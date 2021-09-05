Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Danielle Rappa: (5th year, 34-21-6)
2020 record: 5-1-1, season ended early (COVID)
Returning starters (6): Captain Chayse Dube, Sr., forward, honorable mention Division 1; Allison Lamphere, Sr., defense; Caitline Seleny, Sr., defense; Sofia Crnilovic, Sr., midfield; Emily Hood, Jr., midfield; Jordan Wheaton, Jr., goalie
Returning lettermen: Maddie Connors, Sr., midfield; Sawyer Jackson, Sr., defense; Lindsay Blum, Jr., goalie; Kayla Franks, Jr., forward; Elise Saab, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Grayson Tellier, Sr., forward; Libby Williams, Jr., goalie; Hannah Sippel, Soph., forward; Kayla Silveira, Frosh., midfield
Returning goal leaders: Chayse Dube 4, Sofia Crnilovic 2
Odds and ends: Pinkerton is off to a 2-1 star with Grayson Tellier and Emily Hood both scoring two goals. ... New assistant Mallory Risler played three years at Pinkerton, She then played one year at Trinity High, where she was teammates with head coach Danielle (St. Pierre) Rappa. ... Allison Lamphere is a Merrimack lacrosse recruit.
Assistants: Mallory Risler, Ben Winchell, Maura Kane
Salem
Coach Kendrick Whittle: (16th year, 91-132-24)
2020 record: 3-7-2, lost D1 quarterfinals
Returning starters (7): Kendall Migliorini, Sr., goalie; Emily Wilson, Sr., defense, 2nd-team Division 1; Katie Moore, Sr., defense; Riley Devine, Sr., midfield; Faith Hoover, Jr., defense; Lily Carriero, Soph., midfield; Charlotte Hinchey, Soph., forward, Tribune All-Star
Returning lettermen: Niamh Edwards, Sr., midfield; Corrie Smith, Sr., midfield; Emma Powers, Jr., defense; Rachel Carr, Jr., forward-goalie; Abbi Edgington, Jr., midfield; Catherine Harnois, Jr., defensePromising newcomers: Noelle West, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: Charlotte Hinchey tallied 14 goals last fall while Lily Carriero and Emily Wilson scored two goals each. ... Niamh Edwards returned after missing last season due to injury. ... The captains are TBA. ... Kendall Migliorini and Rachel Carr split time in net last year. Carr is still available but has been a top field player in the early-going including a hat track vs. Memorial. Migliorini also started for the state champion softball team. ... Salem is off to a 2-1 start this fall.Assistants: Marran Ranks, Steven Kucklick
Timberlane
Coach Jeff Baumann: (14th year, 81-113-18)
2020 record: 8-1-1, lost D1 prelims
Returning starters (5): Co-captain Alida Bates, Sr., defense, 2nd-team Division 1; Arden Ferrari-Henry, Jr., goalie; Isabella Keogh, Jr., forward, Tribune All-Star; Sophia Keogh, Jr., forward, Tribune All-Star; Leah Morrier, Soph., midfield, All-Division 1
Returning lettermen: Co-captain Catherine Hammond, Sr., defense; Cailin McNeil, Sr., forward; Norah Barry, Jr., midfield; Lauren Genest, Jr., midfield; Maggie O’Connor, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Emma Carr, Sr., forward; Cassidy Powers, Jr., midfield; Maia Parker, Soph., defense; Anne Quinn, Soph., defense; Sophia Sayers, Soph., midfield; Ellie Hammer, Frosh., midfield; Emma Norcott, Frosh., defense; Lilly Grosky, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: The Keogh twins were both 2020 Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. Sophia had 8 goals and Isabella 6. Maggie O’Connor had three goals. ... Alida Bates led the Owls in scoring as a freshman and sophomore but was moved to defense last year. She’s committed to New Haven. ... Leah Morrier is the third of four talented soccer-playing sisters and one of seven siblings. ... Junior Anna Hammer is the older sister of midfielder Ellie. Anna, the No. 2 student in the junior class, is hurt so is the team manager. ... Timberlane is currently 2-1 behind a whopping 8 goals from Bella Keogh. ... The Owls’ lone 2020 loss was to unbeaten state champ Exeter in the random draw in the state tourney prelims.
Assistants: Sam Labate
Windham
Coach Matt Bryant: (10th year, 88-55-9)
2020 record: 5-5-2
Returning starters (6): Quad-captain Reagan Murray, Sr., forward, Tribune All-Star; Quad-captain Cami Belair, Sr., midfield; Quad-captain Ali Amari, Sr., defense, 2nd-team Division 1; Emma DeMarco, Jr., defense; Quad-captain Abby Irwin, Jr., defense; Lily Chhun, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Katie Durkin, Jr., midfield; Amanda Call, Sr., goalie; Emily Manning, Jr., forward; Chloe Weeks, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Maria Malaterra, Sr., goalie; Arden Cavallo, Sr., forward; Alyse Pelletier, Jr., midfield; Shayne Schackelman, Jr., defense; Eva Stahly, Jr., forward; Erin Kane, Jr., defense; Kyra Faulkingham, Jr., midfield; Chloe Hall, Soph., midfield; Emma Kendzulak, Soph., forward; Meghan Husson, Frosh., defense; Vanessa Deveau, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: Reagan Murray scored 9 goals last fall, Katie Durkin had 2 and Emily Manning had 1. ... Cinderella Windham made the state finals after goingjust 2-4-2 in the regular season. The Jaguars started the season two weeks later than most due to COVID. ... Ali Amari was a huge addition last year after previously playing exclusively with Seacoast United. ... Freshman Meghan Husson is starting and wearing the same number No. 19 as her sister Abby did last year. Abby is playing at St. John Fisher. ... Emma Kendzulak is the third sister to play for the Jags. .... Abby Irwin’s father Brian was Tribune MVP at Pinkerton in 1995. Mom, Kate, and dad both played at St. Anselm’s. ... The Jags are off to a 2-1 start as Reagan Murray and Chloe Weeks each have two goals and Amanda Call has two shutouts.
Assistants: Jon Hall, Anthony Hans
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Carlos Fuertes: (4th year, 10-28-1)
2019 record: 4-3, lost in D2 prelims
Returning starters (8): Shaelyn Bonaparte, Sr., defense; Hannah Deschene, Jr., goalie; Co-captain Lindsey Butler, Jr., midfield, All-Division 2; Co-captain Ashlyn Walsh, Soph., forward; Abby Gates, Soph., defense; Sophia Joncas, Soph., defense; Kate Burke, Soph., defense; Maddie Cote, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Olivia Todd, Soph., midfield; Reese Nicolosi, Soph., utility
Promising newcomers: Carlee Sloane, Jr., midfield; Bella Furtado, Frosh., defense; Jordan Robito, Frosh., forward; Katelynn Zannoni, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: All three losses last fall were to unbeaten state champion Milford. ... The Pythons graduated eight players and have had some injury problems so there are currently only 12 healthy players in the program. There obviously is no JV team. ... Carlee Sloane is back after not playing last fall. ... New assistant Lindsey Niemaszyk was a former Pelham star. ... Ashlyn Walsh had four goals and two assists in recent 9-2 win over Spaulding. Pelham is currently 1-1. ... “Ashlyn Walsh and Lindsey Butler are fantastic,” said coach Carlos Fuertes.
Assistants: Lindsey Niemaszyk
Sanborn
Coach Kerrie Alley-Violette: (2nd year, 2-9)
2020 record: 2-9, lost in D2 prelims
Returning starters (9): Tri-captain Jillian Evans, Sr., utility; Tri-captain Isabella Chiacchia, Sr., midfield; Tessa Holt, Sr., defense; Aubrie McGinn, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Haley O’Toole, Sr., midfield; Ana Julia Lelis, Sr., defense; Hannah Douglas, Sr., striker; Emma Soares, Jr., defense; Sydney O’Toole, Soph., midfield, 2nd-team Division 2
Promising newcomers: Caitlyne Bobsein, Soph., midfield; Victoria Gibson, Soph., goalie; Brooke Hanson, Soph., goalie; Abhi Alley-Violette, Soph., midfield; Kylie O’Connell, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: Luce Colcord had a strong freshman year but transferred to Brewster. ... The O’Tooles are sisters. ... Caitlyne Bobsein transferred in from New Mexico. ... Abhi Alley-Violette is the coach’s daughter. ... For class ranks, Jillian Evans is No. 5, Tessa Holt is fighting for valedictorian honors and Haley O’Toole is No 4. ... Emma Soares is junior class president. ... Sanborn is off to a 0-1-1 start.
Assistants: Eva Lang
