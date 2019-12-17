DIVISION 1

Pinkerton

2018-19 season: 4-14, didn’t make tourney

Returning lettermen: Brady Day, 5-10, Sr., guard; Nazair DaBreo, 6-0, Sr., guard; Andy Bolduc, 6-6, Sr., center; Mike Packowski, 6-5, Sr., forward; Andy MacDonald, 6-0, Jr., guard; Jimmy Flynn, 5-11, Jr., guard

Promising newcomers: Cam Leppert, 6-0, Sr., guard; Miguel Mejia, 5-11, Sr., guard; Will Warriner, 6-3, Jr., forward; Declan Conroy, 6-2, Jr., guard; Justin Dunne, 6-6, Jr., center; Anthony DeSalvo, 6-4, Soph., forward; Jack Withee, 6-5, Soph., center; Anthony Chinn, 6-2, Frosh., guard; Tyrone Chinn, 5-11, Frosh., guard

Captains: Andy MacDonald, Jimmy Flynn

Returning scoring leaders: Brady Day 8.8 ppg, 40 3’s; Andy MacDonald 5.2 ppg, Nazair DaBreo 2.0 ppg

Returning honorees: None

Fast facts: Brady Day has committed to Kansas State for baseball.

Assistant coaches: Jay Long, Todd Royce, Andy Collins, Ben Huntington, Dave Chase

Coach Peter Rosinski: (18th year, 186-188)

Salem

2018-19 season: 21-4, lost D1 finals

Returning starters (1): Trevor DeMinico, 5-10, Sr., guard

Returning lettermen: Timmy Spampinato, 5-10, Sr., guard; Michael Ference, 6-0, Sr., forward; John Bennett, 6-0, Sr., forward; Adan Ayala, 5-10, Jr., guard

Promising newcomers: Alex Devir, 6-2, Sr., forward; Mark Chopelas, 5-8, Jr., guard; Craig Harris, 5-8, Jr., guard; Kaleb Bates, 6-0, Soph., guard; Jacob Bennett, 5-7, Soph., guard; Cameron Kloza, 5-9, Soph., guard; Tyler Valerio, 5-8, Soph., guard

Captains: TBA

Returning scoring leaders: Trevor DeMinico 10.0 ppg, 29 3’s; Michael Ference 5.2 ppg, Timmy Spampinato 3.0 ppg, John Bennett 2.0 ppg

Returning honorees: Trevor DeMinico HM All-D1

Fast facts: Last year’s Salem squad made the state finals for the first time since the back-to-back 2007-08 state title teams. ... John and Jacob Bennett are brothers, Salem’s third set of brothers in the last three years. ... JV Coach Tom Caraballo is the father of 2019 Tribune Super Teamer Zack Caraballo and played at Lawrence High (LHS ’93). Zack is playing at Colby-Sawyer. ... Tyler Valerio is the son of assistant coach and ex-Salem star Juan Valerio.

Assistant coaches: Tom Caraballo, Juan Valerio, Justin Webber, Mike Gravelese

Coach Rob McLaughlin: (10th year, 102-98)

Timberlane

2018-19 season: 2-19, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (4): Calvin Geisler, 6-1, Sr., guard; Donovan Kelley, 5-8, Sr., guard; Kyle Ventola, 5-11, Sr., forward; Bob Olson, 6-2, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Ryan Boggiatto, 5-8, Sr., guard; Cam Ross, 5-11, Sr., forward; Mike Giangregorio, 6-1, Sr., forward; Jared Morrison, 5-11, Sr., guard; Scott Stevenson, 6-3, Sr., center; Luke Surprenant, 6-1, Soph., forward

Promising newcomers: Max Fabrizio, 5-8, Sr., guard; Kelvin Carrion, 6-2, Jr., forward; Matt Einarson, 6-6, Jr., center; Ashton Ventola, 5-11, Jr., guard; Sean Chanakira, 5-7, Soph., guard; Ethan Stewart, 6-2, Soph., forward

Captains: TBA

Returning scoring leaders: Bob Olson 8.5 ppg, Kyle Ventola 7.7 ppg, Calvin Geisler 7.1 ppg, Cam Ross 4.7 ppg

Returning honorees: None

Fast facts: Calvin Geisler tore his ACL playing AAU in the spring. Coach Jeff Baumann said, “We’re hoping he’s back in February but it’s a major question mark.” ... Kyle and Ashton Ventola are brothers. ... Mike Giangregorio is ranked 15th out of 303 in his class. ... Cam Ross, Ryan Boggiatto, Donovan Kelley and Giangregorio were mainstays for Coach Baumann on the Owls soccer team. Ross and Boggiatto were Tribune All-Stars. ... Matt Einarson, a 6-6 junior playing varsity for the first time, is making steady progress. ... Marcus Swedberg, a second-year volunteer assistant, is 6-8 and played at Merrimack College (MC ‘16).

Assistant coaches: Bob Dudal, Riley Cassidy, Alex Horgan, Marcus Swedberg

Coach Jeff Baumann: (8th year, 41-109)

Windham

2018-19 season: 4-16, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (3): Riley Desmarais, 5-10, Sr., guard; Matt Logue, 6-1, Sr., forward; Luke Schramm, 6-3, Sr., forward

Returning lettermen: Austin Carroll, 5-10, Sr., guard; Josh Jezak, 5-11, Sr., guard; Rocky Heres, 6-3, Jr., guard; Cole Peterson, 6-2, Soph., forwardPromising newcomers: Zach Kurgin, 5-10, Sr., guard; Ryan Uddin, 6-0, Jr., guard; Joey DaSilva, 6-1, Jr., guard; Westin Lippold, 6-2, Jr., forward; Chris Billone, 6-3, Soph., forward; Brett Boucher, 6-2, Soph., guard; Ryan Husson, 5-9, Frosh., guard

Captains: Riley Desmarais

Returning scoring leaders: Riley Desmarais 6.7 ppg, 23 3’s; Luke Schramm 5.2 ppg; Cole Peterson 4.4 ppg

Returning honorees: None

Fast facts: Junior Joey DaSilva, a transfer from Bishop Guertin, averaged 8.7 points in three games in last year’s Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tourney. Coach E.J. Perry called him “a game-changer.” He caught two TD passes for the football team in the fall. ... Riley Desmarais is the Jaguars’ lone captain for the second year in a row. ... Austin Carroll earned an 800 on his math SATs. ... New assistant Dan Gillette is the father of several standout Andover High athletes. ... Freshman Ryan Husson is a triplet with brothers Max and Sam also standout athletes.

Assistant coaches: Dan Gillette, Nick Loomis, Josh Jones, Colin Walker

Coach E.J. Perry: (2nd year, 4-16)

DIVISION 2

Pelham

2018-19 season: 16-6, lost D2 quarterfinals

Returning starters (2): Derek Crowley, 5-9, Sr., guard; Zach Jones, 6-3, Jr., forward;

Returning lettermen: Matt Crowley, 5-9, Sr., guard; Colby Travis, 6-4, Sr., forward; Keegan Garrett, 6-2, Sr., guard; Jake Dumont, 6-1, Jr., guard; Jake Herrling, 5-10, Jr., guard

Promising newcomers: Drew Brown, 6-2, Sr., guard; Justin Paul, 6-5, Sr., forward; Ryan Bellahrossi, 6-1, Jr. Forward; Andrew Strout, 5-11, Jr., Guard; Jake McGlinchey, 5-10, Soph., Guard; Russ Hamel, 6-0, Soph., Guard

Captains: Derek Crowley

Returning scoring leaders: Derek Crowley 18.9 ppg, Jake Dumont 5.5 ppg, 30 3’s; Zach Jones 4.4 ppg; Matt Crowley 3.5 ppg

Returning honorees: Derek Crowley Eagle-Tribune Super Team

Fast facts: One of the big stories in N.H. is the return of senior Drew Brown after a year at Bradford Christian. He averaged 17.0 ppg with 52 3-pointers as a sophomore Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Pelham. With Brown and Tribune Super Teamer Derek Crowley, the Pythons may be the team to beat. ... Senior Keegan Garrett is ranked No. 1 in his class. ... Russ Hamel won the N.H. Division 3 golf title in the fall.

Assistant coaches: Matt Miller, Mike Crowley

Coach Mike Larson: (4th year, 38-29)

Sanborn

2018-19 season: 3-18, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (3): Colin Grenier, 5-10, Sr., guard; Tyler Lovely, 6-2, Sr., forward; Dylan Khalil, 5-10, Jr., guard

Returning lettermen: Nolan Kilimonis, 6-0, Sr., forward; James Bush, 5-9, Jr., guard; Tavante Thornton, 5-10, Jr., guard

Promising newcomers: Angel Delacruz, 6-0, Sr. forward; Jake Cogswell, 6-0, Sr., forward; Marcos McLaughlin, 5-9, Jr., guard; Nate Talirico, 5-8, Jr., guard: Justin Varney, 5-10, Soph., forward; Andrew Pugh, 5-8, Soph., guard

Captains: Dylan Khalil, Colin Grenier, Tyler Lovely, Nolan Kilimonis,

Returning scoring leaders: Dylan Khalil 12.0 ppg, 23 3’s; Tyler Lovely 5.0, Tavanta Thornton 5.0

Returning honorees: None

Fast facts: New assistant Nate Sprackland was a Sanborn quad-captain in 2014-15.

Assistant coaches: Todd Alley, Nate Sprackland, Josh White

Coach Bob Ficker: (14th, 59-213)

