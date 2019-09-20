Pelham loses heartbreaker
MILFORD, N.H. — A failed 2-point conversion pass on the final play of the overtime was the difference as Milford held off upset-minded Pelham, 14-13.
In the extra session, Sean Hanrahan scored on a 1-yard run and the kick made it 14-7 Milford. Pelham’s Colby Travis then grabbed a 10-yard pass from Ian Hoey. But the 2-point pass was incomplete.
Milford 14, Pelham 13 (OT)
Pelham (1-2): 7 0 0 0 6 — 13
Milford (3-0): 0 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
P – Matt Muise 2 run (Jake Herrling kick) 9:47
Fourth Quarter
M – Gavin Urda 5 run (Colin Gregg kick) 9:04
OVERTIME
M – Sean Hanrahan 1 Run (Gregg kick)
P – Colby Travis 10 pass from Ian Hoey (failed 2pt pass)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: MILFORD (50-212): Caden Zalenski 8-65; Emmanuel Ughu 11-49; Sean Hanrahan 8-32; Login Barnhill 5-30; Gavin Urda 14-21; Matt Hannon 4-15; PELHAM: (22-63): Charlie Katin 10-29; Jake Herrling 2-22; Matt Muise 5-13; Ian Hoey 3-1; Colby Travis 2 (minus 2)
PASSING: PEL – Hoey – 5-10-1, 51; MILF – Urda 4-12-1; 47
RECEIVING: PEL – Travis 3-36; Muise 1-3; Katin 1-12; MILF – Hanrahan 1-20; Joe Shepard 1-10; Eric Hussey 1-12; Hannon 1-5
