(Editor's note: Mike Laorenza is a North Andover native and former three-sport Eagle-Tribune all-star and Hall of Famer at North Andover High. Mike has spent his entire career in the insurance business and works at MTM Insurance Associates in North Andover. He has a personal story about the great Henry Aaron, who passed away, last Friday.)
I was 12 years old when I sent a letter to Henry Aaron.
When we were kids, there was no cable, Internet, etc. Like most boys my age I loved baseball. Whenever there was something to read about baseball, I read it. Somehow I came across an article. It may have been Sports Illustrated or something like that since I did not read newspapers as a 12-year-old.
By that time in my life, I knew of all the greats -- Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Honus Wagner, Ted Williams, of course, as well as the current guys like all the Red Sox players.
My first game at Fenway, I believe was Mickey Mantle's last. It was 1968 and he hit a double late in the game. I was only 8, but I remember we gave him a standing ovation. I think he may have been taken out for a pinch runner and that's when everybody was clapping for him.
Anyway, I came across the article and it mentioned how Hank Aaron had surpassed Willie Mays and was getting closer to 700 homers and Ruth's record of 714. This was the year before he actually broke the record, when Mays was on the verge of retiring. In the article, the writer described threats that Aaron had received because many people did not want him to be the home run king, largely because he was black.
Being a baseball kid, I was excited that someone might break the record. I was too young to know how sacred Ruth's record was to so many, and I was clearly too young to understand what being black had to do with hitting home runs.
So, I asked my mother about it and she explained some things to me. I remember I was confused, and mad about it. So, I decided to write him a letter.
I don't have a copy of it but I remember I told him that I hoped he broke the record. At the age of 12, I am sure I wrote the letter as if I was the only one who wanted him to break the record because I remember writing that I hoped it made him feel better, or something to that effect.
I wrote my letter in penmanship since that was all the technology we had, and it never entered my mind as a young kid that he would write back. I sent him what I thought was a message that I felt bad about the reasons people didn’t like him (that’s how I understood it back then) because he was black. I had a hard time understanding that and I just wanted him to know that I really hoped he would break the record.
The funny thing was I did not know where to send it to so my mother explained I should probably send it to his attention at the Atlanta Braves address. She and I had to figure out just what the Braves address was. I sent the letter to Henry Aaron in late April and I remember getting his letter in return about two months after that, as I had turned 13 in the interim.
I came home and the mail was on the kitchen table, with a letter for me with the Braves logo on it.
The one thing that struck me was that “Wow, Hank Aaron wrote a letter to me!”
I remember when my mother read it she explained that it was typed by his secretary. And I remember saying something to the effect that “Well, he signed it!” And she agreed.
At that time he had not broken the record and was not yet the icon he ultimately was to become forever once he hit numbers 714 and 715 to seal his legacy.
And I do remember that after I let my mother read it that he called me his friend. I was a kid in love with baseball and Hank Aaron called me his friend!
I put the letter on my desk and it stayed there, until I went to college. I kept it safe for all the years since.
I was happy I had his letter but it’s value to me was that it was special that he wrote back to me as opposed to thinking, "It’s from the Home Run King who beat Babe Ruth’s record."
As I got older, I obviously saw it a little different and thought it was a pretty neat thing to have received out of the blue in my childhood. And, I appreciated the sentiment in its text much more.
Of all the things I have from my childhood the letter from Henry Aaron was the special item and memory that I keep in my desk until this day. I think I will frame it now. I am so happy with all the responses it has drawn on Facebook. I was going to write a little about it in FB but then I figured it was best to let it speak for itself.
As I got older I realized that Hank Aaron was the last player in MLB to have played in the Negro Leagues, which had started to fizzle in the 1950s after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947.
Of all of Hank Aaron's accomplishments I was always struck by the fact that if you take away his 755 home runs he still had 3,771 hits, third all-time behind Pete Rose and Ty Cobb.
Baseball became better because of men like Henry Aaron is the best I can tell you. I will cherish the note to me as long as I live.
Rest in peace, Henry Aaron!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.