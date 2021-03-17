N.H. All-State Basketball: Windham's Dempsey named Scholar of Year

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo:Windham's Sarah Dempsey won two major statewide honors.

 Carl Russo

Windham High 1,000-point scorer Sarah Dempsey was named All-Division 2 and Division 2 Jack Ford Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She was one of many local basketball players honored.

Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil, who was just named Mr. Basketball, was named All-Defensive, Scholar-Athlete of Year, and Player of Year in Division 2.

Pinkerton’s David Chase (D1 boys) and Lani Buskey (D1 girls) were named Coaches of the Year. Sanborn’s Madison Houghton was Division 2 Scholar of Year.

Other first team honorees included Windham’s Joey DaSilva, Pelham’s Jake Dumont and Pinkerton’s Avah Ingalls,

BOYS HONORS

DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

Joey DaSilva, Windham, Sr.; Royce Williams, Trinity, Sr.; Jacob Gibbons, Exeter, Sr.; Curtis Harris Lopez, North, Sr.; Kevin Cummings, Portsmouth, Sr.; Matt McConnell, Exeter, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Cox, Londonderry, Sr.; James O’Hara, Winnacunnet, Sr.; Dylan Santosuosso, BG, Sr.; Coleman Brewster, Portsmouth, Sr.; Sam McElliott, North, Sr.; Brett Mareli, Winnacunnet, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pinkerton: Justin Dunne, Sr.

Timberlane: Bob Olson, Sr.

Windham: Jack St. Hilaire, Soph.

ALL-DEFENSIVE (5 players)

Pinkerton: Andy MacDonald, Sr.

Salem: Aidan Ayala, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS

MVP: Royce Williams, Trinity

Jack Ford Scholar: Nate Kane, BG

Coach of Year: David Chase, Pinkerton

Sub-varsity coach: Cameron Owen, Pinkerton

DIVISION 2

FIRST TEAM

Dylan Khalil, Sanborn, Sr.; Jake Dumont, Pelham, Sr.; Brogan Shannon, Kingswood, Sr.; Demarco McKissic, Laconia, Sr.; Matt Lamy, Bow, Jr.; Calvin Bates, Lebanon, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Mike Pittman, Pembroke; Wyatt Davis, ConVal; Ben Mattioni, Oyster River; Griffin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley; Jackson Stone, Lebanon; Max Galbraith, Hanover

HONORABLE MENTION

Pelham: Zach Jones, Sr.; Jake McGlinchey, Jr.

Sanborn: Jared Khalil, Soph.

ALL-DEFENSIVE (5 players)

Pelham: Jake Herrling, Sr.

Sanborn: Dylan Khalil, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS

MVP: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn

Jack Ford Scholar: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn

Coach of Year: Dan Murray, Milford

Sub-varsity coach: Don Gutterson, Milford

GIRLS HONORS

DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

Sarah Dempsey, Windham, Sr.; Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton, Jr.; Isabella King, Bedford, Sr.; Meghan Stack, BG, Soph.; Ava Woodman, Concord, Soph.; Mary Paradis, Spaulding, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Taylor, Exeter, Sr.; Ava Winterburn, Goffstown, Soph.; Gillian Waller, Merrimack, Sr.; Jessica Carrier, Memorial, Sr.; Kailee McDonald, BG, Soph.; Colby Guinta, Trinity, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pinkerton: Kristina Packowski, Jr.

Salem: Sydney Emerson, Sr.

ALL-DEFENSIVE

5 players, No locals

MISCELLANEOUS

MVP: Isabella King, Bedford

Jack Ford Scholar: Sarah Dempsey, Windham

Coach of Year: Lani Buskey, Pinkerton

Sub-varsity coach: Jeannie Allyson, Portsmouth

DIVISION 2

FIRST TEAM

Ami Rivera, Bishop Brady, Sr.; Stella Galanes, Hanover, Soph.; Elisabeth Stapelfeld, Hollis-Brookline, Jr.; Maddie Stewart, Kennett, Sr.; Melissa Whitmore, Hanover, Jr.; Sally Rainey, Lebanon, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Madison Houghton, Sanborn, Sr.; Tallie Carney, Pelham, Sr.; Jordan Levesque, Plymouth, Sr.; Isabella Daly, Laconia, Sr.; Alex Larrabee, Bow, Sr.; Ashley Stephens, Pembroke, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, Frosh.

Sanborn: Ellen McGough, Sr.

ALL-DEFENSIVE

5 players, no locals

MISCELLANEOUS

MVP: Ami Rivera, Brady

Jack Ford Scholar: Madison Houghton, Sanborn

Coach of Year: Dan O’Rourke, Hanover

Sub-varsity coach: Mike Mahoney, Merrimack Valley

