 All-State Meet two straight years. Standout top-5 runner at UMass Lowell for three years, placed 5th in conference meet, 6th in regional as junior.
Jared Reddy, Methuen (2010) — Three-time E-T All-Star, MVP as senior. Finished second in EMass. Division 1 Meet, third in All-State. Came in 19th at Nike Regional. MVC Runner of the Year. E-T All-Star in track. Placed first at rugged Manhattan Invitational. Two-time All-Scholastic. Enjoyed fine career at UMass Amherst, placing 7th in Northeast Regional.
Mike O’Donnell, Methuen (2013) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. Won Division 1 meet with a 15:27.1, runner-up at All-State despite breaking course record at Northfield. Two-time MVC Runner of Year, All-Scholastic. All-State indoor mile champ, ran 4:14.81. Standout at UConn as scholarship cross country/track runner.
Liam Kimball, Timberlane (2016) — First-ever two-time outright E-T MVP. Tremendous competitor in big meets. Two-time Division 1 state champion. Third all-time in area mile with 4:12.11. Son of Owls’ great Mark Kimball. Earned scholarship to UMass Lowell.
Nico Sevilla, Pinkerton (2016) — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star came on strong as senior. Division 1 runner-up with a 15:52 at Derryfield Park. Finished fourth at New Englands. Ran a 9:20.13 in 2-mile. Became top runner for UNH cross country.
Alex Fleury, Phillips Academy (2020) — Standout track runner from North Andover a three-year Eagle-Tribune cross country All-Star. Ran 15:58 on tough home course. Finished 7th in Div. 1 New England Prep meet. In track is all-time leader in 800 (1:52.43) and mile (4:05.57) and owns an 8:32.24 in 3,000 meters. Headed to Harvard.
GIRLS
Jess Flinn, Timberlane (2003) — Four-time E-T All-Star, MVP as senior. Placed first at Manchester Invitational, came in second at Class L Meet and Meet of Champions (18:46). Ran a superb 4:57.17 mile, 2:14.39 in 800. Enjoyed fine career at Boston College.
Kirsten Kasper, North Andover (2009) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as freshman, junior and senior. Missed sophomore season with injuries. Amazing three-time Division 2 All-State champion, one of only five runners to have that distinction. Finished seventh at Foot Locker Regional. Owns area records in mile (4:49.15) and 800 (2:12.56) and is second in 2-mile with 10:48.68. Ran for college powerhouse Georgetown and is now one of country’s top triathletes.
Alanna Poretta, Pentucket (2010) — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MVP as senior in 2009. Captured Cape Ann League title by whopping 54 seconds. Placed first in Division 2 All-State Meet with 19:08 at rugged Northfield course. Finished 15th at Foot Locker Regional. Ran 4:57.83 in mile. Ran four years at Boston College.
Julie Solimine, Haverhill (2011) — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Fourth at EMass Division 1 meet (19:01) as senior, came in sixth at All-State. All-Scholastic. Two-time MVC champ in 2-mile. Ran for cross country power Providence.
Maggie Mullins, Andover (2012) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP in only two years in sport. Two-year All-Scholastic. As junior was third in Division 1 EMass meet and fourth at All-State. As senior was runner-up at Division 1 meet, third at All-State. Came in sixth at Nike Northeast Regional. Ran for Boston College.
Jackie Solimine, Haverhill (2013) — Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MVP as senior. Finished 7th in Div. 1 EMass. Meet, top local runner at All-State meet two straight years. Became top cross country runner for UMass Lowell, ran 4:54.57 mile indoors. Became top road runner, captured New Grand Prix Open championship the last two years.
Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton (2015) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. As sophomore, finished second in Division 1 meet, second again as junior in 18:40 at Derryfield Park, fifth at Meet of Champions and 12th at New England. Limited by injuries as senior. Enjoyed fine career at UNH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.