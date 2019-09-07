Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Katie Littlefield: (4th year, 38-10)
2018 record: 14-2, lost in Div. 1 semifinals
Returning starters (7): Tri-captain Marley Mailloux, Sr., midfield, E-T All-Star; Tri-captain Mari Shea, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Sarah Collins, Sr., defense, All-D1; Khaliyah Ellis, Sr., goalie; Kate Bennett, Sr., forward; Lily Auger, Sr., defense; Lauren Lisauskas, Sr., forward, 11 goals
Returning lettermen: Emma Johnston, Jr. forward; Abby Jowett, Jr. forward; Justine Doyle, Jr. midfield
Promising newcomers: Quinn Mailloux, Soph., forward
Odds and ends: The Astros have gone 14-2 and lost in the semis each of the last two seasons. ... Coach Katie Van Nostrand is now Katie Littlefield as she was married to Astros hockey coach Sam Littlefield in the offseason. ... Pinkerton commits include Marley Mailloux (Providence), Sarah Collins (Sacred Heart), Kate Bennett (Merrimack), Mari Shea (UNH) and two for lacrosse: Lauren Lisauskas (Georgetown) and Lily Auger (Bryant).
Assistants: Kathie Garrish, Erin Johnston, Kat Kreatz, Bailee Freeman
Salem
Coach John Gatsas: (28th year, 281-124-22)
2018 record: 3-10-1, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Khloe Sicard, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Cailey Sapienza, Sr., back, All-D1 2nd team; Tri-captain Grace Owaida, Sr., midfield; Briana Boucher, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Jaycie Ritter, Sr., goalie; Julia Whitley, Sr., forward; Marisa Hamman, Sr., goalie; Tayla Whittaker, Sr., forward; Julia Acker, Jr., back; Sofia Azzarito, Jr., forward; Kate Chevaire, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Delaney Stone, Sr., back; Amy Murphy, Jr., back; Madison Morales, Jr., midfield; Isabella Buccheri, Jr., forward; Alison Beauchesne, Sr., midfield; Chloe Ross, Jr., back; Mariah Dillon, Soph., back
Candidates: 40
Returning goal leaders: NA
Odds and ends: Salem had won 10 or more games every year from 1996 to 2013 but hasn’t done it the last five years. ... In a season-opening 3-2 loss to Londonderry, Alison Beauchesne and Briana Boucher scored and Jaycie Ritter made 10 saves.
Assistants: Sunna Fulgieri
Timberlane
Coach Melissa Nawn (2nd year, 7-8)
2018 record: 7-8, lost in D1 prelims
Returning starters (5): Co-captain Lily Fay, Sr., midfield, 3 goals, All-D1 2nd team; Ashley Monteiro, Sr., forward; Shawna Ruth, Jr. forward, 2 goals; Skye Priest, Jr., midfield, Maeve Perras, Jr., back
Returning lettermen: Co-captain Sarah Marston, Sr., midfield; Natalie Macaluso, Sr., forward; Baylee Mlocek, Sr., midfield, Delaney Condon, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Meg Query, Sr. goalie; Kailey McCarthy, Jr., back; Emma Antkowiak, Jr., back; Mackenzie Mlocek, Soph., midfield; Brandi Sickel, Frosh., midfield
Candidates: 32
Odds and ends: After winning the 2017 state title, last year was a rebuilding season. ... The coach got married and now goes by Melissa (Grant) Nawn. ... Brandi Sickel is the latest from that gifted athletic family. Her sister, Courtney, is a senior captain at Assumption. ... Mackenzie and Baylee Mlocek are sisters. ... Sophomore Emma Cochrane, who started last year in net with three shutouts, will miss the season (ACL). New starting goalie Meg Query, a senior, started on JVs last year.
Assistants: Larissa Smith
Windham
Coach Katie Blair: (7th year, 87-8-4)
2018 record: 15-2, Division 1 runner-up
Returning starters (8): Tri-captain Ryane Farrell, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Livi Manchester, Sr., forward, 13 goals; tri-captain Mary Johnson, Sr., midfield, All-D1; Kayla Antonucci, Sr., goalie, 10 shutouts; Maddi O’Hare, Jr., forward, 5 goals; Livi Tsestilas, Jr., midfield, 3 goals; Sabrina Lippold, Jr., defense; Amy Lanouette, Soph., midfield
Returning lettermen: Shannon Burke, Sr., defense; Cameron Livingstone, Jr., forward; Cecelia Ponzini, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Ava Milner, Soph., defense; Kenzi Suech, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: The Jags suffered a devastating loss with the transfer of Kate Blaisdell to Hanover. She scored 28 goals last year as a sophomore and has committed to Northeastern. ... For a rather simple name, Kayla Antonucci’s name consistently gets botched by the school and the media. She had 10 shutouts last fall. ... Livi Tsetsilas has sung the national anthem for the Celtic, Red Sox and Patriots. ... After winning the Division 2 title in 2017, the Jags moved up to Division 1, falling in the finale to Winnacunnet.
Assistants: Casey Pohlmeyer, Jen Resmini
Division 2
Sanborn
Coach Vicki Parady-Guay: (18th year, 120-128-11)
2018 record: 7-8, lost in D2 prelims
Returning starters (6): Madison Friedman, Sr., forward; Izzi Giles, Sr., goalie; Ella Cotter, Jr., forward; Mariana D’Amelio, Jr., midfield; Olivia Sullivan, Soph., back; Jocelyne Lampron, Soph., back
Returning lettermen: Krystiana Stefanile, Sr., midfielder; Avery Peters, Sr., forward; Rachel Kelly, Sr., back; Courtney Gelina, Sr., midfield; Laina Costanzo, Sr., forward; Nicole Kolodziej, Sr., defense; Marissa Borgesi, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Abby Brown, Sr., back; Sophia Lang, Soph., midfield; Sarah Kelly, Soph., forward; Ellie Morris, Soph., midfield; Emma Crowe, Soph., goalie; Olivia Dwyer, Frosh., forward
Captains: TBA; Candidates: 35
Odds and ends: Rachel and Sarah Kelly are sisters. ... Jessie Sarette, a former Sanborn Middle School coach, is the new assistant. She played for the Indians in high school. ... Abby Brown is back after missing last year due to injury. ... Laina Costanzo scored in the season-opening 2-1 loss to Oyster River and Izzi Giles made 10 saves.
Assistants: Vickie Ware, Jessie Sarette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.