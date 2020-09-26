Division 1

Pinkerton

Coach Katie Littlefield: (5th year, 51-12)

2019 record: 13-2, lost in Div. 1 quarterfinals

Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Emma Johnston, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Abby Jowett, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Justine Doyle, Sr., forward; Eliza Taylor, Sr., defense

Returning lettermen: Lauren Riviere, Sr., midfielder; Kylie Coupal, Sr., goalie; Aleks Carney, Sr., forward; Quinn Mailloux, Jr., midfield; Peyton Knowlton, Jr., forward

Promising newcomers: Ava Bennett, Frosh., forward; Abby Shawley, Frosh., forward; Lark Johnson, Frosh., defense; Paige Murray, Frosh., midfield

Odds and ends: No. 8 Merrimack stunned No. 1 Pinkerton in the 2019 quarterfinals. ... Abby Shawley and Emma Johnston scored in the opener, a 2-2 tie with Londonderry on Sept. 21. Kylie Coupal had 12 saves. ... Leading returning scorer Justine Doyle scored 9 goals last year. She’s committed to New Haven for lacrosse.

Assistants: Kathie Garrish, Erin Johnston, Kat Kreatz, Bailee Freeman

Salem

Coach John Gatsas: (29th year, 285-134-22)

2019 record: 4-10, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (5): Briana Boucher, Sr., forward; Julia Acker, Sr., back; Sofia Azzarito, Sr., forward; Madison Morales, Sr., midfield; Kate Chevaire, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Amy Murphy, Sr., back; Isabella Buccheri, Sr., forward; Chloe Ross, Sr., back

Promising newcomers: Ariana Lakos, Jr., forward; Jennifer Olson, Frosh., forward; Lyndsay Troisi, Frosh., goalie

Odds and ends: Salem had won 10 or more games every year from 1996 to 2013 but hasn’t done it the last six years. ... New assistant Amy Gagliardi is a Salem High English teacher who was an All-Division 1 player for Bedford in 2015. ... Talented freshman Lyndsay Troisi is experienced and will start in net. ... Leading returning scorer Briana Boucher scored 2 goals last fall.

Assistants: Amy Gagliardi

Timberlane

Coach Melissa Nawn (3rd year, 13-17)

2019 record: 6-9, lost in D1 first round

Returning starters (6): Tri-captain Emma Antkowiak, Sr., back; Tri-captain Skye Priest, Sr., midfield, second-team All-Division 1; Tri-captain Maeve Perras, Sr., back, All-Division 1; Shawna Ruth, Sr., forward; Kailey McCarthy, Sr., back; Delaney Condon, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Averie Bowman, Sr., forward; Mackenzie Mlocek, Jr., midfield; Emma Cochrane, Jr., midfield; Brandi Sickel, Soph., midfield

Promising newcomers: Brandi Garand, Frosh., goalie

Odds and ends: After winning the 2017 state title, the Owls have had two straight losing seasons. ... Emma Cochrane missed last year with an ACL injury. ... Freshman Brandi Garand will start in net. ... The leading returning goal scorers are Shawna Ruth (3) and Delaney Condon (2).

Assistants: Larissa Smith

Windham

Coach Katie Blair: (6th year, 73-8-2)

2019 record: 16-1, Division 1 state champ

Returning starters (6): Maddie O’Hare, Sr., forward; Livi Tsestilas, Sr., midfield; Sabrina Lippold, Sr., defense, Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Amy Lanouette, Jr., midfield, Eagle-Tribune MVP; Ava Milner, Jr., defense; Kenzie Suech, Soph., forward

Returning lettermen: Cameron Livingstone, Sr., forward; Alex Perkins, Sr., defense; Cecelia Ponzini, Jr., forward; Evie Collins, Jr., midfield

Promising newcomers: Kamdyn Clementi, Jr., goalie; Sophia Ponzini, Frosh., midfield

Odds and ends: Tryouts were delayed until Sept. 24 due to a COVID breakout at the school. ... The Jags have made the state finals seven times in the last eight years. ... Cecelia and Sophia Ponzini are sisters who will both start. ... Maddie O’Hare is a Holy Cross commit. ... Ex-Merrimack and Windham player Alexis Miedico is a new assistant.

Assistants: Casey Pohlmeyer, Jen Resmini, Alexis Miedico

Division 2

Pelham

Coach Emma Brown: (1st year)

2019 record: 11-4, lost in D2 quarterfinals

Returning starters (6): Tri-captain Gwen Dahlinger, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Madi Robito, Sr., forward, second-team All-Division 2; Tri-captain Sydney Nutter, Sr., forward; Becca Dauteuil, Sr., midfield; Megan Frechette, Sr., defense; Kaleigh Davis, Jr., midfield

Returning lettermen: Sarah Giniewicz, Sr., goalie; Brooke Slaton, Soph., midfield

Promising newcomers: Jackelyn Cawthron, Sr., link; Braylynn Buckley, Sr., link; Reese Patchen, Jr., defense

Odds and ends: New coach Emma Brown takes over for Lauren DiRenzo, who had a brilliant four-year run (52-12-1). Brown teaches at Pelham Memorial School and was an assistant at Oyster River. She was all-Division 1 at Exeter High (EHS ‘16) and just graduated from UNH. ... Leading returning goal-scorers are Madi Robito (9) and Sydney Nutter (4).

Assistant: Laura Hasychak

Sanborn

Coach Vicki Parady-Guay: (19th year, 129-135-11)

2019 record: 9-7, lost in D2 quarterfinals

Returning starters (4): Ella Cotter, Sr., forward; Mariana D’Amelio, Sr., midfield, All-Division 2; Olivia Sullivan, Jr., back; Jocelyne Lampron, Jr., back

Returning lettermen: Marissa Borgesi, Sr., forward

Promising newcomers: Sophia Lang, Jr., midfield; Sarah Kelly, Jr., forward; Ellie Morris, Jr., midfield; Emma Crowe, Jr., goalie; Olivia Dwyer, Soph., forward

Odds and ends: Sanborn is off to a 2-1 start with wins over Oyster River and St. Thomas and a loss to Pelham. ... Returning goal leaders are Ella Cotter (6) and Marissa Borgesi (3).

Assistants: Vickie Ware, Jessie Sarette

