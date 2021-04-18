Division 1
Pinkerton
2019 record: 17-4, repeat state champion
Returning starters: Hunter Drouin, Sr., attack; Jackson Morrisette, Sr., midfield; Riley Spellman, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Mason Barbone, Sr., attack; Tony Samiotes, Sr., defense; Declan Turner, Sr., defense; Aidan Price, Sr., midfield; Kiyoshi Dustin, Sr., long stick midfield; Colby Gagnon, Jr., midfield
Newcomers: Andy MacDonald, Sr., midfield; Liam Prescott, Jr., attack; Braydon Bourque, Jr., midfield; Kyle Zirn, Jr., defense; Joey Gallo, Soph., midfield; Michael Uber, Soph., midfield; Tyler LeBlanc, Soph., goalie; Curtis Michaud, Soph., goalie
Captains: Hunter Drouin, Declan Turner
Assistants: Marty Auger, Bryon Murphy, Eric Dugas, Cole Carter
Fast facts: New coach Steve Gaudreau, an assistant since 2018, was hired in the fall of 2019. He has some massive shoes to fill. Brian O’Reilly went 568-162 in 37 years. The NHIAA has had 26 official state tourneys and O’Reilly’s clubs were state champs 12 times (including 2018-19) and runner-up 9 times. Gaudreau is the head of the PA social studies department. He played at St. Anselm and was later the Hawks’ head coach for six years. ... Pinkerton is 3-0 and Colgate recruit Hunter Drouin has 15 goals and Riley Spellman has 8. Hockey-lax whiz Drouin scored 56 goals, fourth most in the area, in 2019. ... Mason Barbone (Salve Regina) and Tony Samiotes (St. Joe’s, Maine) also have made commitments.
Coach Steve Gaudreau: (1st year)
Salem
2019 record: 3-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters/lettermen: Spencer Deane, Sr., midfield; Eli Lumb, Sr., attack; Hunter Day, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Tanner Morgano, Sr., defense/midfield; Chris Hildebrandt, Sr., goalie; Conor Doyle, Sr., midfield; Erick Hoover, Sr., midfield; Dominic Buccheri, Jr., defense; Patrick Poirier, Jr., attack; Jonathan Smith, Jr., long stick midfield; Brennan Shane, Soph., attack; Ryan Clarkin, Soph., defense; Marcus Bellomo, Soph., midfield; Bennett Atkins, Frosh., midfield; Jeremy Poirier, Frosh., utility; Jack Schoenrock, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Eli Lumb, Spencer Deane, Hunter Day
Fast facts: In 2019, Michael Ouellette was the fourth Salem coach in four years. After a tough 2019 season, the Blue Devils have another new coach in Jay Molloy. He was hired in December of 2019. Molloy is a lawyer and was tri-captain for Tufts in 1986. His son, Shane, is a sophomore goalie at Tufts. ... Salem’s top player, Spencer Deane, played early but is out for at least a week with a knee injury. ... Tanner Morgano has shined early on for the Blue Devils, who are 0-2, both losses to Pinkerton. ... Junior captain Hunter Day is the son of assistant Christian Day. New assistant Jake Genest (SHS ‘15) played at Salem and Rivier. ... Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star Spencer Deane (Caldwell) and Eli Lumb (Rivier) have made lax commitments.
Assistants: Christian Day, Jake Genest
Coach Jay Molloy: (1st year)
Division 2
Timberlane
2019 season: 7-9, lost D1 quarterfinals
Returning starters/lettermen: Billy Savage, Sr., defense; Jack Noyes, Sr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Jaiden Lee, Sr., defense; Doug Lancesleeve, Sr., long stick midfield; Cam Noyes, Sr., midfield; Nate Vibber, Sr., midfield; Nick Matthews, Sr., attack; Ryan Freeman, Sr., attack; Nick Canzano, Sr., midfield; Joe Shivell, Jr., defense; Eric George, Jr., attack; Kyle Shaw, Jr., midfield; Ethan Gerry, Jr., midfield; Brayden Bowman, Soph., midfield; Dan Post, Soph., midfield; Braden Perras, Soph., long stick midfield; Brady Marston, Soph., goalie
Captains: Nick Matthews, Billy Savage, Jack Noyes, Ryan Freeman, Nick Canzano
Assistants: J.J. Shivell, Derek Short, Hunter Francoeur
Fast facts: Timberlane has dropped down from Division 1 again to Division 2. ... Junior Joe Shivell is the son of assistant J.J. ... Billy Savage is committed to D2 power Le Moyne. ... Football-lax star Dan Post is the younger brother of ex-Owls star Ben Post. Their brother Jake was a football star. ... Captain Nick Matthews is a 275-pound football standout. ... New assistants Derek Short (2015-16) and Hunter Francoeur (‘15) were captains for Blaszka at Timberlane. ... Timberlane is 0-3.
Coach Ken Blaszka: (6th year, 36-45)
Windham
2019 season: 8-11, lost D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters/lettermen: Nate Levine, midfield; Sawyer Hall, midfield; Evan Conley, attack; Pat Furtado, defense; Stan Jozokos, goalie; Dan Charest, midfield
Promising newcomers: Ryan Bailey, midfield; Adam Burke, long stick midfield; Bryan Desmarais, midfield; Drew Denton, attack; Chase Hunt, goalie; Mason Ketelaar, midfield; Jackson Milano, goalie; Matt O’Connor, attack; Alex Ryan, midfield; Jacob Spalinger, defense; Andrew Trudel, defense; Blake Bazin, midfield
Coach Joe Young: (3rd year, 23-19)
Division 3
Pelham
2019 season: 16-1, D3 runner-up
Returning starters: Jimmy Langenfeld, Sr., defense
Returning letterman: Dylan DeFranzo, Sr., midfield; Keegan McKenney, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Andrew Butler, Sr., defense; Cameron Santolucito, Sr., defense; Matthew Jones, Sr., long-stick midfield; Jon Savage, Sr., goalie; Cam Hyder, Sr., attack; Tyler Katin, Jr., attack; Connor Hamilton, Jr., attack; Cam Clermont, Soph., midfield; Cameron Cooke, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Andrew Butler
Assistants: Colby Larsen, Zach Masiello
Fast facts: Mason Fecteau, who scored 35 goals in 2019, is out for the season with an ACL injury from football. Star goalie Jaxon Snyder transferred after the 2019 season. He’s a senior at Derryfield. ... Senior Jon Savage, who had never played in net, moved from defense. He’s had double-digit saves in the first two games, allowing 16 goals overall but Pelham lost both. ... For the first time, Will DeLanoy has assistants. Colby Larsen, a Windham High grad, is Rivier’s all-time scoring leader with 157 goals. Zach Masiello (PHS ‘15) was a football/lax standout.
Coach Will DeLanoy: (3rd year, 28-3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.