Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Katie Littlefield: (6th year, 53-16-2)
2020 record: 2-4-2, season cancelled midseason due to COVID
Returning starters (5): Co-captain Quinn Mailloux, Sr., midfield; Co-captain Peyton Knowlton, Sr., midfield; Ava Bennett, Soph., defense; Abby Shawley, Soph., forward; Lark Johnson, Soph., defense
Returning lettermen: Jackie Dubray, Sr., forward; Aili Carney, Jr., defense; Paige Murray, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Sage Wing, Sr., forward; Sophia McAdams, Jr., forward; Natalie Paradzick, Soph., midfield; Izzy Murphy, Soph., forward; Elise LeBlanc, Soph., goalie; Jaelyn Crossman, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: The difficult 2-4-2 2020 season was a rarity for the proud Astro program. ... Ava Bennett (2) and Abby Shawley (1) are the lone returning goal-scorers. ... Pinkerton is off to an 0-2 start. Jaelyn Crossman (2 goals), Jackie Dubray and Sage Wing have scored. Elise LeBlanc has a combined 13 saves. ... Quinn Mailloux’s sister Marley (PA ‘20) starts for Providence College.
Assistants: Kathie Garrish, Erin Johnston
Salem
Coach John Gatsas: (30th year, 285-140-23)
2020 record: 0-6-1, lost D1 first round
Returning starters (5): Tri-captain Ariana Lakos, Sr., forward; Kate Chevaire, Sr., forward; Sophia Quinlan, Jr., back; Jennifer Olson, Soph., forward, 2nd team All-D1; Lyndsay Troisi, Soph., goalie
Returning lettermen: Tri-captain Brynne Kolbert, Sr., midfield; Kaylee DiMarino, Sr., forward; Abigail Thomas, Sr., back; Madison McGinn, Sr., defense; Ava Rastello, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Tri-captain Shayne Santo, Jr., forward; Sophia Tomasello, Jr., forward; Abby Porter, Soph., back; Emerson Poulin, Soph., defense; Grace Brito, Soph., goalie; Madeline Hannon, Frosh., forward; Fareedah Adigun, Frosh., forward; Gabriella Mosto, Frosh., midfield; Emily Young, Frosh., midfield; Madeline Beeley, Frosh., back; Mariella Tomasello, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: Salem lost its opener 5-1 to Exeter. Madeline Hannon scored and Lyndsay Troisi had 12 saves. Then in a 1-1 tie with Nashua South, Fareedah Adigun scored and Grace Brito had 9 saves. ... Ava Rastello is the third of three talented sisters. ... The Tomasellos are sisters. ... Jenny Olson scored a team-high 3 goals last fall. ... Emerson Poulin batted .412 for the state champion softball team.
Assistants: Amy Gagliardi
Timberlane
Coach Bailee Freeman (1st year)
2020 record: 2-4, lost in D1 quarterfinals
Returning players (7): Co-captain Delaney Condon, Sr., forward, 2nd-team All-D1; Co-captain Mackenzie Mlocek, Sr., midfield; Kaitlyn Cullen, Sr., forward; Brandi Sickel, Jr., defense; Rebecca Silva, Jr., midfield; Brandi Garand, Soph., goalie; Alexa Salafia, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Hannah White, Sr., midfield; Morgan Rich, Sr., defense; Kaitlyn Bedard, Sr., defense; Amy DiVito, Sr., forward; Jessica Dow, Jr., forward; Simone Faucher, Soph., defense; Brooke Morin, Soph., defense; Keely Johnston, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: Bailee Freeman replaces Melissa Nawn, who went 15-21 in three seasons. Nawn just had a baby. Freeman, 22, a 2017 Pinkerton grad, is one of the youngest coaches in the state for any sport. She was on the Pinkerton staff the last three years. ... New assistant coach Jessica Soucy works in the Timberlane athletic department. ... Keely Johnston plays the flute in the band. ... In the 5-2 season opening loss to Winnacunnet, Kaitlyn Cullen and Delaney Condon scored and Brandi Garand was credited with a whopping 31 saves. Then in a 3-3 tie with Londonderry, Condon had two goals and Cullen one.
Assistants: Jessica Soucy
Windham
Coach Katie Blair: (7th year, 83-8-2)
2020 record: 10-0, repeat Division 1 state champ
Returning starters (6): Co-captain Amy Lanouette, Sr., midfield, two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP; Co-captain Ava Milner, Sr., defense; Cecilia Ponzini, Sr., forward; Kenzie Suech, Jr., forward; Sophia Ponzini, Soph., midfield; Ava Sanchez, Soph., midfield
Returning lettermen: Evie Collins, Sr., defense; Mia Gallenelli, Soph., forward; Ava Pelletier, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Angelina Jacobellis, Sr., forward; Becca Rothenberg, Sr., defense; Lilly O’Loughlin, Jr., midfield; Heather Brayer, Jr., defense; Liv Moeckel, Frosh., defense; Sophie Manchester, Frosh., midfield; Annie Mitchell, Frosh., goalie; Sarah Adamske, Jr., forward; Ella Reeners, Soph., defense; Livy Rondeau, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: Ava Sanchez scored in the season-opening 1-1 tie with BG. Then Kenzie Suech, who is being recruited by Division 1 schools, scored twice in a 7-0 win over Nashua North. ... Returning senior starting goalie Kamdyn Clementi isn’t playing this season. ... Assistant Alexis Miedico took a coaching job at Merrimack, where she played. ... New assistant Anna Desjardin was a 2017 Tribune All-Star for Windham. ... Top returning goal scorers are Cecilia Ponzini (19), Sophia Ponzini (5) and Amy Lanouette (4). ... Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Amy Lanouette (Penn recruit), Heather Brayer and Ava Sanchez are all in the top 10 academically in their classes.
Assistants: Jen Resmini, Anna Desjardin
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Emma Brown: (2nd year, 5-3)
2020 record: 5-3, lost in D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters (2): Co-captain Reese Patchen, Sr., defense; Co-captain Brooke Slaton, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Kaleigh Davis, Sr., midfield; Molly Coakley, Soph., forward; Jessica Bevens, Soph., midfield; Makena Truong, Sr., defense
Promising newcomers: Addison Breault, Frosh., goalie; Lauren Lacoss, Soph., forward; Lydia Ouellette, Jr., forward; Sarah Bellahrossi, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: Brooke Slaton scored 3 goals last season. ... Co-captain Reese Patchen is ranked No. 2 in her class and vice president of the class. Patchen also was a lacrosse quad-captain last spring. ... Kaleigh Davis is ranked third in the class and Makena Truong is No. 5. ... Jessica Bevens is the third of three talented Bevens sisters to play for the Pythons. Her sisters play at St. Anselm.
Assistant: Laura Hasychak
Sanborn
Coach Vicki Parady-Guay: (20th year, 134-141-11)
2020 record: 5-6, lost in D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters (7): Olivia Sullivan, Sr., back; Jocelyne Lampron, Sr., back; Sophia Lang, Sr., midfield; Sarah Kelly, Sr., forward; Ellie Morris, Sr., forward; Emma Crowe, Sr., goalie, All-D2 (injured); Olivia Dwyer, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Abby Regis, Sr., forward; Kate Lussier, Jr., back; Abbie Lucas, Jr., midfield; Kate Boutin, Soph., midfield; Sophia Borgesi, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Hannah Mullen, Jr., forward; Katelyn Talarico, Jr., forward; Shayla Gillis, Jr., forward; Roxanne Quinno, Sr., forward; Alexa Flanagan, Soph., midfield; Allie Bezanson, Soph., forward; Tressa Blomberg, Soph., goalie; Jolena Flanagan, Soph., back; Jocelyne Guy, Soph., back
Odds and ends: Standout goalie Emma Crowe suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the spring while playing for the softball team. Tressa Blomberg will start in net. ... The Indians haven’t named captains yet. ... Ellie Morris, Sarah Kelly and Olivia Dwyer all had four goals last year. ... Alexa and Jolena Flanagan are no relation.
Assistants: Vickie Ware, Jessie Sarette
