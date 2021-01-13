N.H. Football

The top two awards in New Hampshire Division 1 South football went to locals.
Salem’s Steve Abraham was named Coach of the Year in his first year as head coach. Windham’s multi-talented standout Joey DaSilva was named Special Teams MVP. An overall MVP was not chosen.
In Division 3, champion Pelham swept the top honors with Jake Herrling overall MVP and Tom Babaian Coach of the Year.
All-NH Football
All-DIVISION I
SOUTH OFFENSE
Kyle Gora (QB) Alvirne; Aidan McDonald (RB) Salem; Dante Fernandes (RB) Salem; Stephen Mague (RB) Windham; Anthony DeSalvo (TE) Pinkerton; Eric Raza (WR) Londonderry; Jack Dailey (OL) Salem; Hayden Fielder (OL) Londonderry; Dan Gear (OL) Londonderry; Logan Robinson (OL) Pinkerton; Thomas Macdonald (OL) Pinkerton; Eli Nicolopoulos (OL) Windham; Joey DaSilva (utility) Windham
SOUTH DEFENSE
EJ Donovan (DL) Londonderry; Jake Naar (DL) Londonderry; Noah Poulin (DL) Salem; Alex Lawson (DL) Alvirne; Jackson Milano (DL) Windham; Evan Wilson (LB) Pinkerton; Jake Brady (LB) Salem; Wil Reyes (LB) Londonderry; Robbie Derhak (LB) Londonderry; Riley Boles (DB) Londonderry; Lucas Seaman (DB) Londonderry; Jack Milos (DB) Salem; Kaleb Bates (DB) Salem.
HONORABLE MENTION
SALEM: Cody Clement (QB); Michael Boutin (TE); Jordan Scott (OL), Tanner Morgano (DL), Tommy Ahlers (LB), Ryan Allard (DB)
PINKERTON: Jacob Albert (RB); Nathan Burris (OL), Edward Van De Veen (DL), Salem; Jack Mackiernan (LB), Cole Yennaco (DB), Andrew Guillmette (DB)
WINDHAM: Zack Leclerc (OL), James Comeau (DL), Westin Lippold (DB)
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Special Teams MVP: Joey DaSilva, Windham
Coach of Year: Steve Abraham, Salem
DIVISION II
SEACOAST CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM (Local athletes):
TIMBERLANE: Dom Pallaria, (RB); Ethan Stewart (ATH); Robert Olson (WR), Nick Matthews (OL), Kaeleb Moley (OL), Caleb Vlack (DB), Cooper Kelley (LB), Evan Roeger (DL); Bryce Parker (DL)
SANBORN: Tavante Thornton (RB); Damien Easter (OL), Ethan Dubois (LB), Connor Fitzgerald (DL)
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM (Local athletes):
PELHAM: Jake Herrling (RB); Ethan Demmons (RB) Pelham; Zach Jones (TE); Noah Coppinger (OL); Mason Fecteau (DB); Matt Jones (DE)
HONORABLE MENTION
PELHAM: Tony Zolt; Ethan Giniewicz; Jake Travis, Kevin Bodenrader; Cam Santolucito
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
MVP: Jake Herrling, Pelham, Sr.
Coach of Year: Tom Babaian, Pelham
