DIVISION 1
Pinkerton
2018-19 season: 4-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning lettermen: Brady Day, 5-10, Sr., guard; Nazair DaBreo, 6-0, Sr., guard; Andy Bolduc, 6-6, Sr., center; Mike Packowski, 6-5, Sr., forward; Andy MacDonald, 6-0, Jr., guard; Jimmy Flynn, 5-11, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Cam Leppert, 6-0, Sr., guard; Miguel Mejia, 5-11, Sr., guard; Will Warriner, 6-3, Jr., forward; Declan Conroy, 6-2, Jr., guard; Justin Dunne, 6-6, Jr., center; Anthony DeSalvo, 6-4, Soph., forward; Jack Withee, 6-5, Soph., center; Anthony Chinn, 6-2, Frosh., guard; Tyrone Chinn, 5-11, Frosh., guard
Captains: Andy MacDonald, Jimmy Flynn
Returning scoring leaders: Brady Day 8.8 ppg, 40 3’s; Andy MacDonald 5.2 ppg, Nazair DaBreo 2.0 ppg
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Brady Day has committed to Kansas State for baseball.
Assistant coaches: Jay Long, Todd Royce, Andy Collins, Ben Huntington, Dave Chase
Coach Peter Rosinski: (18th year, 186-188)
Salem
2018-19 season: 21-4, lost D1 finals
Returning starters (1): Trevor DeMinico, 5-10, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Timmy Spampinato, 5-10, Sr., guard; Michael Ference, 6-0, Sr., forward; John Bennett, 6-0, Sr., forward; Adan Ayala, 5-10, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Alex Devir, 6-2, Sr., forward; Mark Chopelas, 5-8, Jr., guard; Craig Harris, 5-8, Jr., guard; Kaleb Bates, 6-0, Soph., guard; Jacob Bennett, 5-7, Soph., guard; Cameron Kloza, 5-9, Soph., guard; Tyler Valerio, 5-8, Soph., guard
Captains: TBA
Returning scoring leaders: Trevor DeMinico 10.0 ppg, 29 3’s; Michael Ference 5.2 ppg, Timmy Spampinato 3.0 ppg, John Bennett 2.0 ppg
Returning honorees: Trevor DeMinico HM All-D1
Fast facts: Last year’s Salem squad made the state finals for the first time since the back-to-back 2007-08 state title teams. ... John and Jacob Bennett are brothers, Salem’s third set of brothers in the last three years. ... JV Coach Tom Caraballo is the father of 2019 Tribune Super Teamer Zack Caraballo and played at Lawrence High (LHS ’93). Zack is playing at Colby-Sawyer. ... Tyler Valerio is the son of assistant coach and ex-Salem star Juan Valerio.
Assistant coaches: Tom Caraballo, Juan Valerio, Justin Webber, Mike Gravelese
Coach Rob McLaughlin: (10th year, 102-98)
Timberlane
2018-19 season: 2-19, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (4): Calvin Geisler, 6-1, Sr., guard; Donovan Kelley, 5-8, Sr., guard; Kyle Ventola, 5-11, Sr., forward; Bob Olson, 6-2, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Ryan Boggiatto, 5-8, Sr., guard; Cam Ross, 5-11, Sr., forward; Mike Giangregorio, 6-1, Sr., forward; Jared Morrison, 5-11, Sr., guard; Scott Stevenson, 6-3, Sr., center; Luke Surprenant, 6-1, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Max Fabrizio, 5-8, Sr., guard; Kelvin Carrion, 6-2, Jr., forward; Matt Einarson, 6-6, Jr., center; Ashton Ventola, 5-11, Jr., guard; Sean Chanakira, 5-7, Soph., guard; Ethan Stewart, 6-2, Soph., forward
Captains: TBA
Returning scoring leaders: Bob Olson 8.5 ppg, Kyle Ventola 7.7 ppg, Calvin Geisler 7.1 ppg, Cam Ross 4.7 ppg
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Calvin Geisler tore his ACL playing AAU in the spring. Coach Jeff Baumann said, “We’re hoping he’s back in February but it’s a major question mark.” ... Kyle and Ashton Ventola are brothers. ... Mike Giangregorio is ranked 15th out of 303 in his class. ... Cam Ross, Ryan Boggiatto, Donovan Kelley and Giangregorio were mainstays for Coach Baumann on the Owls soccer team. Ross and Boggiatto were Tribune All-Stars. ... Matt Einarson, a 6-6 junior playing varsity for the first time, is making steady progress. ... Marcus Swedberg, a second-year volunteer assistant, is 6-8 and played at Merrimack College (MC ‘16).
Assistant coaches: Bob Dudal, Riley Cassidy, Alex Horgan, Marcus Swedberg
Coach Jeff Baumann: (8th year, 41-109)
Windham
2018-19 season: 4-16, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Riley Desmarais, 5-10, Sr., guard; Matt Logue, 6-1, Sr., forward; Luke Schramm, 6-3, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Austin Carroll, 5-10, Sr., guard; Josh Jezak, 5-11, Sr., guard; Rocky Heres, 6-3, Jr., guard; Cole Peterson, 6-2, Soph., forwardPromising newcomers: Zach Kurgin, 5-10, Sr., guard; Ryan Uddin, 6-0, Jr., guard; Joey DaSilva, 6-1, Jr., guard; Westin Lippold, 6-2, Jr., forward; Chris Billone, 6-3, Soph., forward; Brett Boucher, 6-2, Soph., guard; Ryan Husson, 5-9, Frosh., guard
Captains: Riley Desmarais
Returning scoring leaders: Riley Desmarais 6.7 ppg, 23 3’s; Luke Schramm 5.2 ppg; Cole Peterson 4.4 ppg
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Junior Joey DaSilva, a transfer from Bishop Guertin, averaged 8.7 points in three games in last year’s Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tourney. Coach E.J. Perry called him “a game-changer.” He caught two TD passes for the football team in the fall. ... Riley Desmarais is the Jaguars’ lone captain for the second year in a row. ... Austin Carroll earned an 800 on his math SATs. ... New assistant Dan Gillette is the father of several standout Andover High athletes. ... Freshman Ryan Husson is a triplet with brothers Max and Sam also standout athletes.
Assistant coaches: Dan Gillette, Nick Loomis, Josh Jones, Colin Walker
Coach E.J. Perry: (2nd year, 4-16)
DIVISION 2
Pelham
2018-19 season: 16-6, lost D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters (2): Derek Crowley, 5-9, Sr., guard; Zach Jones, 6-3, Jr., forward;
Returning lettermen: Matt Crowley, 5-9, Sr., guard; Colby Travis, 6-4, Sr., forward; Keegan Garrett, 6-2, Sr., guard; Jake Dumont, 6-1, Jr., guard; Jake Herrling, 5-10, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Drew Brown, 6-2, Sr., guard; Justin Paul, 6-5, Sr., forward; Ryan Bellahrossi, 6-1, Jr. Forward; Andrew Strout, 5-11, Jr., Guard; Jake McGlinchey, 5-10, Soph., Guard; Russ Hamel, 6-0, Soph., Guard
Captains: Derek Crowley
Returning scoring leaders: Derek Crowley 18.9 ppg, Jake Dumont 5.5 ppg, 30 3’s; Zach Jones 4.4 ppg; Matt Crowley 3.5 ppg
Returning honorees: Derek Crowley Eagle-Tribune Super Team
Fast facts: One of the big stories in N.H. is the return of senior Drew Brown after a year at Bradford Christian. He averaged 17.0 ppg with 52 3-pointers as a sophomore Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Pelham. With Brown and Tribune Super Teamer Derek Crowley, the Pythons may be the team to beat. ... Senior Keegan Garrett is ranked No. 1 in his class. ... Russ Hamel won the N.H. Division 3 golf title in the fall.
Assistant coaches: Matt Miller, Mike Crowley
Coach Mike Larson: (4th year, 38-29)
Sanborn
2018-19 season: 3-18, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Colin Grenier, 5-10, Sr., guard; Tyler Lovely, 6-2, Sr., forward; Dylan Khalil, 5-10, Jr., guard
Returning lettermen: Nolan Kilimonis, 6-0, Sr., forward; James Bush, 5-9, Jr., guard; Tavante Thornton, 5-10, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Angel Delacruz, 6-0, Sr. forward; Jake Cogswell, 6-0, Sr., forward; Marcos McLaughlin, 5-9, Jr., guard; Nate Talirico, 5-8, Jr., guard: Justin Varney, 5-10, Soph., forward; Andrew Pugh, 5-8, Soph., guard
Captains: Dylan Khalil, Colin Grenier, Tyler Lovely, Nolan Kilimonis,
Returning scoring leaders: Dylan Khalil 12.0 ppg, 23 3’s; Tyler Lovely 5.0, Tavanta Thornton 5.0
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: New assistant Nate Sprackland was a Sanborn quad-captain in 2014-15.
Assistant coaches: Todd Alley, Nate Sprackland, Josh White
Coach Bob Ficker: (14th, 59-213)
