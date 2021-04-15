New Hampshire
DIVISION 1
PINKERTON
2019 season: 15-7, lost in D1 quarters
Returning starters/lettermen: Ethan Burgess, Sr., OF/P; Tyler Michaud Sr., SS; Jason Spinale, Sr., 2B; Liam Doyle, Jr., P/OF/1B
Promising newcomers: Paul Lescovitz, Sr., 1B; Colby Bernier, Sr., UTL; EJ Fasano, Sr., P; Thomas Rioux, Jr., P/1B; Nick Rioux, Jr., 1B; Reilly Beaulieu, Jr., INF; Max Lukeman, Jr., P/OF; Conor Stacy, Jr., OF; Jake Cooper, Jr. P; Cole Yennaco, Soph., C/P; Jacob Albert Soph., OF; Lorenzo Corsetto, Soph., INF
Captains: TBA
Returning leaders: Ethan Burgess .333 average; Liam Doyle 2.10 ERA
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Cole Yennaco is the son of Pinkerton baseball legend and 1995 Boston Red Sox third round draft pick Jay Yennaco. Cole is also an All-NH Division 1 South defensive back/. ... Jacob Albert was Pinkerton’s top running back in the fall, (271 rushing yards, 4 TDs in three games) before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. ... Ethan Burgess (5 goals) and Lorenzo Corsetto (6 goals) were top forwards in hockey, while Paul Lescovitz was the starting goalie. ... Pinkerton is 2-0 with 3-1 and 2-1 wins over Alvirne.
Assistant coaches: Mike Lynch, Kyle Harvell, Pete Dannible
Coach Steve Campo: (8th year, 100-53)
SALEM
2019 season: 0-18, missed postseason
Returning starters/lettermen: Noah Poulin, Sr., C; Ryan Allard, Sr., P/INF; Tom Dion, Sr., P/INF/OF; Adan Ayala, Sr., P/OF
Promising newcomers: Cody Sicard, Sr., INF; Sam Maietta, Sr., OF; Tyler Bernard, Sr., P/INF; Tommy Ahlers, Jr., OF; Jackson Daily, Jr., P/INF; Gavin Forbes, Sr., P/OF; Damian Gigante, Jr., C; Ryan Gomez, Jr., P/INF; Ryan Moeckel, Jr., INF; Noah Mustapha, Jr. P/INF; Ryan Pacy, Jr., INF; Sean Roeger, Soph., INF/OF
Captains: Game captains
Returning leaders: Noah Poulin .319 average
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Salem snapped a 19-game losing streak by beating Spaulding in its 2021 season-opener, then beat Spaulding 7-3 in Game 2. ... Noah Poulin was the New Hampshire Football Report defensive Player of the Year. ... Ryan Allard was a top defensive back in football and forward (8 goals, 8 assists) for the Division 1 finalist hockey team. ... Sam Maietta (4 goals) was also a key contributor in hockey. ... Damian Gigante split time as starting fullback in football. ... Ryan Pacy transferred from Andover High when his family moved before the school year, He also plays basketball.
Assistant coaches: Bob Larson, Shaun Yelle, Rob Liberatore
Coach Dan Keleher: (24th year, 275-208)
TIMBERLANE
2019 season: 8-10, missed postseason
Returning starters/lettermen: Devon Simmons, Sr., P/C/OF; Zach Gleason, Sr., P/INF; Connor Abood, Sr., P/INF
Promising newcomers: Joe Lafond, Sr., P/INF; Kody Bartose, Sr., INF/OF; Dan Garlington, Sr., P/INF; Frank Ahearn, Sr., OF; Jared Garlington, Sr., INF/OF; Xavier Castillo, Sr., INF/OF; Chris Yeager, Sr., OF; Dylan Aliberti, Jr., P/C/INF; Konrad Parker, Jr., INF/OF; Dylan Brandano, Jr., P/INF; Zach Diamond, Jr., P/1B/OF; Jaden Mwangi, Soph., P/INF/OF; Matthew Mazur, Soph., P/INF/OF; Evan Doherty, Soph., P/OF; Brogan Sheehan, Soph., INF/OF; Josiah Martinez, Soph., OF; John O’Leary, Soph., OF; Camden Zambrowicz, Soph., C
Captains: Devon Simmons, Zach Gleason, Connor Abood
Returning leaders: Connor Abood 1.35 ERA
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Jamie Fish retired after 18 seasons (154-204 record). ... Taking over as co-head coaches are longtime baseball assistant coaches Kevin Fitzgerald and Alex Horgan. Fitzgerald has been the Owls’ head football coach for 13 seasons. Alex is a former football, baseball and basketball player for Timberlane (class of 2009). Both are also basketball assistants. ... Devon Simmons and Kody Bartose were top linebackers in football. ... Zach Gleason battled injuries much of his sophomore season. ... The Owls opened the season with two losses to Winnacunnet.
Assistant coaches: Mike Donovan, Kiel DiMeglio (JV)
Kevin Fitzgerald and Alex Horgan: (1st year)
WINDHAM
2019 season: 9-10, lost in D1 first round
Returner starters/letterman: Westin Lippold, Sr., P/1B; Owen Larouco, Sr., 2B; Bryan Bjerke, Sr., C; Charlie Breen, Sr., P/OF; Joey Blair, Sr., P/3B; Brayden Decotis, Sr., P/INF; Justin Maheu, Sr., P/3B; Jack Nolan, Sr., OF; Nick Barbaro, Sr., P/OF; Keegan Parke, Jr. P/OF
Promising newcomers: John Haga, Jr., 1B; Mason Rice, Jr., SS; Cole Constantine, Soph., INF/OF; Lukasz Rondeau, Soph., P
Captains: Westin Lippold, Owen Larouco
Returning leaders: Westin Lippold 2.15 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 42 innings; Owen Larouco .326 average, 6 RBIs
Returning honorees: Westin Lippold, All-NH D1 Third Team
Fast facts: Windham opened the season with wins over Portsmouth (4-3) and Nashua North (5-2). ... Westin Lippold caught 17 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in football. He was also a quad-captain in basketball. ... Owen Larouco and Charlie Breen were both Eagle-Tribune All-Stars for Windham’s Division state champion soccer team, and top forwards on the Jaguars’ hockey team. ... Keegan Parke is a starting linebacker and running back in football.
Assistant coaches: Matt Case, Jim Bail, Artie Mullin, JD Mathews, Bill Buckley (JV)
Coach Leo Gravell: (4th year, 34-21)
DIVISION 2
SANBORN
2019 season: 5-11, missed postseason
Returning starters/lettermen: Nolan Duquette, Sr., P/3B
Promising newcomers: Ethan Dubois, Sr., P/1B; Aidan Perry, Sr., OF; Josh Stevens, Jr., INF/P; Bob Gerossie, Jr., OF; Josh Radjavitch, Jr., 1B; Gavin Duquette, Soph., SS/P; Peter Dubois, Soph., INF/P; Seth Butler, Soph., CF; James Thompson, Soph., 1B/OF; Nolan Ash, Frosh., C; Daven Allard, Frosh., 1B/3B/P
Captain: Nolan Duquette
Returning leaders: Duquette .306 average, 10 runs, 6 RBIs
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Haverhill’s Jordan Britton enters his first season as Sanborn coach. He played baseball at Whittier Tech and Norwich (class of 2015) and has coached for AAU programs and the Littleton (Mass.) High JV team in 2018. He’s also the JV golf coach at Haverhilll High, where he teaches physical education. ... Britton replaces Eric Larcomb, who led the Indians for six seasons (33-68 record). ... Nolan Duquette was the starting quarterback for the football team and Gavin Duquette started at running back.
Assistant coaches: Norm Kerman, Liam Burns
Coach Jordan Britton: (1st year)
PELHAM
2019 season: 4-12, missed postseason
Returning starters/lettermen: Colby Walsh, Sr., INF; Zach Jones, Sr., P/OF; Mike Gendreau, Sr., P/OF
Promising newcomers: Alex Pedi, Sr., P/INF; Kevin Williams, Sr., P/OF; Justin Corbett, Sr., INF; Stephen D’Amour, Jr., P/OF; Jack Carmody Jr., P/INF; Scottie Paquette Soph., C; Alex Carroll, Soph., P/INF; Matt Todino, Soph., INF/OF; Cesar Martinez, Soph., OF; Derek Muise, Soph., INF; Henry Paquette, Frosh., P/INF; Zach James Frosh., P/INF
Captains: Colby Walsh
Returning leaders: Zach Jones 4 RBIs, Colby Walsh 4 RBIs
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Zach Jones was an All-Division 3 tight end for the state champion football team and started for the state runner-up basketball team. ... Derek Muise ran for 55 yards and a touchdown in the state title game.
Assistant coaches: Tony Bolduc
Coach Joe Morin: (5th year, 21-45)
