N.H. All-State Basketball: Windham's Dempsey named Scholar of Year

Windham High 1,000-point scorer Sarah Dempsey was named All-Division 2 and Division 2 Jack Ford Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
She was one of many local basketball players honored.
Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil, who was just named Mr. Basketball, was named All-Defensive, Scholar-Athlete of Year, and Player of Year in Division 2.
Pinkerton’s David Chase (D1 boys) and Lani Buskey (D1 girls) were named Coaches of the Year. Sanborn’s Madison Houghton was Division 2 Scholar of Year.
Other first team honorees included Windham’s Joey DaSilva, Pelham’s Jake Dumont and Pinkerton’s Avah Ingalls,
BOYS HONORS
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Joey DaSilva, Windham, Sr.; Royce Williams, Trinity, Sr.; Jacob Gibbons, Exeter, Sr.; Curtis Harris Lopez, North, Sr.; Kevin Cummings, Portsmouth, Sr.; Matt McConnell, Exeter, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Cox, Londonderry, Sr.; James O’Hara, Winnacunnet, Sr.; Dylan Santosuosso, BG, Sr.; Coleman Brewster, Portsmouth, Sr.; Sam McElliott, North, Sr.; Brett Mareli, Winnacunnet, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pinkerton: Justin Dunne, Sr.
Timberlane: Bob Olson, Sr.
Windham: Jack St. Hilaire, Soph.
ALL-DEFENSIVE (5 players)
Pinkerton: Andy MacDonald, Sr.
Salem: Aidan Ayala, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS
MVP: Royce Williams, Trinity
Jack Ford Scholar: Nate Kane, BG
Coach of Year: David Chase, Pinkerton
Sub-varsity coach: Cameron Owen, Pinkerton
DIVISION 2
FIRST TEAM
Dylan Khalil, Sanborn, Sr.; Jake Dumont, Pelham, Sr.; Brogan Shannon, Kingswood, Sr.; Demarco McKissic, Laconia, Sr.; Matt Lamy, Bow, Jr.; Calvin Bates, Lebanon, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Mike Pittman, Pembroke; Wyatt Davis, ConVal; Ben Mattioni, Oyster River; Griffin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley; Jackson Stone, Lebanon; Max Galbraith, Hanover
HONORABLE MENTION
Pelham: Zach Jones, Sr.; Jake McGlinchey, Jr.
Sanborn: Jared Khalil, Soph.
ALL-DEFENSIVE (5 players)
Pelham: Jake Herrling, Sr.
Sanborn: Dylan Khalil, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS
MVP: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn
Jack Ford Scholar: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn
Coach of Year: Dan Murray, Milford
Sub-varsity coach: Don Gutterson, Milford
GIRLS HONORS
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Sarah Dempsey, Windham, Sr.; Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton, Jr.; Isabella King, Bedford, Sr.; Meghan Stack, BG, Soph.; Ava Woodman, Concord, Soph.; Mary Paradis, Spaulding, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Taylor, Exeter, Sr.; Ava Winterburn, Goffstown, Soph.; Gillian Waller, Merrimack, Sr.; Jessica Carrier, Memorial, Sr.; Kailee McDonald, BG, Soph.; Colby Guinta, Trinity, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pinkerton: Kristina Packowski, Jr.
Salem: Sydney Emerson, Sr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE
5 players, No locals
MISCELLANEOUS
MVP: Isabella King, Bedford
Jack Ford Scholar: Sarah Dempsey, Windham
Coach of Year: Lani Buskey, Pinkerton
Sub-varsity coach: Jeannie Allyson, Portsmouth
DIVISION 2
FIRST TEAM
Ami Rivera, Bishop Brady, Sr.; Stella Galanes, Hanover, Soph.; Elisabeth Stapelfeld, Hollis-Brookline, Jr.; Maddie Stewart, Kennett, Sr.; Melissa Whitmore, Hanover, Jr.; Sally Rainey, Lebanon, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Madison Houghton, Sanborn, Sr.; Tallie Carney, Pelham, Sr.; Jordan Levesque, Plymouth, Sr.; Isabella Daly, Laconia, Sr.; Alex Larrabee, Bow, Sr.; Ashley Stephens, Pembroke, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, Frosh.
Sanborn: Ellen McGough, Sr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE
5 players, no locals
MISCELLANEOUS
MVP: Ami Rivera, Brady
Jack Ford Scholar: Madison Houghton, Sanborn
Coach of Year: Dan O’Rourke, Hanover
Sub-varsity coach: Mike Mahoney, Merrimack Valley
