DIVISION 1
PINKERTON
2019 season: 19-2, D1 runner-up
Returning starters/lettermen: Caroline Daziel, Sr., attack; Justine Doyle, Sr., midfield; Abby Jowett, Sr., attack; Amy Quigley, Sr., attack; Allison Lamphere, Jr., midfield; Kristina Packowski, Jr., defense; Caitlin Seleny, Jr., attack; Lauren Sweeney, Jr., goalieLetterman: Haley Davis, Sr., defense; Naomi Menczywor, Sr., goalie; Liz Fournier, Jr., defense; Tatum Howe, Jr., midfield; Emma Thompson, Jr., defense; Erin Tewksbury, Jr., defense; Peyton Knowlton, Jr., attack; Lilyanne Jeanes, Soph., midfield; Emma Madsen, Frosh., defense; Isabella Pinardi, Frosh., attack
Captains: Caroline Daziel, Abby Jowett, Justine Doyle
Fast facts: Liz Fournier transferred in from Timberlane and Emma Thompson from Pelham. ... New assistant Kevin Lamphere played at Pinkerton and is father of Allison, who has committed to Merrimack. ... Division 2 commits are Caroline Daziel (Flagler), Abby Jowett (Bentley) and Justine Doyle (New Haven). ... Caroline Daziel is the fourth sister to play for dad at Pinkerton. ... Pinkerton is 3-0 and Caroline Daziel, Abby Jowett and Allison Lamphere each have a 5-goal game.
Assistants: Jackie Driscoll, Jerry Kraus, Kevin Lamphere
Coach Rob Daziel: (9th year, 128-33)
Salem
2019 season: 3-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters/lettermen: Amy Murphy, Sr., defense; Ariana Lakos, Jr., midfield; Emily Wilson, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Isabella Buccheri, Sr., attack; Kimberly Lopez, Sr., midfield; Madison Morales, Sr., defense; Madison McGinn, Jr., defense; Riley Devine, Jr., attack; Niamh Edwards, Jr., attack; Katelyn Moore, Jr., attack; Ava Donahue, Soph., defense; Alison Ringdahl, Soph., attack; Chloe Stone, Soph., attack; Shayne Santo, Soph., attack; Faith Hoover, Soph., defense; Abby Porter, Frosh., goalie; Kelsey McGibbon, Frosh., defense; Paige Frias, Frosh., midfield; Meg O’Callaghan, Frosh., midfield
Captains: none
Fast facts: Amanda Swiezynski, who played basketball at Villanova, is a new assistant. The Exeter High grad is a phys ed teacher at Woodbury Middle School. ... Chloe Stone is assistant Bill’s daughter. ... Madison McGinn is the daughter of Salem hockey coach Mark McGinn. ... Isabella Buccheri will be playing at Fitchburg State. ... Salem is off to an 0-2 start, both losses to Pinkerton.
Assistants: Amanda Swiezynski, Ricky Oliver, Bill Stone
Coach John Gatsas: (4th year, 5-41)
DIVISION 2
Timberlane
2019 season: 1-13, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters/lettermen: Averie Bowman, Sr., midfield; Rachel Vaughn, Sr., defense; Emma Antkowiak, Sr., attack; Monica Bajgrowicz, Sr., midfield; Sydney Monahan, Sr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Lauren Oliver, Sr., defense; Madison Pettengill, Sr., midfield; Emily Alberti, Jr., midfield; Kendall Morrill, Jr., attack; Callie Fitzgerald, Jr., attack; Molly Blackadar, Jr., attack; Anna Alberti, Jr., defense; Britt Brogna, Jr., defense; Charlotte Hosterman, Soph., goalie; Rebecca Silva, Soph., midfielder
Captains: Madison Pettengill, Averie Bowman
Fast facts: Tom Alberti replaces Meghan Hickey, who went 7-22 in two seasons. He was a two-year assistant who was hired in February 2020. Alberti also coaches at Houlagan’s Lacrosse/Seacoast United. ... Anna and Emily Alberti are the coach’s daughters. ... Kendall Morrill is back from ACL surgery seven months ago. ... The Owls are 0-2, both losses to Winnacunnet. Averie Bowman has 4 goals. ... Kendall Morrill and Anna Alberti are both in the top 15 students in Timberlane’s junior class. ... For the first time this spring, Timberlane has a girls youth lacrosse program. ... Lauren Oliver plans to play at University of New England.
Assistants: Helena Bird, Erin Donnelly
Coach Tom Alberti: (1st year)
Windham
2019 season: 10-8, lost D2 semis
Returning starters/lettermen: Alex Perkins, Sr., goalie; Sabrina Lippold, Sr., defense; Paige DeVries, Sr., defense; Payton Furnari, Sr., defense; Bella Connelly, Jr., midfield; Morgan Ross, Jr., attack; Cali Behling, Jr., attack; Cecilia Ponzini, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Maria Killian, Soph., attack; Chloe Hall, Frosh., attack; Sophie Ponzini, Frosh., midfield; Paige Carboni, Frosh., defense
Captains: Alex Perkins, Payton Furnari, Paige DeVries, Bella Connelly
Fast facts: Former assistant Russ Perkins replaces Maura Murphy, who went 62-28 in five seasons. Perkins was an assistant for three years and was a longtime Windham Youth Lacrosse coach and executive. Murphy is now the field hockey and lacrosse coach at Rivier. ... Former star Madison Connelly (WHS ‘20), who is heading to St. Leo’s in Florida, is assisting this spring. Bella is her sister. The other assistant is Joe Connelly, the girls’ father. He was president of Windham Youth Lacrosse. ... Morgan Ross (Southern Florida) and Paige DeVries (St. Joe’s of Maine) have made lacrosse commitments. ... Quad-captain Alex Perkins is the daughter of the coach. ... The Jags are 0-2, both losses to 2019 champ Portsmouth.
Assistants: Madison Connelly, Joe Connelly
Coach Russ Perkins: (1st year)
DIVISION 3
Pelham
2019 season: 10-5, lost D3 quarterfinals
Returning starters/lettermen: Jordyn Galgay, Sr., midfield; Sydney Nutter, Sr., midfield; Emma Beanland, Jr., midfield; Sarah Giniewicz, Sr., defense; Reese Patchen, Jr., attack; Brianna Coombs, Sr., Attack; Lizzy Hodge, Sr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Jasmine Becotte, Frosh., defense; Taylor Galgay, Frosh., attack, Sophia Joncas, Frosh., Midfield
Captains: Jordyn Galgay, Sarah Giniewicz, Lizzy Hodge, Reese Patchen
Fast facts: Jordyn Galgay was Pelham’s No. 2 goal scorer in 2019. ... Assistants Amanda Barton (‘16) and Shea Kingsley (‘18) played at Pelham. ... Freshman Jasmine Becotte was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball and Jordyn Galgay was honorable mention.
Assistants: Amanda Barton, Shea Kingsley
Coach John Fichera: (5th year, 42-19)
