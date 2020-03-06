N.H. Boys Basketball: No. 3 Pelham hosts No. 14 Sanborn

Pelham earned the No. 3 seed for the New Hampshire Division 2 boys basketball tournament and will play a familiar foe in the first round.
The Pythons (15-3) will host No. 14 seed Sanborn (7-11) Monday at 7 p.m. They’ve beaten the Indians twice this year, including 82-57 on Thursday.
Seeded ahead of Pelham are ConVal and Bow, both of which are 17-1. The Pythons did not face ConVal in the regular season but lost to Bow, 67-39, in the season opener.
Pelham is led by the high scoring seniors Drew Brown (17.7 ppg) and Derek Crowley (16.7) while Sanborn is usually paced by junior Dylan Khalil (18.6).
N.H. Division 2
SEEDINGS: 1. ConVal 17-1, 2. Bow 17-1, 3. PELHAM 15-3, 4. Hollis-Brookline 15-3, 5. Hanover 15-3, 6. Lebanon 15-3, 7. Kennett 12-6,
8. West 11-7, 9. Oyster River 10-8, 10. Souhegan 9-9, 11. Milford 9-8, 12. Kearsarge 9-8, 13. Laconia 8-10, 14. SANBORN 7-11, 15. Kearsarge 7-11
FIRST ROUND
Monday, 7 p.m.
GAME 1: Oyster River at Manchester West; GAME 2: Laconia at Hollis-Brookline; GAME 3: Kearsarge at Hanover; GAME 4: Kingswood at Bow; GAME 5: Souhegan at Kennett; GAME 6: Sanborn at Pelham; GAME 7: Milford at Lebanon
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, 7 p.m.
at higher seed
GAME 8: Game 1 winner at ConVal: GAME 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner; GAME 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner; GAME 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, March 17
at UNH
GAME 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.; GAME 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Saturday, March 21
at UNH, 3 p.m.
