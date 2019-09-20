SALEM — After a tough loss in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown last week against Londonderry, Salem showed its mettle in a 23-0 shutout win over Concord.
The 2-1 Blue Devils boasted a pair of 100-yard rushers in seniors Josh Maroun (17-124, TD) and Riley Mulvey (14-117, TD). Jake Brady hauled in a TD pass from Kaleb Bates and booted a 34-yard field goal. Blue Devils coach Rob Pike said, “We responded well after last week (42-26 loss) when we gave up a lot of big plays. It was just really solid defense all-around.” The Tide never even got into the red zone as Salem posted its second shutout of the young season.There was plenty to praise on the defense, which was highlighted by Andrew Sullivan (fumble recovery), inside linebacker Brady who was “all over the field,” defensive back Brandon Wall and lineman Josh Ozoria. Salem is at Timberlane Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Timberlane loses big to Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The tough start to the season for the Timberlane football team continued.
Londonderry, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 1 by the Union Leader, took it the Owls, 56-7 throttling.
The Owls (0-3) scored their lone touchdown when Cameron Lovett returned a kickoff 85 yards to the house to make it a 7-7 game in the first quarter.
But from there, it was all Londonderry (3-0). The Lancers ripped off 49 unanswered points over the next three quarters.
Dylan Coyle and Caleb Vlack led the Owls with five tackles each. Timberlane hosts Salem Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Astros run past Little Green
MANCHESTER – One week before its showdown with unbeaten border-rival Londonderry, Pinkerton ran itself above the .500 mark with a convincing performance Friday night at Gill Stadium.
Doing what they always have done best, the Astros eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark for the second straight week while scoring the game’s first five touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Manchester Central.
“I like running clocks as long as they’re not against me,” O’Reilly said. “Next week is just one game. We don’t focus on just one game. We focus on the whole season getting better.”
After surviving Central’s game-opening drive that lasted 14 plays and went 85 yards before running out of downs, Pinkerton took control with its rushing attack.
Jake MacInnis, who entered with 298 yards rushing through the first two games, first capped an 88-yard drive with a 4-yard run for his first rushing touchdown of the season.
A Thomas Macdonald fumble recovery set up the Astros (2-1) for a 32-yard David Clark touchdown early in the second.
MacInnis scored each of the next two rushing touchdowns, the second of which was set up by a 42-yard tipped completion to Clark from Jeff Potvin. Evan Wilson finished the scoring with an 11-yard run midway through the third quarter for a 35-0 lead.
First win for Jags’ Byrne
MANCHESTER — First-year Windham coach Jack Byrne is going to remember this one for a while.
But it’s not just because he picked up his first win as a head coach, as his Jags took down Manchester Memorial 35-7. It’s mainly because of who he was surrounded by.
“For me, it just feels good because we have a staff that’s all of my close friends,” said Byrne. “And we had to do a lot of work to get there. To be able to do it with this crew and these kids was pretty special. It’s going to be a pretty cool memory for a long time.”
Windham (1-2) struck early on a Bobby DiCicco 12-yard run, then added another score when backup quarterback Stephen Mague hit Cole Peterson on a 70-yard bomb.
“Stephen really had a great game in his first start,” said Byrne. “It was a complete first game. He’s a really great athlete.”
The Jags had a comfortable 28-0 lead at halftime after DiCicco recovered a fumble 45 yards for a score and Riley Desmarais added a 6-yard TD scamper. It was a quick second half as the Jags cruised to victory, with Keegan Parke adding a 4-yard run to finish the scoring.
Jackson Milano and Peterson were standouts on defense for Windham, which host Manchester Central on Friday (7 p.m.).
Londonderry 56, Timberlane 7
Timberlane (0-3): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Londonderry (3-0): 21 14 14 7 — 56
First Quarter
L — Jake McEachern 43 run (Zach Fawcett kick), 8:22
T — Cameron Lovett 85 kickoff return (Michael Giangregorio kick), 8:06
L — Alex Tsetsilas 39 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), 6:57
L — Tsetsilas 29 run (Fawcett kick), 2:18
Second Quarter
L — Cole Keegan 25 pass from McEachern (Fawcett kick), 8:38
L — Jeffrey Wiedenfeld 23 run (Fawcett kick), 2:41
Third Quarter
L — Matt Jones 25 pass from Dylan McEachern (Fawcett kick), 9:01
L — D. McEachern 9 run (Fawcett kick), 5:24
Fourth Quarter
L — Aiden Washington 24 run (Fawcett kick), 3:26
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: LONDONDERRY (35-350): Jeffrey Wiedenfeld 9-132, Jake McEachern 2-46, Dylan McEachern 7-46, Tyler Kayo 5-32, Cole Keegan 2-30, Alex Tsetsilas 1-29, Aiden Washington 1-24, Brandon Drake 2-6, Eric Raza 2-6, Riley Boles 1-4, Will Reyes 1-3, Blaine Hopkins 1-2, Robbie Derhak 1-(-10); TIMBERLANE (26-29): Daniel Post 5-27, Ian Wilson 2-21, Dominic Pallaria 7-6, Caleb Vlack 2-1, Cameron Lovett 3-(-6), Jared Morrison 2-(-9), Evan Sapienza 5-(-11)
PASSING: LOND — Jake McEachern 4-5-0, 83, Dylan McEachern 1-1-0, 25; TIMB — Jared Morrison 6-15-0, 64, Kameron Chasse 2-4-0, 6
RECEIVING: LOND — Tsetsilas 2-49, Keegan 1-25, Matt Jones 1-25, Tyler Kayo 1-9; TIMB — Robert Olson 2-29, Lovett 2-19, Sapienza 1-14, Ian Wilson 1-4, Pallaria 1-2, Kody Bartose 1-2
Windham 35, Memorial 7
Windham (1-2): 14 14 7 0 — 35
Memorial (1-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
Wind — Bobby DiCicco 12 run (Adam Burke)
Wind — Cole Peterson 70 pass from Stephen Mague (Burke kick)
Second Quarter
Wind — DiCicco 45 fumble recovery (Burke kick)
Wind — Riley Desmarais 6 run (Burke kick)
Third Quarter
Wind — Keegan Parke 4 run (Burke)
Pinkerton 35, Man. Central 7
Pinkerton (2-1): 7 21 7 0 — 35
Manchester Central (1-2): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
Pinkerton — Jake MacInnis 4 run (Brandon Roy kick) 3:36
Second Quarter
Pinkerton — David Clark 32 run (Roy kick) 10:18
Pinkerton — MacInnis 12 run (Roy kick) 5:07
Pinkerton — MacInnis 14 run (Roy kick) 0:46.5
Third Quarter
Pinkerton — Evan Wilson 11 run (Roy kick) 6:31
Fourth Quarter
Central — Aidan Kelley 28 run (Benjamin Mikus kick) 3:56
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (36-318) — MacInnis 9-111, Clark 4-92, Jacob Albert 7-76, Jack Mackiernan 1-23, Wilson 4-19, Will Brown 4-18, Cole Yennaco 3-11, Hayden Shattuck 2-(-5), Patrick Cotnoir 1-(-5), Jeff Potvin 1-(-11); Manchester Central (31-168) — Luis Sanchez 13-74
PASSING: Pinkerton (3-4-1, 73 yards) — Jeff Potvin 3-4-0, 73, Shattuck 0-1-1; Manchester Central (7-23-0, 75) — Tyler Filroy 5-15-0, 62
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Clark 1-42, Wilson 1-20, MacInnis 1-11; Manchester Central — Shawn McGarvey 4-36
Salem 23, Concord 0
Concord (0-3): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (2-1): 3 7 13 0 — 23
First Quarter
Jake Brady 34 FG
Second Quarter
Josh Maroun 5 run, Brady kick
Third Quarter
Riley Mulvey 23 run, Brady kick
Jake Brady 32 pass from Kaleb Bates, kick fail
SALEM LEADERS
RUSHING: Josh Maroun 17-124, Riley Mulvey 14-117, Brandon Wall 4-21, Jake Brady 1-1, Jay Washington 2-6, Tommy Ahlers 2-5
PASSING: Kaleb Bates 2-7-0 int, 57
RECEIVING: Jake Brady 1-32, Aidan McDonald 1-25
