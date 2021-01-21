Division 1
Pinkerton
2019-20: 11-9-0, lost D1 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen: Ethan Burgess, Sr., forward; Hunter Drouin, Sr., forward; Jake Masterson, Sr., forward; Aidan Price, Sr., forward/defense; Evan Samiotes, Sr., forward; Jonathan Caprigno, Sr., defense; Paul Lescovitz, Sr., goalie; Tylor Pappalardo, Jr., forward; Ryan Leighton, Jr., forward; Lorenzo Corsetto, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Dillon Romano, Jr., defense; Jack Doherty, Soph., forward; Jack McNair, Soph., forward; Damien Carter, Soph., goalie
Captains: TBA
Returning goal leader: Ethan Burgess 15
Returning honorees: Ethan Burgess, All-Division 1 second team
Fast facts: Ethan Burgess is one of the top goal scorers in New Hampshire, with 27 goals in two varsity seasons. ... Hunter Drouin is the brother of two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Mason Drouin (PA ‘20). ... Lorenzo Corsetto is the brother of Gio Corsetto (PA, ‘15), who tallied over 100 career points, and E-T All-Star Dominic (PA ‘13). ... Goalie Paul Lescovitz started two games last winter, going 1-1 including a victory over Manchester Central. ... Coach Sam Littlefield expects big contributions from younger players. ... Tylor Pappalardo’s name is spelled correctly.
Coach: Sam Littlefield (5th year, 54-23-1)
SALEM
2019-20: 12-3-3, lost D1 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen: Spencer Deane, Sr., goalie; Declan Burke, Sr., forward; Aidan Chane, Sr., forward; Ryan Pappalardo, Sr., forward; Ryan Allard, Sr., forward; Sam Maietta., Sr., forward; Ryan Demers, Sr., defense; Austin Salvetti, Sr., forward; Nolan Labossiere, Sr., forward; Jackson Doughty, Jr., forward; Ryan Clarkin, Jr., defense; Michael Prince. Jr., forward; Jack Maietta, Soph., defense; Marcus Bellomo, Soph., forward; Brennan Chane, Soph., forward
Promising newcomer: Colby Savageau, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Ryan Pappalardo, Austin Salvetti
Returning goal leaders: Ryan Pappalardo 24 (led area), Sam Maietta 12, Aidan Chane 8
Returning honorees: Ryan Pappalardo, Eagle-Tribune MVP; Spencer Deane, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Fast facts: Ryan Pappalardo is just the second defending Eagle-Tribune hockey MVP to return to their high school team in the last 10 years. Five MVPs left for junior or prep hockey and three were seniors. The other to return was 2013 MVP Colin Soucy of Central Catholic. ... After sitting out the 2018-19 season, goalie Spencer Deane exploded onto the scene last winter, leading the area with six shutouts. He had a 1.98 goals-against average. ... Austin Salvetti, at 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, may be the biggest and most physical player in New Hampshire. ... Ryan Allard was a top defensive back for the football team, recovering a fumble and blocking an extra point in the D1 semifinals. ... Coach Mark McGinn said freshman goalie Colby Savageau has looked very promising.
Coach: Mark McGinn (22nd year, 270-160-24)
WINDHAM
2019-20: 12-8-0, lost D1 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen: Colin Ross, Sr., defense; Owen Larouco, Sr., forward; Charlie Breen, Sr., forward; Owen Brea, Sr., forward; Aiden Gravell, Jr., defense; Nick Bono, Soph., forward; Stephen Salvador, Soph., forward; Zac Jordan, Soph., forward; Luke Levine, Soph., defense; Vito Mancini, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Carson Geha, Jr., forward; Patrick Eichen, Soph., defense; Nate Crowley, Frosh., forward; Aiden Quaglietta, Frosh., forward; AJ Martino, Frosh., forward; Seamus Ross, Frosh., forward; Hunter Marcin, Frosh., forward; Casey Kramer, Frosh., defense; Andy Sylvain, Frosh., defense; Andrew Trudel, Frosh., defense; Joey Gilbert, Frosh., defense; Ben Breen, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Owen Larouco, Charlie Breen, Aiden Gravell
Returning goal leaders: Owen Brea 8, Charlie Breen 8
Fast facts: The Jaguars graduated Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman Bobby DiCicco and top scorers Mike Montanile (14 goals) and Tommy Langlois (13). ... Vito Mancini posted two shutouts last winter, and made 26 saves in an upset of Salem. Coach Shawn Dunn said Mancini and freshman Ben Breen should make a dynamic goalie duo. ... Dunn said he’s excited about his freshman class, especially the forwards. ... Charlie Breen and Owen Larouco were both Eagle-Tribune soccer All-Stars after leading the Jaguars to the state title. ... Owen Brea excelled for the Northern New England team in Hockey Night in Boston during the summer.
Coach: Shawn Dunn (5th year, 54-27-2)
Division 3
SANBORN-EPPING
2019-20: 0-18-0, did not make tournament
Returning lettermen: Owen Paul, Sr., forward; Zack Somma, Sr., forward; Colin Walker, Sr., defense; Trevor Hovey, Sr., defense; MacKenzie Hickey, Sr., forward; Joe Costanzo, Jr., forward; Josh Radjavitch, Jr., defense; Josh Stevens, Jr., goalie; Aidan Jenkins, Soph., forward; Sam Gosselin, Soph., forward; Colin Dupray, Soph., goalie; Jason Phanuef, Soph., forward; Nelson Olive, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Luke Sabatini, Frosh., forward; Nick Lazzaro, Soph., forward; Cam Larcome, Frosh., forward; Jack Walker, Frosh., forward; Brady Powicki, Soph., forward; Mike Chesley, Frosh., forward; Daven Allard, Frosh., defense
Captains: TBA
Returning goal leaders: N/A
Fast Facts: Josh Radjavitch placed 18th at the New Hampshire Division 3 individual golf tournament this fall. ... Colin Walker is a member of the Indians’ soccer team.
Coach: Kevin Merrick (7th year, 20-94-1)
