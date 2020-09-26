Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Katie Littlefield: (5th year, 51-12)
2019 record: 13-2, lost in Div. 1 quarterfinals
Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Emma Johnston, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Abby Jowett, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Justine Doyle, Sr., forward; Eliza Taylor, Sr., defense
Returning lettermen: Lauren Riviere, Sr., midfielder; Kylie Coupal, Sr., goalie; Aleks Carney, Sr., forward; Quinn Mailloux, Jr., midfield; Peyton Knowlton, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Ava Bennett, Frosh., forward; Abby Shawley, Frosh., forward; Lark Johnson, Frosh., defense; Paige Murray, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: No. 8 Merrimack stunned No. 1 Pinkerton in the 2019 quarterfinals. ... Abby Shawley and Emma Johnston scored in the opener, a 2-2 tie with Londonderry on Sept. 21. Kylie Coupal had 12 saves. ... Leading returning scorer Justine Doyle scored 9 goals last year. She’s committed to New Haven for lacrosse.
Assistants: Kathie Garrish, Erin Johnston, Kat Kreatz, Bailee Freeman
Salem
Coach John Gatsas: (29th year, 285-134-22)
2019 record: 4-10, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (5): Briana Boucher, Sr., forward; Julia Acker, Sr., back; Sofia Azzarito, Sr., forward; Madison Morales, Sr., midfield; Kate Chevaire, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Amy Murphy, Sr., back; Isabella Buccheri, Sr., forward; Chloe Ross, Sr., back
Promising newcomers: Ariana Lakos, Jr., forward; Jennifer Olson, Frosh., forward; Lyndsay Troisi, Frosh., goalie
Odds and ends: Salem had won 10 or more games every year from 1996 to 2013 but hasn’t done it the last six years. ... New assistant Amy Gagliardi is a Salem High English teacher who was an All-Division 1 player for Bedford in 2015. ... Talented freshman Lyndsay Troisi is experienced and will start in net. ... Leading returning scorer Briana Boucher scored 2 goals last fall.
Assistants: Amy Gagliardi
Timberlane
Coach Melissa Nawn (3rd year, 13-17)
2019 record: 6-9, lost in D1 first round
Returning starters (6): Tri-captain Emma Antkowiak, Sr., back; Tri-captain Skye Priest, Sr., midfield, second-team All-Division 1; Tri-captain Maeve Perras, Sr., back, All-Division 1; Shawna Ruth, Sr., forward; Kailey McCarthy, Sr., back; Delaney Condon, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Averie Bowman, Sr., forward; Mackenzie Mlocek, Jr., midfield; Emma Cochrane, Jr., midfield; Brandi Sickel, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Brandi Garand, Frosh., goalie
Odds and ends: After winning the 2017 state title, the Owls have had two straight losing seasons. ... Emma Cochrane missed last year with an ACL injury. ... Freshman Brandi Garand will start in net. ... The leading returning goal scorers are Shawna Ruth (3) and Delaney Condon (2).
Assistants: Larissa Smith
Windham
Coach Katie Blair: (6th year, 73-8-2)
2019 record: 16-1, Division 1 state champ
Returning starters (6): Maddie O’Hare, Sr., forward; Livi Tsestilas, Sr., midfield; Sabrina Lippold, Sr., defense, Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Amy Lanouette, Jr., midfield, Eagle-Tribune MVP; Ava Milner, Jr., defense; Kenzie Suech, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Cameron Livingstone, Sr., forward; Alex Perkins, Sr., defense; Cecelia Ponzini, Jr., forward; Evie Collins, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Kamdyn Clementi, Jr., goalie; Sophia Ponzini, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: Tryouts were delayed until Sept. 24 due to a COVID breakout at the school. ... The Jags have made the state finals seven times in the last eight years. ... Cecelia and Sophia Ponzini are sisters who will both start. ... Maddie O’Hare is a Holy Cross commit. ... Ex-Merrimack and Windham player Alexis Miedico is a new assistant.
Assistants: Casey Pohlmeyer, Jen Resmini, Alexis Miedico
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Emma Brown: (1st year)
2019 record: 11-4, lost in D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters (6): Tri-captain Gwen Dahlinger, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Madi Robito, Sr., forward, second-team All-Division 2; Tri-captain Sydney Nutter, Sr., forward; Becca Dauteuil, Sr., midfield; Megan Frechette, Sr., defense; Kaleigh Davis, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Sarah Giniewicz, Sr., goalie; Brooke Slaton, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Jackelyn Cawthron, Sr., link; Braylynn Buckley, Sr., link; Reese Patchen, Jr., defense
Odds and ends: New coach Emma Brown takes over for Lauren DiRenzo, who had a brilliant four-year run (52-12-1). Brown teaches at Pelham Memorial School and was an assistant at Oyster River. She was all-Division 1 at Exeter High (EHS ‘16) and just graduated from UNH. ... Leading returning goal-scorers are Madi Robito (9) and Sydney Nutter (4).
Assistant: Laura Hasychak
Sanborn
Coach Vicki Parady-Guay: (19th year, 129-135-11)
2019 record: 9-7, lost in D2 quarterfinals
Returning starters (4): Ella Cotter, Sr., forward; Mariana D’Amelio, Sr., midfield, All-Division 2; Olivia Sullivan, Jr., back; Jocelyne Lampron, Jr., back
Returning lettermen: Marissa Borgesi, Sr., forward
Promising newcomers: Sophia Lang, Jr., midfield; Sarah Kelly, Jr., forward; Ellie Morris, Jr., midfield; Emma Crowe, Jr., goalie; Olivia Dwyer, Soph., forward
Odds and ends: Sanborn is off to a 2-1 start with wins over Oyster River and St. Thomas and a loss to Pelham. ... Returning goal leaders are Ella Cotter (6) and Marissa Borgesi (3).
Assistants: Vickie Ware, Jessie Sarette
