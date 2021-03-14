EXETER — Anyone who believes that it’s defense that wins championships would have loved Saturday’s Division 2 boys state championship game.
Especially if you’re a fan of Lebanon.
The undefeated Raiders (15-0) used a physical man-to-man defense and were block-happy around the basket to stifle Pelham for two and a half quarters. They weathered a gritty Python charge in the final 10 minutes and held on for a 40-33 victory.
“That’s definitely the best defense anyone played against us,” said Pelham coach Mike Larson. “The moment the game started, they were the more physical team. They pushed us back and didn’t give us much.”
Indeed, the Pythons got no good looks at the start and didn’t score a point until Jake Cawthron made a nifty drive to the basket with four minutes left in the quarter. Jake McGlinchey’s driving basket accounted for Pelham’s only other points in the quarter.
Fortunately, Pelham was playing some good defense of its own and only trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and 17-10 at the half.
It was more of the same to start the third quarter as Lebanon extended its lead to 23-12. That seemed plenty comfortable considering Pelham’s offensive woes.
But, suddenly the Pythons caught fire, or at least Jake Dumont did. He nailed two straight 3-pointers and followed with a breakaway layup following a steal to bring Pelham to within one, 23-22, entering the final frame.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we said at halftime that they would come back,” said Lebanon coach Kieth Matte. “That’s a good team that’s hard to keep down.”
Pelham actually took the lead to start the fourth quarter on a Zach Jones basket, 24-23, and five lead changes followed.
After Lebanon claimed the lead for the final time, 30-29, two factors worked against the Pythons in the final four minutes.
First, Lebanon clamped back down on defense and, more important, the Pythons were in foul trouble, sending the Raiders to the bonus. They responded by converting 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“People talk about offense, but we have some talented defensive players and they’re committed to it,” said Matte. “I don’t think we’re super athletic, but we play defense and score enough to win.”
Dumont, who was held scoreless in the first half, led Pelham (16-2) with 12 points while Jones overcame a shaky start to finish with nine points to go along with 12 rebounds. McGlinchey chipped in with eight points.
Defensively, Pelham held Lebanon to its lowest point total of the season.
“We gave it everything we had but they were the better team today and deserved to win,” said Larson. “We’re fortunate to get this far and we had a great season. Three months ago, we didn’t even know if we’d have a season much less get to the title game.”
PAST AND FUTURE
Saturday was the one-year anniversary of when Pelham and Lebanon were scheduled to play in the Division 2 quarterfinals before the COVID pandemic cancelled the rest of the tournament.
“I thought we had the two best teams last year and it was a shame we didn’t play,” said Matte. “We were on the bus when we found out there wouldn’t be a game.”
As for next year, Lebanon could be back in the title game as it returns three starters, including Saturday’s high scorer (Braeden Falzarano with 13 points) and defensive whiz Nyeoti Punni, who frustrated Jones in the first half and had four blocks for the game. Several top reserves also return.
Pelham, meanwhile, graduates four starters, but standout junior guard McGlinchey returns as well as top reserve Dom Herrling, who is a freshman.
“We have a lot of young guys and our JV team was undefeated for the second straight year,” said Larson. “We’ll have a good team.”
Said Matte: “We respect them and I think our programs are similar. Lebanon is a basketball town and I think Pelham probably is as well.
“I’m hoping we’re back in the championship game next year, but it’s in Durham (UNH).”
Lebanon 40, Pelham 33
Division 2 State Final
Lebanon (40): Jackson Stone 1 6-8 8, Calvin Bates 3 0-2 8, Braeden Falzarano 4 4-5 13, Coleman Fabry 1 0-0 3, Karsten Hansens 1 2-2 4, Punni 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 13-18 40
Pelham (33): Jake Herrling 0 0-0 0, Jake McGlinchey 3 2-2 8, Jake Cawthron 1 0-0 2, Jake Dumont 4 1-2 12, Zach Jones 4 1-3 9, Dom Herrling 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 33
3-pointers: Lebanon — Bates 2, Fabry; Pelham — Dumont 3
Lebanon (15-0): 7 10 6 17 — 40
Pelham (16-2): 4 6 12 11 — 33
