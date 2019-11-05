N.H. Field Hockey:Pinkerton sweeps Division 1 awards

Pinkerton won all three major awards for New Hampshire Division 1 field hockey.
Senior Mari Shea was voted Offensive MVP and senior Sarah Collins earned Defensive MVP. Katie Littlefield was named Coach of the Year.
The Astros and Windham tied for the best regular-season record (13-1). The Jaguars, who won the Division 1 state title, had two players on the 28-player D1 first team. They were junior Sabrina Lippold and sophomore Amy Lanouette.
Derryfield senior Lindsey Stagg of Windham was Offensive MVP in Division 2.
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
PINKERTON: Mari Shea, Sr.; Sarah Collins, Sr.; SALEM: Chloe Sicard, Sr.
TIMBERLANE: Lily Fay, Sr.; Maeve Perras, Jr.; WINDHAM: Sabrina Lippold, Jr.; Amy Lanouette, Soph.
SECOND TEAM
PINKERTON; Marly Mailloux, Sr.; SALEM: Caily Sapienza, Sr.; Grace Owaida, Sr.; TIMBERLANE: Skye Priest, Jr.; WINDHAM: Livi Manchester, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Offensive MVP: Mari Shea, Pinkerton
Defensive MVP: Sarah Collins, Pinkerton
Coach of Year: Katie Littlefield, Pinkerton
DIVISION 2
FIRST TEAM
PELHAM: Abby Bevens, Sr.; Abbie Patchen, Sr.; SANBORN: Izzi Giles, Sr.; Marianna D’Amelio, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
PELHAM: Madi Robito, Jr.; SANBORN: Krystiana Stefanile, Sr.
MOST VALUABLE
Lindsey Stagg, Derryfield, Sr., (Windham)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.